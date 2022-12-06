Read full article on original website
Why did Core Lithium's shares close in red today?
Shares of Core last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index which closed 1.92% higher at 18,410.10 points. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) closed in the red today (9 December). The materials company's shares last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today.
Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) exits takeover race for Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO)
Warrego informed today (9 December 2022) that Beach Energy has surrendered in the takeover fight for Warrego Energy. Beach Energy will be focusing on developing its current onshore gas assets in the Perth Basin. Now, Hancock Energy is ready to acquire Warrego unless there is any further bidding. Warrego Energy...
BRIEF-Amgen In Advanced Talks To Buy Horizon Therapeutics- WSJ
* AMGEN IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY HORIZON THERAPEUTICS- WSJ Source text: [https://on.wsj.com/3Y6JKPY] Further company coverage:.
UPDATE 1-UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that it...
UPDATE 2-Amgen emerges frontrunner in Horizon deal as Sanofi drops bid
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc is in advanced talks to buy biotech company Horizon Therapeutics Plc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, while rival bidder French health group Sanofi announced it had dropped its bid. A deal for Amgen to buy the company could be finalised by Monday...
Why is Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) in the news today?
Mincor Resources is seeking AU$60 million in equity to fund growth and diamond drilling. Remaining funds will be used to strengthen the company’s balance sheet. Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR), on 9 December 2022, announced a AU$60 million capital raising to advance underground development at the company’s Northern Operations and support underground exploration and resource definition diamond drilling at its new Cassini Operation.
ASX 200 likely to end week on positive note
The Australian share market is poised to end the week on a positive note. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 19 points or 0.25% higher on Friday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.55%, the S&P 500 gained 0.75%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.13% higher.
BRIEF-Ascentage Pharma Delivers Oral Presentations On Chinese Studies of Olverembatinib
* LIVE FROM ASH 2022 | ASCENTAGE PHARMA DELIVERS ORAL PRESENTATIONS ON CHINESE STUDIES OF OLVEREMBATINIB (HQP1351) AT THE ASH ANNUAL MEETING FOR THE FIFTH YEAR, WITH DATA FURTHER VALIDATING THE DRUG'S LONG-TERM EFFICACY AND SAFETY. * ASCENTAGE PHARMA GROUP INTERNATIONAL - IN CHINESE PIVOTAL PHASE II TRIALS, OLVEREMBATINIB SHOWED...
Healius’ (ASX:HLS) shares on investors’ radar today, here’s why
Healius’ CEO and manging director, Malcolm Parmenter will step down from his position from 1 March 2023. Existing CFO and COO, Maxine Jaquet will be the new CEO of Healius. Healius has sold its Montserrat Day Hospital to Nexus Hospitals for an enterprise value of around AU$138.6 million. Australian...
UPDATE 1-Sanofi Says it does not intend to make an offer for horizon, leaving Amgen as sole bidder
(Updates with WSJ report on Amgen bid) Dec 11 (Reuters) - French health group Sanofi said on Sunday that it no longer intends to make an offer for biotech company Horizon Therapeutics Plc, leaving Amgen Inc as the only remaining bidder. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Amgen...
BRIEF-Incyte’s Novel Mutant CALR Antibody Unveiled At ASH 2022 Plenary Scientific Session
* INCYTE'S NOVEL MUTANT CALR ANTIBODY UNVEILED AT ASH 2022 PLENARY SCIENTIFIC SESSION. * INCA033989 CLINICAL TRIALS TO BEGIN IN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-UCB Announces Positive Phase 3 Studies For Bimekizumab In Hidradenitis Suppurativa
* UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BIMEKIZUMAB IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Toshiba's preferred bidder moving closer to securing financing for buyout -sources
(In 4th paragraph, corrects to show that valuation does not include debt, but buyout would be partly funded by loans by the banks) TOKYO/HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan Industrial Partners, the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp, has moved closer to securing financing from banks, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
BRIEF-Batu Kawan Declared Final Single Tier Dividend Of 90 Sen Per Share Payable 02 Mar 2023
* DECLARED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 90 SEN PER SHARE PAYABLE 02 MAR 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Adamas One Announces Commencement Of Trading On The Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange
* ADAMAS ONE ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE. * ADAMAS ONE CORP - ANNOUNCES IT HAS COMMENCED TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL "JEWL." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Italian 12-month bill yield down at two-month at auction
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill fell at an auction on Friday, touching the lowest level since mid-October.
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Says In Preparation For Industrial Action In BelgiumCo,Joint Venture Partner KLM Have Issued Travel Waiver For All Traveling To,From Brussels
* IN PREPARATION FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION IN BELGIUM, CO,JOINT VENTURE PARTNER KLM HAVE ISSUED TRAVEL WAIVER FOR ALL TRAVELING TO,FROM BRUSSELS Source text: https://bit.ly/3hi4q7a Further company coverage:.
Wall St edges higher after mixed data, eyes on Fed
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes posted modest gains on Friday as investors assessed a mixed bag of economic data and on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for a 50-basis point rate hike at its policy meeting next week. U.S. stocks opened lower after data showed producer...
BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals Says CEO Seifi Ghasemi's 2022 Compensation Was $18.5 Mln
* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO SEIFI GHASEMI'S 2022 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $13.8 MILLION IN 2021 - SEC FILING. * AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO PAY RATIO FOR FISCAL 2022 WAS 276 TO 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Rio Tinto Acquisition Of Turquoise Hill Receives Shareholder Support
* RIO TINTO ACQUISITION OF TURQUOISE HILL RECEIVES SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
