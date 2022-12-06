ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
rejournals.com

Peak Realty Chicago sells two three-flats in Bucktown and Logan Square for a total of $1.94 million

Peak Realty Chicago (PRC) closed on two three-unit turnkey properties in the same week, selling both buildings to private real estate investors for a total of $1.94M. In the heart of Logan Square, 3554 W Wrightwood Ave. sold for $930,000 to a private real estate investor. The building features one four-bedroom plus an office in a duplex down plus two two-bedroom/one-bathroom units above. The duplex offers an owner-occupant unit featuring a formal living room, dining room and a downstairs rec room. The entirely remodeled building offers apartment-grade finishes in all units, with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry, in-unit laundry, outdoor decks, central heating and air, and one outdoor parking space per unit.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of retail center in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Jimmy John’s- and Little Caesars-anchored retail center, a 3,412-square-foot retail property in Chesterton, Indiana. The asset sold for $1.85 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive...
CHESTERTON, IN
rejournals.com

TradeLane Properties acquires three-building industrial portfolio in Glendale Heights

TradeLane Properties, a privately held industrial real estate company, has purchased a three-building industrial portfolio totaling 190,476 square feet in Glendale Heights, Illinois. Acquired within the TradeLane Properties U.S. Industrial Fund II, this fully stabilized investment was 100% occupied at closing. TLP Windy Point consists of three adjacent 63,492 square...
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, IL
rejournals.com

Interra Realty brokers $9.7 million deconversion sale of multifamily property in Arlington Heights

Interra Realty, a Chicago-based commercial real estate investment services firm, announced it brokered the deconversion sale of a 40-unit multifamily property in Arlington Heights. The property, 1 N. Chestnut Ave., traded for $9.7 million, equating to $242,500 per unit. Interra Managing Partner Patrick Kennelly and Director Paul Waterloo represented the...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
rejournals.com

$99.5 million financing secured for Chicago trophy apartment tower acquisition

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $99.5 million financing of The Elle, a 496-unit, trophy, high-rise multi-housing community in the South Loop submarket of Chicago, Illinois. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Freddie Mac Multifamily. The loan will...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Co-living the solution to rising apartment rents?

Illinois Real Estate Journal recently spoke with Chicago-based Structured Development and Mark Goodman & Associates to roundup the year and discuss up-and-coming trends as they relate to their most recent projects. Multifamily/Mixed-Use With thousands of units delivered this year alone, some might call it a year for the books. The...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Colliers arranges sale of last mile facility in Maywood

Colliers’ Jeff Devine and Steve Disse represented DSI Development in the sale of a 79,869-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility located at 1900 Maywood Drive in Maywood, Illinois, to California based Pacifica Real Estate (Pacifica) for an undisclosed price. It is Pacifica’s first Chicago area industrial purchase. Completed in August 2022,...
MAYWOOD, IL
rejournals.com

CRE Future Leaders: Matt Schapen of OKW Architects

Matt Schapen started at Chicago-based OKW Architects about five years ago as his first job after earning his Masters in Architecture from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Currently Project Architect for the firm, Matt was a major player in the reimagining of Harlem Irving Plaza, the ground-up construction of the Local 130 Plumbers Union’s mixed-use parking and retail amenity in Fulton Market and the upcoming Homewood Suites in Skokie.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Broadview To Demolish Eyesore Commercial Property

The derelict building at 2412 S. 9th Ave. in Broadview, which will soon be demolished thanks to the village’s partnership with Cook County. | File. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A derelict commercial building in Broadview that the mayor called one of the village’s...
BROADVIEW, IL
rejournals.com

McHugh Construction celebrates 125 years in business

Joining an elite group of successful family-run businesses whose work has spanned across two centuries, McHugh Construction has marked its 125-year anniversary by donating $125,000 to a variety of organizations and installing commemorative window displays of some of its most iconic projects throughout history at its headquarters at 1737 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago’s South Loop.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Luxury Living celebrates 15 years of real estate success

Over the last 15 years, Luxury Living has grown in expertise. Specialties include residential leasing and sales, multifamily thought leadership, and award-winning apartment marketing for Class A Chicagoland apartments. This month, the company celebrates 15 years of success, reflects on past accomplishments, and looks toward the future. “Luxury Living has...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says

PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Old Cook County Hospital’s New Food Hall Has Closed

The best-laid plans never panned out for Dr, Murphy’s Food Hall and its 10 vendor stalls. The food hall opened in August 2020, five months after the state suspended indoor dining for the first time during the pandemic. Instead of drawing from staff within the Illinois Medical District and guests at the neighboring Hyatt Hotel, the food hall struggled as COVID overburdened hospitals ERs and travel tanked the hotel industry.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Hammond, Indiana building has been without gas, heat for eight days

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- As the temperature keeps falling, patience is wearing thin at one building in Hammond, Indiana – where there has been no heat, gas, or hot water for eight days. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has been trying to track down the person responsible. When Franza showed up to the apartment building on Webb Street in Hammond – just after she started calling the management company and left multiple voicemails – there seemed to be progress. The maintenance supervisor from Vilgar Property Management was on the scene. Franza asked why the heat and gas would...
HAMMOND, IN
harborcountry-news.com

New Buffalo Township marijuana picture coming into focus

NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo Township Board and Planning Commission narrowed down the potential portions of the township where marijuana-related businesses could be allowed under an amendment covering zoning during a well-attended Nov. 30 joint meeting. Three areas of the township are being proposed where marijuana dispensaries/micro businesses,...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site

(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
LA PORTE, IN

