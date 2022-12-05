Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRB was trading at a 0.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.52% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Vertex (VRTX): Should You Buy?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this provider of midstream energy services have...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
RLI or RNR: Which P&C Stock is Better-Placed at the Moment?
The Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry is likely to benefit from improved pricing, increased technology advancements, exposure growth, underwriting profitability, favorable reserve development and global expansion as well as an impressive solvency level. However, catastrophe losses might have put pressure on P&C insurers. The industry has risen 9.2% in...
Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop
Nio has investors expecting a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter.
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a Trending Stock
United Parcel Service (UPS) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this package delivery service have returned +6.5%,...
NASDAQ
J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of J.Jill (JILL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 18% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $27.14 in the previous session. J.Jill has gained 41% since the start of the year compared to the -25.1% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -36.4% return for the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry.
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:. OFS Capital OFS: This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company which is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About ACRES Commercial (ACR) Stock We Don't?
Investors in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ACR need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 8, 2022
Wall Street closed slightly lower on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. The fear of a recession continued to influence trading as investors grappled to price in an imminent economic downturn. Two of the three major indexes ended in the red, while one closed flat. How Did the Benchmarks...
ValueWalk
AMC Entertainment Becomes Hycroft Mining’s Largest Shareholder After Mudrick Capital Sells 2.4 Million Shares
Discusses the latest transaction in more depth with some background analysis on the stock. On Friday afternoon, a form 4 filed with the SEC revealed that Hycroft Mining’s (NASDAQ:HYMC) largest shareholder Mudrick Capital had sold a large portion of stock in several trades on the market during the week. The transaction was spotted over the weekend on Fintel’s latest insider trading tracker page.
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Dec 7, 2022 : TSM, BAC, SNAP, FERG, NI, RLX
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.39 to 11,488. The total After hours volume is currently 102,548,976 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +0.06 at $79.30, with 4,670,242 shares traded. As reported by...
NASDAQ
Why Gilead Sciences is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GILD)
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
