Shreveport, LA

KSLA

UPDATE: HWY 79 South reopened in Greenwood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood temporarily. UPDATE: On Dec. 9, at 11:51, Highway 79 in Greenwood is now reopened. On Dec. 8, at 6:47 a.m., Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood due to a crash in Texas.
GREENWOOD, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier City rapper convicted in I-49 murder

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local rapper who shot and killed his uncle while they drove on Interstate 49 near Gilliam in early 2021 was convicted Tuesday of the murder in Caddo District Court. Traveion Fields of Bossier City, who was 21 at the time of the slaying and who performs...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him

Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD: Teen missing in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are searching for a missing 13-year-old. Police say Charshun Martin was last seen in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in south Shreveport on December 5. 📲 Download the KTAL NBC 6 News app to stay updated on the go. 📧...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, November 29. Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear. Wednesday, November 30. Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTBS

Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Minden male charged with stalking

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Highway 98.9

Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?

For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man pleads guilty to felony highway obstruction

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards pleaded guilty Thursday in Caddo District Court. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when he changed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Hwy 169 in Caddo Parish Is Closed After Crash

A major crash in west Shreveport has forced Caddo Parish Deputies to close down highway 169. The road is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to I-20 following a crash that sends one man to the hospital. Sheriff Steve Prator says the wreck happened just before 9:30 Sunday night. Deputies...
CADDO PARISH, LA
