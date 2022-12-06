ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Five things to watch in the Georgia Senate runoff

By Niall Stanage
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

The last act of the 2022 midterms plays out on Tuesday, when voters in Georgia go to the polls in the Senate runoff election.

More than 1.8 million Georgians have cast their ballots prior to Election Day as Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former football star Herschel Walker (R) duke it out.

The runoff was required because, under Georgia law, a candidate needs to win more than 50 percent of all votes cast in order to be elected.

Warnock topped the poll on Nov. 8 but fell just short of 50 percent in a field that included a Libertarian candidate.

What are the things to watch on Tuesday?

Can Election Day turnout save Walker?

Early voting turnout for the runoff has been exceptionally strong — something that almost certainly benefits Warnock.

The state repeatedly broke its one-day record for early voting in recent days, topping things off with a turnout of more than 350,000 voters last Friday.

That’s important for Warnock for several reasons.

First, Democrats generally benefit from high turnout.

Second, there have been long lines in the heavily Democratic counties in the Atlanta area.

Third, Democrats cast about 52 percent of early ballots whereas Republicans cast only 39 percent, according to data provided by TargetSmart to NBC News.

Those figures suggest Walker has a significant hill to climb.

On the other hand, the same-day vote tends to favor Republicans.

The former University of Georgia football star will be desperately hoping for a big turnout on Tuesday.

Are the polls wrong, again?

Opinion polls taken since the Nov. 8 general election clearly point to a Warnock victory, albeit a narrow one.

There have been five major polls released since the start of December. Walker has not led in any of them.

A poll for The Hill from Emerson College, released Dec. 1, put Warnock up by 2 percentage points.

The same survey also pointed to pessimism among Georgia Republicans.

Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling, said at the time that despite Warnock’s advantage “being well within the poll’s margin of error, a Walker win would surprise the majority of voters. About 1 in 5 Republicans expect their nominee to lose.”

The four other major polls put Warnock ahead by between 3 and 5 points.

All of that being said, pollsters have hardly had a stellar record in recent years, missing former President Trump’s 2016 victory, overestimating President Biden’s likely 2020 margin and, just last month, pointing to a better Election Day for the GOP than what actually materialized.

The same goes for the Georgia contest.

Right before the first round of voting, data and polling site FiveThirtyEight gave Walker a 63 percent chance of prevailing, while the RealClearPolitics polling average had the Republican up by 1.4 percentage points.

When the votes were counted, Warnock had an advantage of about 1 point.

Walker needs the polls to be wrong again — this time in the opposite direction — on Tuesday.

How does Trump react?

Trump had a very disappointing midterm elections, with many of his most high-profile endorsees losing.

The poor performance began a cascade of events that have left the former president looking weaker than he has for some time.

First, Trump-skeptical Republicans were newly emboldened to argue he was hurting the party. Next, Trump delivered an underwhelming speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Nov. 15 to launch his 2024 candidacy. Then, he was enmeshed in controversy for a full week after having dinner with two prominent antisemites: Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes.

On Saturday, Trump incited yet more controversy with a social media posting calling for his own reinstatement as president and the “termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

In Georgia, Trump prodded Walker to run in the first place and endorsed him.

But Walker’s many weaknesses as a candidate are a problem.

The Republican nominee has been accused of encouraging two ex-girlfriends to have abortions despite his public anti-abortion position, as well as exaggerating his business successes and ties to law enforcement.

If he loses, watch whether Trump disowns him, tries to place the blame elsewhere or simply goes quiet.

Either way, such an outcome would again strengthen the case of those Republicans arguing the party needs to move on from the 45th president.

Of course, if Walker wins, Trump can draw a belated measure of vindication from the result.

Has Walker lost the middle?

One data point from Nov. 8 was especially stark: Walker won roughly 200,000 fewer votes than his party colleague in the state, Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp won reelection comfortably over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

That pointed to a potentially grave problem for Walker — a seeming inability to connect with moderate Republicans and independent voters.

Exit polls indicate that Warnock bested Walker by 11 points among the roughly one-in-four voters who consider themselves independent. Among self-described “moderates,” Warnock’s margin was much larger again — more than 30 points.

Since then, Walker has been caught up in yet another furor, this time amid reports that he got a tax break on a property in Texas that is only intended to be used for someone’s primary residence.

Again, it is possible that Walker pulls out a surprise on Tuesday. But that scenario requires a significant improvement among independent voters

Does Warnock thank Biden?

Warnock has played a shrewd political game in a state where Biden’s approval ratings are well underwater.

The incumbent Democrat has stressed his efforts to reach across the aisle, working with Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on highway improvements and maternal mortality, respectively,

He has also been more eager to stress local, practical gains, like securing investments in the port of Savannah, than to wrap himself in the Democratic flag.

Biden, for his part, has also kept his distance. The president on Friday showed up to support volunteers making phone calls to help Warnock — from Massachusetts.

If Warnock wins, it’ll be worth noting whether he name-checks Biden in a victory speech or tries to maintain his independent image.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump

Herschel Walker’s loss in the Georgia Senate runoff is setting off a fresh round of recriminations among Senate Republicans, with allies of Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) pointing the finger at former President Trump’s involvement in Senate GOP primaries and discontented conservatives blaming their leadership for lacking an agenda.   Tuesday’s loss in Georgia reopened […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

Four ways Warnock’s win helps Biden

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) win Tuesday night padded Democrats’ Senate majority, which could help President Biden, who is headed into the last two years of his first term with a divided government. While Republicans will hold a narrow majority in the House, Warnock’s victory will give Biden and Democrats a small but critical added margin […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

GOP smells blood with wounded Trump

Senate Republicans who want to move on from Donald Trump are smelling blood after a series of self-destructive errors by the former president that they think is opening the door for GOP rivals to challenge and defeat him in a 2024 presidential primary.
TEXAS STATE
WGN Radio

McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of […]
WGN Radio

RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday urged members of her party to stop discouraging early voting and vote by mail. “Our voters need to vote early,” McDaniel told Fox News. “I have said this over and over again. There were many in 2020 saying, ‘Don’t vote by mail, don’t vote early.’ And […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

How Democrats won the midterms

Democrats defied expectations up and down the ballot in 2022 despite facing historic headwinds and other challenges going into the midterms.  Throughout the year, Democrats braced for losses as Republicans worked to tie the party’s candidates over a plethora of issues including rising inflation, crime and the flow of migrants over the southern border. President […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition

Frustration and anxiety are bubbling up among House Republicans over opposition to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker from a small group of hard-line conservative GOP members that threatens to keep him from the gavel. McCarthy allies lined up at the mics to voice support for him at an internal House Republican Conference […]
TEXAS STATE
WGN Radio

Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution

Former President Trump’s suggestion that the country do away with parts of the Constitution to redo the 2020 election has put Republicans – many of whom want to wrap themselves in the founding document – in a complicated position. Several House Republicans and some in the Senate often champion the GOP as a party that […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

Biggs renews challenge to McCarthy amid lack of consensus alternative

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Tuesday renewed his challenge against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker as McCarthy’s opponents aim to keep him from securing the gavel on the House floor but lack a viable alternative. “I’m running for Speaker to break the establishment,” Biggs, a former chairman of the confrontational conservative House […]
TEXAS STATE
WGN Radio

Lingering Jan. 6 divisions on full display during ceremony honoring law enforcement

Lingering divisions from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot were on full display Tuesday when legislative leaders presented the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement personnel who protected the Capitol during last year’s attack. In a moment that drew widespread attention, family members of former Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick — who died one day after […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WGN Radio

Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill

Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy