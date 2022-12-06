ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

What experts are saying about the Red Sox at the MLB winter meetings

By AJ Nelson
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

What does Boston need to do to improve on a disappointing 2022?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPW5p_0jZ9uyZ500
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom prior to a game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The 2022 MLB winter meetings are underway, and there has been no shortage of action so far.

On Monday, the Mets signed starting pitcher Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86.7 million deal, while Trea Turner inked an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies. Even with these two high-profile signings, a number of big names remain on the market.

One such name is Xander Bogaerts, who many thought would reunite with Dave Dombrowski in Philadelphia prior to Turner’s signing with the club. According to MLB.com’s Ian Browne, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom remains hopeful that Boston will re-sign Bogaerts.

“We are not getting to the point where we’re closing the door on Xander,” Bloom told Browne on Monday. “That’s not something we want to envision.”

Bloom’s quote came just a day after the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham reported that the Red Sox “have not made a competitive offer” to the shortstop.

Boston’s seemingly lackadaisical pursuit of Bogaerts has drawn the ire of the fan base and raised questions regarding the Red Sox’ identity.

“It’s hard not to wonder if the Red Sox are still operating in the deep end of the pool with teams like the Yankees, Dodgers, Phillies, Mets, and Padres, or if are they now a second-tier team seeking second-tier talent,” Abraham wrote on Monday.

While the answer to that question remains to be seen, what else have those around the league been saying about the Red Sox at the winter meetings?

They need to add “at least one” starting pitcher.

On Monday, the Athletic’s Chad Jennings detailed how the Red Sox should approach the meetings.

He acknowledged Boston’s need for starting pitching, noting that the organization has been looking to upgrade at the position.

“Multiple sources have said the Red Sox are not going after a bunch of No. 4s and 5s this offseason,” Jennings wrote. “They want a couple of No. 2s — give or take — who push their existing starters into more appropriate roles.”

He pointed to Chris Bassitt, who spent 2022 with the Mets, as well as Japanese star Kodai Senga as possibilities to fit that bill for the Red Sox.

Bobby Dalbec is “available.”

After non-tendering Franchy Cordero on November 18th, Boston could be looking to move on from another of their first basemen this offseason.

According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam, the Red Sox “have told teams that Bobby Dalbec is available.”

Dalbec, 27, burst onto the scene in 2020, drilling eight home runs in 23 games and looking like the future at first base for Boston.

He struggled for much of 2021 before heating up towards the end of the season, finishing the year slashing .240/.298/.494 with 25 home runs and 78 RBI.

Dalbec then had his worst season as a pro in 2022, slashing just .215/.283/.369 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI across 117 games. With Triston Casas and Eric Hosmer currently on the roster as options to play first base in 2023, the Red Sox seem comfortable with moving on from Dalbec.

Boston likely remains in the market for a right-handed hitting first baseman, however, after missing out on José Abreu – their reported top free agent target.

They’re in “advanced talks” with reliever Tommy Kahnle.

As noted by the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Red Sox are looking to “create a deeper late-innings pool of options in response to a disappointing bullpen performance that contributed to the team’s last-place finish in 2022.”

The club has already signed lefty Joely Rodríguez and reached an agreement with right-hander Chris Martin, and now appears to have its eyes on veteran Tommy Kahnle, according to Speier.

Kahnle, 33, has spent time with the Rockies, White Sox, Yankees, and Dodgers. He only threw one inning in 2020 before having Tommy John surgery, requiring him to miss the entire 2021 season as well. Limited in 2022 by a bone bruise in his elbow, Kahnle threw just 12.2 innings for the Dodgers, striking out 14 batters and recording a 2.84 ERA.

Though “other teams remain in the mix” for Kahnle, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, he could serve in a set-up role for a Boston team that struggled to hold on to late leads in 2022.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal

The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing

The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NESN

Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings

The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
CBS Boston

Another free-agent pitcher rejects Red Sox for geographical reasons

BOSTON -- Last week, right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin opted to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays over the Boston Red Sox. A Florida native, the 28-year-old wanted to pitch close to home, despite the same money being offered by Boston.This week, it's happened again, when left-hander Andrew Heaney signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.According to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, the Red Sox actually offered more guaranteed money to Heaney over two years than the deal he got with the Rangers, "but the 31-year-old Oklahoma native preferred to take less money to sign with the Rangers and pitch closer...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Yardbarker

2 Areas Of Need The Mets Still Need To Fill

The New York Mets knew their work was cut out for them during this free agency. With some of their top players set to hit the open market, the Mets needed to open the checkbook. After losing ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the Mets replaced him by signing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
12up

Padres offered Aaron Judge an unreal amount of money

Aaron Judge is going to be back with the New York Yankees next season, but goodness, teams out there were doing everything possible to try and prevent that from happening. Take a look at the San Diego Padres for example. According to a report, the Padres offered Judge an insane...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
MEXICO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers

After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy