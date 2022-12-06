Read full article on original website
California rodeo animals face violent and deadly casualties: Broken backs, legs and skulls
A Times’ investigation found 125 injuries reported at California rodeos in the last 21 years that include broken legs, backs and skulls. Experts say the reported injuries are likely just a fraction of those that occurred. Source: Los Angeles Times.
California to close one state prison and end its lease of private facility
State authorities this week announced they will close Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and stop using a privately owned facility in Lassen County.
Column: Penalizing high gas costs could be 2023's biggest legislative fight. Hopefully, lawmakers learned from the past
California lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom have to be careful in crafting their legislation to cap oil industry profits, columnist George Skelton writes.
Calmes: Warnock won and Walker lost because voters judged on character
Political tribalism wasn’t defeated in the midterm elections, but in many races, including the Georgia runoff, it met its match in flawed candidates.
California public schools allow 'pay to learn' summer courses at high prices. Is it legal?
Across California private educational foundations, which exist to support school districts, offer summer school for a fee. This week the pro bono law firm Public Counsel filed suit against the state, saying the programs are illegal “pay to learn” schemes. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Virginia police blame 'human error' in hiring of cop who later killed 3 in California
Virginia police now say their background check should have flagged Austin Lee Edwards, who later killed three family members of a Riverside teen he “catfished.”
Narcan could be required at California schools after youth fentanyl overdoses
Under newly proposed legislation, Narcan could be required at California schools after spate of youth fentanyl overdoses.
