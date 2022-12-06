Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Osisko Announces Binding Term Sheet With Miyuukaa To Transport Hydroelectric Power To Windfall Project
* OSISKO ANNOUNCES BINDING TERM SHEET WITH MIYUUKAA TO TRANSPORT HYDROELECTRIC POWER TO WINDFALL PROJECT. * OSISKO MINING INC - AS AN END USER, OSISKO WILL PAY SERVICE FEES TO MIYUUKAA
BRIEF-Singular Health Group Acquires Global3d Business And Launches Share Purchase Plan
* ACQUIRES GLOBAL3D BUSINESS AND LAUNCHES SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
BRIEF-Coinbase Global Says Experiencing Degraded Performance For Coinbase.Com, Prime, Custody, And Exchange
* EXPERIENCING DEGRADED PERFORMANCE FOR COINBASE.COM, PRIME, CUSTODY, AND EXCHANGE
BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Announces 2023 Budget And Return Of Capital Strategy
* ATHABASCA OIL ANNOUNCES 2023 BUDGET AND RETURN OF CAPITAL STRATEGY. * ATHABASCA OIL CORP - PLANNING EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $145 MILLION ($120 MILLION THERMAL OIL & $25 MILLION LIGHT OIL) FOR 2023. * ATHABASCA OIL - IN 2023, PLANS TO MAINTAIN YEAR-OVER-YEAR CORPORATE PRODUCTION WITH GUIDANCE OF 34,500 -...
BRIEF-mCloud Commences Closing Of The First Tranche Of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Common Share Offering
* MCLOUD COMMENCES CLOSING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED COMMON SHARE OFFERING. * MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CO ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY IT INTENDS TO INCREASE SIZE OF OFFERING FROM US$18.0 MILLION TO UP TO US$20.0 MILLION
BRIEF-Marathon Gold Announces Positive Updated Feasibility Study For The Valentine Gold Project
* MARATHON GOLD ANNOUNCES POSITIVE UPDATED FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE VALENTINE GOLD PROJECT
BRIEF-Search Minerals Completes Initial 2,000m Fox Meadow Phase 1 Drill Program
* SEARCH MINERALS COMPLETES INITIAL 2,000M FOX MEADOW PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM
BRIEF-Di Corporation Wins Order Worth 2.1 Billion Won
* DI CORPORATION: WINS ORDER WORTH 2.1 BILLION WON
BRIEF-Amazon Launches Tiktok-Style Feed In Push To Accelerate Social Shopping - WSJ
* AMAZON LAUNCHES TIKTOK-STYLE FEED IN PUSH TO ACCELERATE SOCIAL SHOPPING - WSJ. * AMAZON LAUNCHED THE FEATURE THURSDAY FOR SELECT CUSTOMERS AND PLANS TO MAKE IT AVAILABLE ACROSS THE U.S. IN THE COMING MONTHS - WSJ
BRIEF-Parkland Sees 2023 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Million To $550 Million
* SEES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION. * SEES 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE1 OF $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION. * EXPECTS $2 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHOUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2025
UPDATE 1-Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc's Alludo. Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its biggest shareholder with...
88 Energy (ASX:88E) executes Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well
88 Energy (ASX:88E) has executed a Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well drilling operations. 88E will be using Nordic-Calista LLC's (Nordic) Rig-2 for the drilling operations. As per the company, Hickory-1's planning and permitting activities are on track, and the company has scheduled spud for late February/early March 2023...
UPDATE 1-Italy's Webuild to fund wages for Clough employees involved in Snowy 2.0 project
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Webuild said it had provided funds for payment of wages to cash-strapped contractor Clough Group's employees, who are involved in the Snowy 2.0 project in Australia. "Webuild's funding will ensure that works will continue on this project and that all of the workers...
Kalkine : What is pushing Saudi Arabia's non-oil business activity? | Kalkine Media
The Saudi Arabia Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) from Riyad Bank indicated another significant improvement in economic conditions throughout the non-oil sector in November, highlighted by the sharpest expansion in business activity since August 2015. Watch this video for more.
Kalkine: Why is Binance CEO Zhao calling FTX founder a fraud?
Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has taken to Twitter to absolve himself of any responsibility in the downfall of disgraced crypto exchange, FTX, in November. The billionaire CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, watched his main rival evaporate within weeks last month, leading trading on Binance’s platform to jump 30%.
Ahold to cut 300 jobs at Dutch online retailer Bol.com -FD newspaper
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize is planning to cut around 300 jobs at its online subsidiary Bol.com, Dutch newspaper FD reported on Thursday. The move would reduce the headcount at Bol.com by 10% and is part of a plan to cut costs at the largest online retailer in the Netherlands by around 225 million euros ($237.15 million), the paper said citing an internal company presentation.
SEC chair says crypto intermediaries should come into compliance with law
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said that companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should come into compliance with law. The SEC has enough authority but could use more resources, Gensler told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Tuesday. He labeled the...
Why did Downer (ASX:DOW) shares plummet on ASX today?
Today Downer announced its updated NPAT guidance for FY23, as it has recognised some irregularities in its past accounting activities. As a result, Downer's share price dropped below 21% on ASX as of 1:12 PM AEDT today. Today, the commercial service provider Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) revealed the updated...
Kalkine: Which ASX-listed penny stock to raise $20Mn in Placement & SPP?
Xantippe Resources has announced that it has received binding commitments from institutional and professional investors for a placement of approximately $12 million. Aguia Resources has two well-advanced mining projects in southernmost Brazil: cathode green copper and organic phosphate. Hot Chili has announced another important step toward infrastructure consolidation for the company’s low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile.
Kalkine : How much Argentina targets in offshore savings with the US tax deal? | Kalkine Media
Argentina's cash-strapped government will target some $100 billion in savings held in U.S. bank accounts, in an effort to tax the undeclared funds while boosting central bank reserves, part of a tax deal inked with the United States on Monday. The effort is part of a financial information exchange agreement that will allow Buenos Aires and Washington to automatically receive data on bank accounts held by their citizens in both countries.
