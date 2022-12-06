Read full article on original website
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC
CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
Renters continue to get priced out with few affordable options: 'It's a struggle.'
"We don't want to be one of those people sitting out there with a sign saying work for food, I lost my home."
USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Production of oranges in Florida this season is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to U.S. Agriculture Department figures released Friday. The latest forecast calls for about 18 million boxes of...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In North Carolina
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
North Carolina bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info
Court documents said bank employees were recruited by conspirators to identify customer accounts that contained significant funds and lacked a customer photo on file.
New WRAL Documentary Aftermath: North Carolina Hurricane Victims Left Behind Debuts December 13
RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the past decade, North Carolina residents have been hit with devastating hurricanes, and some are still dealing with the aftermath. It’s been six years since Hurricane Matthew made landfall, and four years since Hurricane Florence caused catastrophic flooding and damage across the state. You...
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Pricey pants from 1857 go for $114k, raise Levi's questions
RENO, NEV. — Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000. The white, heavy-duty miner's pants with a five-button fly were among...
Find the best holiday lights at homes across the Triangle
The holidays are here, and WRAL has your guide to the best lights at homes across our area. We reached out to dozens of homeowners to create a map of most festively decorated homes in the Triangle and in central North Carolina. As more families send in their photos, we...
The Wrap: Two supreme courts and a surprise announcement
This week on The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down what’s next in North Carolina’s highly anticipated Moore v. Harper lawsuit, the election law case that was before the U.S. Supreme Court this week. Meanwhile, Labor Commissioner...
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent dumping...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
LAS VEGAS — Through stifled sobs, Nina Fernandez described on Friday a vastly different version of events than those shared by Nevada prison officials as to why her son and dozens of others have been on hunger strike at a maximum-security prison for more than a week. The Nevada...
NC trooper praised after family credits him with saving baby's life
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper is being called a hero for saving a 9-week-old baby's life. Derrick Stroud said he drove nearly 100 miles per hour to take his 9-week old daughter, Amelia, from their home in Kinston to ECU health in Greenville. Stroud says...
Editorial: Legislators are not dictators. U.S. Supreme Court must reinforce it
CBC Editorial: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022; editorial #8812. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Legislative leaders Sen. Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore – officeholders who just received (combined) barely 2% of the 3.8 million votes cast in the recent election -- believe what they say goes in North Carolina. No one can do anything about it – not the governor nor the state’s courts.
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
North Carolina’s Best “Bucket List” Restaurant Is What?
As we all know, finding a good restaurant to enjoy is top tier things to do. From seafood to Italian to BBQ, I mean food is honestly one of the best things to do, right? There are some restaurants that are a must-try, must-taste type of restaurant. From those voted best in a state or just to scratch off a bucket list one time. It is a lot of fun to find different places to try out and test some different foods.
