Take a chance on these unassuming restaurants

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Have you ever taken a chance on a restaurant that might have looked a little run-down but turned out to have some of the best food you’ve ever tasted? Only In Your State found the following restaurants and despite their exterior, feature some delicious meals.

Only In Your State released 13 restaurants that might not have looked the best on the outside but surely tasted good once you got inside. This might be a sign to try that hole in the wall restaurant you’ve wondered about, it could be great, or it could really just be a hole in the wall.

Mother’s Cupboard, Syracuse 3709 E James St, Syracuse Diner, Brunch, American

Ambar Restaurant, Sleepy Hollow 60 Clinton St, Sleepy Hollow Latin American, Dominican

Dogtown, Rochester 691 Monroe Ave, Rochester Hot Dog, American

The Good Bite Kitchen, Lake Placid 2501 Main St, Lake Placid American

Mexican Grill 2000, Patchogue 703 Medford Ave, Patchogue Mexican

Sunny Restaurant Asian Cuisine, Utica 530 Albany St, Utica Asian

Provisions, Woodstock Golf Club, 114 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock Sandwiches

Marco’s Italian Deli, Buffalo 1085 Niagara St, Buffalo Deli, Sandwiches

Spiedie & Rib Pit, Binghamton 1274 Upper, Front St, Binghamton American

“Poopie’s” Di Manno’s Lunch, Glens Falls 54 Lawrence St, Glens Falls American, Diner

Plant Wise, Dix Hills 15 E Deer Park Rd, Dix Hills Vegan, Vegetarian

Johnny’s Lunch, Jamestown 966 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown Diner, American

Bob’s Diner, Watervliet 929 19th St, Watervliet Diner, American



