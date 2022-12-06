Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza again calls upon Gov. Murphy to address drastic SHBP rate hikes
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John E. Lanza sent a letter to Governor Murphy Friday calling upon his administration to address the drastic health insurance premium hikes for local government participants in the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) for the up coming calendar year. Lanza’s letter...
roi-nj.com
Controversial (and enormously costly) provision requiring electrification of all boilers in 2025 dropped
In a huge victory for a large coalition that included businesses, unions, builders and numerous associations, a provision that would require all new boilers to be electric beginning in 2025 — a provision that would cost multibillions of dollars to implement — was removed from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s PACT Rules that are part of the implementation of the first phase of the state’s Energy Master Plan.
All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law
It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores
As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
‘We’re at crisis level,’ official says. N.J. courts still face huge backlog in light of ongoing judge shortage.
Progress made in New Jersey’s court system following the state’s historic bail reform efforts was hampered by the global pandemic and a shortage of judges on the bench has slowed down the system, according to a new report from the state judiciary. The annual criminal justice reform report,...
roi-nj.com
17 from New Jersey named on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies list
Newsweek on Wednesday released its list recognizing the Top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. based on performance in the areas of environment, social & corporate governance, or ESG. Seventeen companies from New Jersey made the list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. To highlight those corporations that...
roi-nj.com
Texas-based industrial logistics developer expanding in N.J. with new team
An Texas-based industrial logistics developer, Hillwood, is expanding in New Jersey and the mid-Atlantic market with a new regional team based in Jersey City led by an industry veteran, Art Makris. Makris has more than 24 years of experience developing industrial logistics and has been recognized as a leader in...
New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments
Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
This is the state’s plans for super-polluted cancer cluster site in Toms River, NJ
There is a new future in the works for the infamous and hazardous Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site in the township of Toms River. But there's still much to be worked out and residents will have an opportunity to speak their mind as well on the site plans. A settlement was reached...
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating.New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so.And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place material to build a prohibited bulkhead on the sand next week and promises it will build the wall if a storm predicted for this weekend causes the temporarily repaired dune to collapse.The state says there is no imminent danger to communities near the beach and warns that the work the city...
eenews.net
Deal at N.J. Superfund site draws fire
An agreement on cleanup measures at one of the nation’s most notorious Superfund sites is drawing blowback from some environmental advocates skeptical of provisions within the deal. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday that the German chemical manufacturer BASF would settle claims for damages done to...
New Jersey considers law to require adults to wear bike helmets
A new proposed bill could require adults in New Jersey to wear bike helmets.
New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law.Photo byMorristown Minute. With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.
playnj.com
Resorts CEO Says: ‘Atlantic City’s Best Years Ahead Of Us’
The future of the Atlantic City casino industry will depend on new technology, diversity and inclusion and whether the city, state and county can learn to work together, said a panel of industry experts at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. The panel discussion held Thursday afternoon was a conversation about the process and impact of legalizing casino gaming titled “Celebrating 45 Years: Legalized Casino Gaming in New Jersey.”
pix11.com
Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times the storm
Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area over the weekend, so keep the warm clothes at the ready and an eye on PIX11 News' weather forecast. Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times …. Snow could blow into the New York and New...
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple
"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?
Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
