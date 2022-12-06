Read full article on original website
Related
hubpages.com
A Hiking Guide for Beginners.
Josiah is an expert content writer with over 5 years of experience. HubPages contributor. Outdoor hiking is one of the best ways to release tension, enjoy nature, and have fun. Navigating uneven terrain, mounting rock boulders, and climbing heights is a thrilling way to spend your vacation. For beginners, I...
nationaltoday.com
The Best Hybrid Bike for 2022
You don’t need to be in limbo when choosing your preferred bike. No matter your bike preference, a hybrid bike also known as a fitness bike is designed to stand up to your cycling needs. This bike creatively and beautifully combines the functionality of a road bike and a mountain bike so you won’t miss out on the riding fun. Whether you are a cycling beginner, or your cycling purpose is purely recreational, this bike is guaranteed to suit your needs at the time.
Vice
Meet Brown Girls Climb, the global crew revolutionizing outdoor climbing
The face of outdoor climbing has always been a very specific one. From New Zealand’s Edmund Hilary, the first human to summit Everest to Aron Ralston, the adrenaline junkie canyoneer played by James Franco in 127 hours, and even Free Solo’s Alex Honnold, who scaled Yosemite’s infamous El Capitan without equipment, the sport has long-since distinguished itself as a space almost solely for White Men™. That is until the ascent of Brown Girls Climb, a non-profit who – with a little extra grip from Vans’ MTE – are overhauling underrepresentation, one climb at a time.
envirotech-online.com
Quick, simple and accurate sonic water level meter
The Solinst Sonic Water Level Meter is a user-friendly, handheld instrument that offers quick and convenient measurement of water levels in wells, piezometers, sounding tubes, and other closed pipes. Its acoustic ranging technology allows for accurate readings, even in difficult-to-reach wells with crooked pipes or other obstructions. With no need...
Jalopnik
The RadRunner 2 E-Bike Is the Most Civilized Way to Travel Around Town
A lot of people considering e-bikes are doing so to either make getting into the outdoors easier, or they’re looking for a way to cut the number of car journeys they make each week. Both of those become a lot simpler with the RadRunner 2 thanks to grippy tires, a comfy seat and oodles of cargo-carrying capacity.
betterdirtbikeriding.com
Best Dirt Bike Tires for Trail Riding
Finding the best dirt bike tires for trail riding and different trail riding conditions can be overwhelming. It requires some time on the seat and testing the type of tire compounds that fit your riding style. Luckily, choosing the optimal dirt bike tires for trail riding gets easier after focusing...
What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome, The Disorder Impacting Céline Dion’s Ability To Perform?
Celine Dion is postponing several Europe tour dates after the recent diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder that doesn’t allow her “to sing the way I’m used to,” she announced. The superstar singer has stiff-person syndrome, which affects “something like one in a million people,” Dion, 54, said
Bikerumor
Mythos 3D-printed titanium stems put a new twist on bicycle components
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Using additive manufacturing to “print” road and mountain bike stems out of 6/4 titanium powder, the Mythos stems use a uniquely open design based on the real-world stresses stems face. Offered in two models...
tinyhousetalk.com
Photographer’s Cozy Fire Rescue Truck Conversion
As a professional photographer, Jay’s work required a lot of travel, which meant more time away from his wife, Cassidy. The couple loves hiking together and living on the road in a fire rescue truck conversion allows them to pursue their hobbies, spend time together, and make a living!
Unconventional Hobby: Ways for Staying Safe While Target Shooting
Creator: JazzyGeoff | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. Target shooting is one of the most popular hobbies in America. It's a great way to relieve stress, enjoy the outdoors, and compete with friends. According to Statista, the number of participants (aged six and older) in target shooting in the time frame from 2006-2017 has increased to approximately 30.46 million.
yachtingmagazine.com
Small Boat, Big Style
Grand Craft is taking orders for its retro-style mahogany runabout, with delivery in summer 2023. Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Grand Craft, which has been launching boats in Michigan and...
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Husky Harness (December 2022 Reviews)
If you’re the pup parent of a husky, you’ll know that these athletic and strong-willed dogs require a little more attention and control than some other breeds, particularly during walks. Husky harnesses are the best option for keeping your dog safe while avoiding injuries to both of you. A well-fitted harness will also give you better control during training and make walks more enjoyable for both you and your husky.
thetrek.co
Appalachian Trail Gear Choices – “The Budde System”
Hello Friends! Let’s talk AT gear choices. In viewing my official gear list you may notice that a lot seems to be missing. One benefit of traveling with a partner is shared responsibility. Paul and I have dubbed our way of doing things “The Budde System.”. Allow me...
Comments / 0