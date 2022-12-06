Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Hidden from road and too injured to move, motorist pulled from hidden wreckage near Ellensburg expected to survive
ELLENSBURG - It was a trip 30-year-old Zachary Dailey nearly never came back from, but the Yakima man is expected to survive, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy who helped save him. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dailey was traveling from his home in Yakima to his girlfriend's Ellensburg residence...
Semi-Truck Driver Facing Charges In Massive 38-Vehicle Crash In Washington
All eastbound lanes on I-90 in the area were closed for 10 hours after the disastrous crash.
Royal City woman dies in crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash – A Royal City woman died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Grant County. It happened on SR 26 near milepost 27 about nine miles east of Royal City. Authorities said Kathryn Kannely, 71, of Royal City, was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the...
Chronicle
Man Drove Over 110 MPH After Drinking and Crashed Near Roy, Killing Passenger, Charges Say
A man charged Monday in a suspected DUI wreck east of Roy that killed a 19-year-old man was allegedly driving more than 110 mph on a rural road before the crash, charging documents say. Ramone Jermaine Canley, 21, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with vehicular homicide for the...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect
The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November. On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight. Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance...
FOX 11 and 41
Man in jail after suspected rape in Moxee
MOXEE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Moxee was booked into the Yakima County Jail following a suspected rape around Spokane St. at about 4:30 p.m. December 8, according to the Moxee Police Department. The initial report said a 27-year-old woman had been assaulted and raped. When MPD arrived,...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima home care aide loses license over 2019 assault, mischief charges
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Secretary of Health issued a license revocation for 37-year-old home care aide Uriel Badillo Guerrero, which took effect in October 2022, due to his felony assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm and third-degree malicious mischief in June 2021, according to court records. The guilty plea came one month before Guerrero was scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 assault.
WSDOT working with freight community on safe driving in winter conditions
NORTH BEND, Wash. — This week has been an absolute nightmare for drivers on Interstate 90, including near Snoqualmie Pass. On Thursday, Snoqualmie Pass shut down in both directions for several hours. Washington State Department of Transportation officials said a semitruck spun out at the summit after failing to...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grant County (Grant County, WA)
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Adams Road, just south of Interstate 90, east of George just before 7:00 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving south on the interstate when it lost control on the ice roads...
2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
ifiberone.com
Fire destroys Cle Elum cabin
CLE ELUM - A cabin in Cle Elum was reduced to rubble due to a fire that quickly consumed it Sunday night. Kittitas County Fire District 6 Chief Tony Jackson says the blaze at the nearly 1,000 square-foot cabin was reported at 9:15 p.m. When the first fire crews arrived,...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 brothers from Quincy killed in Grant County crash after losing control on icy roadway
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is releasing new information about a crash near George in Grant County that left two dead and three others injured. GCSO said two brothers, 21-year-old Rodrigo Medina and 27-year-old Daniel Medina, were driving near Adams and Baseline when...
Chronicle
Oak Creek Elk Feeding to Begin Dec. 15
Elk feeding is scheduled to begin at the Oak Creek site near Naches on Dec. 15, according to the wildlife area's manager, Greg Mackey. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife feeds elk during the winter to keep animals away from crops during cold weather, when food is scarce. Mackey said they've already begun feeding some of the Yakima Herd elk at the Cowiche site, which is not open to the public.
I-90 reopens after crash involving semi-trucks
CLE ELUM – I-90 is back open near Cle Elum after several semi-truck collisions. The Washington Department of Transportation says multiple vehicles spun out and blocked the roadway. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area, but travelers are asked to take it slow. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe started for brothers killed in wreck near George
GEORGE — A GoFundMe account has been established for two brothers from Quincy that were killed in a wreck on Tuesday near George. Daniel Zepeda Medina, 27, and Rodrigo Zepeda Medina, 21, died after the younger brother lost control of his car on an icy Adams Road and collided with a pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Winter Weather Warnings, Advisories and who will get the rain
REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
KIMA TV
Hundreds of cars lined up at the Yakima fairgrounds to get free meals for the holidays
YAKIMA -- In an effort to combat hunger in our area, the Washington Beef Community and Second Harvest partnered together to help make sure those less fortunate have food in their fridges. The response they received was huge. "This is something that started about 12 years ago and has grown...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather – When and where the snow, rain and wintery mix will fall this weekend
-Friday night- -Winter Weather Warning for Kittitas County with 4 to 6 inches of new snow into tomorrow morning with a chance of additional ice. -Winter Weather Advisory for Yakima County with 2 to 4 inches of new snow into Saturday AM. -The Mid-Columbia could see early snow, changing to...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Grisly Murder Of Mackenzie Cowell At The Hands Of Her Serial Killer-Obsessed Classmate
In 2010, 17-year-old Mackenzie Cowell fell victim to a disturbed classmate named Christopher Scott Wilson who had a morbid fascination with murder and a tattoo of Hannibal Lecter on his arm. Mackenzie Cowell was a 17-year-old cosmetology student in Wenatchee, Washington. On Feb. 9, 2010, she left class for a...
Comments / 0