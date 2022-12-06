ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Morristown Minute

Your Rights as a Landlord in NJ

How to protect your right as a landlord in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. Common problems landlords face, the struggle of being a landlord in NJ, and more helpful hints to protect your rights s a landlord in NJ.
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza again calls upon Gov. Murphy to address drastic SHBP rate hikes

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John E. Lanza sent a letter to Governor Murphy Friday calling upon his administration to address the drastic health insurance premium hikes for local government participants in the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) for the up coming calendar year. Lanza’s letter...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Controversial (and enormously costly) provision requiring electrification of all boilers in 2025 dropped

In a huge victory for a large coalition that included businesses, unions, builders and numerous associations, a provision that would require all new boilers to be electric beginning in 2025 — a provision that would cost multibillions of dollars to implement — was removed from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s PACT Rules that are part of the implementation of the first phase of the state’s Energy Master Plan.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores

As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
R.A. Heim

New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments

Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
CBS Philly

Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating.New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so.And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place material to build a prohibited bulkhead on the sand next week and promises it will build the wall if a storm predicted for this weekend causes the temporarily repaired dune to collapse.The state says there is no imminent danger to communities near the beach and warns that the work the city...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
eenews.net

Deal at N.J. Superfund site draws fire

An agreement on cleanup measures at one of the nation’s most notorious Superfund sites is drawing blowback from some environmental advocates skeptical of provisions within the deal. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday that the German chemical manufacturer BASF would settle claims for damages done to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
playnj.com

Resorts CEO Says: ‘Atlantic City’s Best Years Ahead Of Us’

The future of the Atlantic City casino industry will depend on new technology, diversity and inclusion and whether the city, state and county can learn to work together, said a panel of industry experts at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. The panel discussion held Thursday afternoon was a conversation about the process and impact of legalizing casino gaming titled “Celebrating 45 Years: Legalized Casino Gaming in New Jersey.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple

"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
New Jersey 101.5

Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?

Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy