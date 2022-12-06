ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a chance on these unassuming restaurants

By Jessie House
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Have you ever taken a chance on a restaurant that might have looked a little run-down but turned out to have some of the best food you’ve ever tasted? Only In Your State found the following restaurants and despite their exterior, feature some delicious meals.

New bakery, cafe set to open in Johnstown

Only In Your State released 13 restaurants that might not have looked the best on the outside but surely tasted good once you got inside. This might be a sign to try that hole in the wall restaurant you’ve wondered about, it could be great, or it could really just be a hole in the wall.

  • Mother’s Cupboard, Syracuse
    • 3709 E James St, Syracuse
    • Diner, Brunch, American
  • Ambar Restaurant, Sleepy Hollow
    • 60 Clinton St, Sleepy Hollow
    • Latin American, Dominican
  • Dogtown, Rochester
    • 691 Monroe Ave, Rochester
    • Hot Dog, American
  • The Good Bite Kitchen, Lake Placid
    • 2501 Main St, Lake Placid
    • American
  • Mexican Grill 2000, Patchogue
    • 703 Medford Ave, Patchogue
    • Mexican
  • Sunny Restaurant Asian Cuisine, Utica
    • 530 Albany St, Utica
    • Asian
  • Provisions, Woodstock
    • Golf Club, 114 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock
    • Sandwiches
  • Marco’s Italian Deli, Buffalo
    • 1085 Niagara St, Buffalo
    • Deli, Sandwiches
  • Spiedie & Rib Pit, Binghamton
    • 1274 Upper, Front St, Binghamton
    • American
  • “Poopie’s” Di Manno’s Lunch, Glens Falls
    • 54 Lawrence St, Glens Falls
    • American, Diner
  • Plant Wise, Dix Hills
    • 15 E Deer Park Rd, Dix Hills
    • Vegan, Vegetarian
  • Johnny’s Lunch, Jamestown
    • 966 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown
    • Diner, American
  • Bob’s Diner, Watervliet
    • 929 19th St, Watervliet
    • Diner, American
