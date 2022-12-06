ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Laurie Hernandez Confirms She’s Dating Fellow Gymnast Charlotte Drury As They Celebrate 2 Year Anniversary

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzq7z_0jZ9zcrC00
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“[Two] whole years! can u believe it!!” Laurie Hernandez posted to her Instagram on Dec. 5, and to some – no, they couldn’t believe it. “What rock have I been under?” asked one fan who was shocked to learn that Laurie, 22, was celebrating her two-year anniversary with fellow gymnast Charlotte Drury. In the photo posted to IG, Charlotte, 26, planted a kiss on Laurie’s cheek as the two stood out on a dock somewhere. Both of them were dressed for the winter weather, but Laurie didn’t let the cold bother her, judging by the smile on her face.

“Congratulations, dream team,” wrote actor Barton Cowperthwaite. Monique Coleman left a string of red heart emojis. Us The Duo wrote, “Happy Anniversary, Lovelies!” JoJo Siwa commented, “I’M OBSESSED.” Others were surprised – “HOW DIDN’T I KNOW THIS,” asked one – but most fans were happy for Laurie and Charlotte. “Love the both of you so much. Congratulations to two of my favorite humans” commented one fan.

This marks the first time that Laurie has confirmed her relationship with Charlotte. In October, the gold medalist spoke with PEOPLE and said she was “taken” by a photographer but didn’t name Charlotte. At the time, she said she’d be dating her “partner” for under two years and that “life is really good.” Charlotte has appeared in many of Laurie’s social media posts – and vice versa – including the March 2022 TikTok, where Laurie learned that she got into NYU’s Tish School of the Arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJKxI_0jZ9zcrC00
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Laurie won gold at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro. She also won season 23 of Dancing with the Stars that year. Outside of gymnastics, she’s pursued a career in acting, including voicing the character Valeria in Nickelodeon’s Middle School Moguls. “My character, Valeria, who mostly goes by Val, is also an athlete, which is a funny coincidence,” Laurie told HollywoodLife in 2019. “She basically creates something and this little mogul school recruiter recruits her to come to Mogul Academy for the summer to try and create her own company, and she gets to meet a bunch of awesome people along the way.”

“There were a lot of things that really drew me in. I also think, you know, especially the fact that Val comes from a Hispanic background, she’s with her dad, and she gets to do something that she’s passionate about, and her dad really encourages her with that, and he wants to help her with it,” Laurie told HL. “I like that kids are going to be able to watch someone create something, and I hope they get inspired to try something new.”

Comments / 257

Guest
3d ago

YUCK 🤮 everyone who disobeyes God laws including me will have to give an account of themselves; it’s going to be truly a extremely sad day! God made no mistakes when he created all of us for some reason peopleLike to shout and yell out at God as if to blame amd never show their dirty rags! It’s never okay to date the same sex!

Reply(13)
26
Janretta Lewis
2d ago

LORD JESUS, HELL IS ENLARGING AGAIN, when I read the article was so happy for her, but then to see who she with a darn woman, what is this world coming too, womens with womens and men's with men!

Reply(8)
8
sam
3d ago

If your straight these days your the odd one it seems like

Reply(10)
94
Related
People

Laurie Hernandez's Girlfriend Charlotte Drury Reveals Year-Long Secret Crush on the Olympian

The couple celebrated their second anniversary this week Even Olympians experience unrequited love. In an Instagram post, Charlotte Drury said she pined for her now-girlfriend Laurie Hernandez for a whole year before the two became a couple. Drury, 26, celebrated their two-year anniversary with a sweet message for the 22-year-old Olympic gymnast on Tuesday. "Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person," Drury, a trampoline gymnast, wrote alongside a slideshow of some mirror selfies...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Finalist Gabby Windey Open to Dating Fellow Contestant

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey did not win the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With the Stars last week, but she may have met a new man. After getting fun and flirty with Vinny Guadagnino on social media, Windey admitted she would go on a date with the Jersey Shore star, who also competed on DWTS Season 31. Windey, 31, is single after she and Erich Schwer called off their engagement.
MARYLAND STATE
Popculture

T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig's Reaction to Amy Robach Affair Revealed

T.J. Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig was "blindsided" by his alleged affair with his Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider told Page Six. To make matters worse, if it is true that there was overlap in both relationships, it's not the first time Holmes has reportedly been unfaithful, and with a co-worker. Multiple sources tell the outlet that Holmes had a three-year affair with married producer Natasha Singh. The affair begn in 2016 and the cheating duo even reportedly confided in Robach about their infidelity, though a source close to Robach denies such, with them noting she knew nothing about the affair until the very end. Singh GMA left in 2018 and moved to NYC, where things are said to have really heated up between them. "She fell in love with him. He had a key to her apartment," an insider told the media outlet. Holmes managed to salvage his marriage with Fiebig after she reportedly learned of the affair in 2019 after discovering emails.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
The Independent

‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt

Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Us Weekly

Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving: ‘What I’m Thankful For’

Mama mode! Madonna spent Thanksgiving in the company of her six children. “What I’m thankful for…………. 💛,” the “Material Girl” songstress, 64, captioned a Friday, November 25, Instagram carousel of holiday photos. In one snap, Madonna posed for a rare family portrait with all her children. Madonna wore a black dress, matching heels and fingerless gloves […]
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
271K+
Followers
24K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy