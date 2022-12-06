Read full article on original website
UPDATE: HWY 79 South reopened in Greenwood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood temporarily. UPDATE: On Dec. 9, at 11:51, Highway 79 in Greenwood is now reopened. On Dec. 8, at 6:47 a.m., Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood due to a crash in Texas.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Shreveport. The accident happened on Highway 169 at around 9:19 p.m. A southbound Hyundai driver crossed the center line and struck a dually truck with two people inside.
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
KTBS
Bossier City rapper convicted in I-49 murder
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local rapper who shot and killed his uncle while they drove on Interstate 49 near Gilliam in early 2021 was convicted Tuesday of the murder in Caddo District Court. Traveion Fields of Bossier City, who was 21 at the time of the slaying and who performs...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Caddo Parish (Caddo Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Caddo Parish. The collision involved two vehicles. A white Hyundai was driving south on LA-169 when it veered into the southbound lane and collided with a dually truck carrying two passengers.
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
Mother faces jail time, fine for not reporting son missing
CPSO found that Horache violated Louisiana statute RS 14:403.7 - failure to report a missing child.
ktalnews.com
Rapper Auto-Tray convicted of fatally shooting uncle while traveling to visit family
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An aspiring rapper from Bossier City was convicted for fatally shooting his uncle while traveling from Shreveport to Tennessee to visit family. According to court records, 22-year-old Traveion Fields was traveling with his grandmother and uncle on I-49 near Gilliam when he shot his...
ktalnews.com
SPD: Teen missing in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are searching for a missing 13-year-old. Police say Charshun Martin was last seen in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in south Shreveport on December 5. 📲 Download the KTAL NBC 6 News app to stay updated on the go. 📧...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, November 29. Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear. Wednesday, November 30. Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting,...
KTBS
Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Minden male charged with stalking
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
KSLA
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman from Shreveport is facing charges after failing to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Stephanie Horache, 41, reported her teenage son missing three days after he left home. The boy was found Monday, Dec. 5, officials say. Horache has been issued a summons to appear in court.
Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?
For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
KTBS
Shreveport man pleads guilty to felony highway obstruction
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards pleaded guilty Thursday in Caddo District Court. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when he changed...
Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Vows to Shut Down New Business
Amid weeks of controversy and protests, the new Hustler Hollywood Retail Store is officially open in West Shreveport. Located in the former iHop location on Financial Plaza off of Pines Road, Hustler Hollywood has caused quite a ruckus in West Shreveport since announcing months ago they were planning to open.
Hwy 169 in Caddo Parish Is Closed After Crash
A major crash in west Shreveport has forced Caddo Parish Deputies to close down highway 169. The road is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to I-20 following a crash that sends one man to the hospital. Sheriff Steve Prator says the wreck happened just before 9:30 Sunday night. Deputies...
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
