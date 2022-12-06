Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
rejournals.com
Interra Realty brokers $2 million sale of multifamily property in Melrose Park
Interra Realty, a Chicago-based commercial real estate investment services firm, brokered the sale of a 29-unit multifamily property in Melrose Park, Illinois, for $2 million. The property 1123 N. 33rd Ave., was a 1031 exchange and traded for the equivalent of $69,000 per unit. Interra Managing Partner Patrick Kennelly and...
rejournals.com
Peak Realty Chicago sells two three-flats in Bucktown and Logan Square for a total of $1.94 million
Peak Realty Chicago (PRC) closed on two three-unit turnkey properties in the same week, selling both buildings to private real estate investors for a total of $1.94M. In the heart of Logan Square, 3554 W Wrightwood Ave. sold for $930,000 to a private real estate investor. The building features one four-bedroom plus an office in a duplex down plus two two-bedroom/one-bathroom units above. The duplex offers an owner-occupant unit featuring a formal living room, dining room and a downstairs rec room. The entirely remodeled building offers apartment-grade finishes in all units, with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry, in-unit laundry, outdoor decks, central heating and air, and one outdoor parking space per unit.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap closes sale of retail center in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Jimmy John’s- and Little Caesars-anchored retail center, a 3,412-square-foot retail property in Chesterton, Indiana. The asset sold for $1.85 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive...
rejournals.com
TradeLane Properties acquires three-building industrial portfolio in Glendale Heights
TradeLane Properties, a privately held industrial real estate company, has purchased a three-building industrial portfolio totaling 190,476 square feet in Glendale Heights, Illinois. Acquired within the TradeLane Properties U.S. Industrial Fund II, this fully stabilized investment was 100% occupied at closing. TLP Windy Point consists of three adjacent 63,492 square...
rejournals.com
Interra Realty brokers $9.7 million deconversion sale of multifamily property in Arlington Heights
Interra Realty, a Chicago-based commercial real estate investment services firm, announced it brokered the deconversion sale of a 40-unit multifamily property in Arlington Heights. The property, 1 N. Chestnut Ave., traded for $9.7 million, equating to $242,500 per unit. Interra Managing Partner Patrick Kennelly and Director Paul Waterloo represented the...
rejournals.com
$99.5 million financing secured for Chicago trophy apartment tower acquisition
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $99.5 million financing of The Elle, a 496-unit, trophy, high-rise multi-housing community in the South Loop submarket of Chicago, Illinois. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Freddie Mac Multifamily. The loan will...
rejournals.com
Co-living the solution to rising apartment rents?
Illinois Real Estate Journal recently spoke with Chicago-based Structured Development and Mark Goodman & Associates to roundup the year and discuss up-and-coming trends as they relate to their most recent projects. Multifamily/Mixed-Use With thousands of units delivered this year alone, some might call it a year for the books. The...
rejournals.com
NewPoint adds veteran to bolster expanding seniors housing and healthcare lending platform
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC (NewPoint) announces the hiring of Christopher Honn as managing director, seniors housing originations. Based out of Chicago, Honn will play a critical role in expanding the firm’s growing seniors housing and healthcare platform, with an emphasis on Agency loan solutions. Honn brings more than...
rejournals.com
Colliers arranges sale of last mile facility in Maywood
Colliers’ Jeff Devine and Steve Disse represented DSI Development in the sale of a 79,869-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility located at 1900 Maywood Drive in Maywood, Illinois, to California based Pacifica Real Estate (Pacifica) for an undisclosed price. It is Pacifica’s first Chicago area industrial purchase. Completed in August 2022,...
rejournals.com
CRE Future Leaders: Matt Schapen of OKW Architects
Matt Schapen started at Chicago-based OKW Architects about five years ago as his first job after earning his Masters in Architecture from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Currently Project Architect for the firm, Matt was a major player in the reimagining of Harlem Irving Plaza, the ground-up construction of the Local 130 Plumbers Union’s mixed-use parking and retail amenity in Fulton Market and the upcoming Homewood Suites in Skokie.
vfpress.news
Broadview To Demolish Eyesore Commercial Property
The derelict building at 2412 S. 9th Ave. in Broadview, which will soon be demolished thanks to the village’s partnership with Cook County. | File. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A derelict commercial building in Broadview that the mayor called one of the village’s...
rejournals.com
McHugh Construction celebrates 125 years in business
Joining an elite group of successful family-run businesses whose work has spanned across two centuries, McHugh Construction has marked its 125-year anniversary by donating $125,000 to a variety of organizations and installing commemorative window displays of some of its most iconic projects throughout history at its headquarters at 1737 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago’s South Loop.
This Mid-Century Modern Indiana Home Is Complete With Wooden Ceilings and Exposed Brick
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Trina Huizenga, husband, Stanton, and dog, Louie. Location: Munster, Indiana. Type of home: House. Size: 1,550 square feet. Years lived in: 1...
rejournals.com
Luxury Living celebrates 15 years of real estate success
Over the last 15 years, Luxury Living has grown in expertise. Specialties include residential leasing and sales, multifamily thought leadership, and award-winning apartment marketing for Class A Chicagoland apartments. This month, the company celebrates 15 years of success, reflects on past accomplishments, and looks toward the future. “Luxury Living has...
blockclubchicago.org
Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says
PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
Eater
Old Cook County Hospital’s New Food Hall Has Closed
The best-laid plans never panned out for Dr, Murphy’s Food Hall and its 10 vendor stalls. The food hall opened in August 2020, five months after the state suspended indoor dining for the first time during the pandemic. Instead of drawing from staff within the Illinois Medical District and guests at the neighboring Hyatt Hotel, the food hall struggled as COVID overburdened hospitals ERs and travel tanked the hotel industry.
Hammond, Indiana building has been without gas, heat for eight days
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- As the temperature keeps falling, patience is wearing thin at one building in Hammond, Indiana – where there has been no heat, gas, or hot water for eight days. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has been trying to track down the person responsible. When Franza showed up to the apartment building on Webb Street in Hammond – just after she started calling the management company and left multiple voicemails – there seemed to be progress. The maintenance supervisor from Vilgar Property Management was on the scene. Franza asked why the heat and gas would...
harborcountry-news.com
New Buffalo Township marijuana picture coming into focus
NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo Township Board and Planning Commission narrowed down the potential portions of the township where marijuana-related businesses could be allowed under an amendment covering zoning during a well-attended Nov. 30 joint meeting. Three areas of the township are being proposed where marijuana dispensaries/micro businesses,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site
(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
