Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Wintrust Financial and Camping World have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 8, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Wintrust Financial WTFC as the Bull of the Day and Camping World CWH as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Old Second Bancorp OSBC, BCB Bancorp NJ BCBP and S&T Bancorp STBA.
NASDAQ
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies and Qualys
Chicago, IL – December 7, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Fortinet, Inc. FTNT, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP and Qualys, Inc. QLYS. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2025577/3-security-stocks-to-buy-amid-robust-industry-trends. The Zacks Security industry is benefiting from solid demand for cybersecurity offerings as well as the heightening need for secure networks...
NASDAQ
2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022
The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
NASDAQ
2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy in 2023 for Long-Term Upside
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into some of the mixed signals that the stock market and economy are sending. Despite the volatility and slowing growth, long-term investors might consider buying stocks in December for 2023, even if that means starting tiny positions or dollar-cost averaging into blue chips. The two stocks we explore today are Intuit (INTU) and Mastercard (MA).
NASDAQ
The China Crisis Could Send These Dividends Soaring 300%
China's over-the-top COVID lockdowns are setting up a surprising "all-American" dividend opportunity for us contrarians. The pushback, which President Xi (shockingly) didn't see coming, has shuttered plants left and right. Last Monday alone, Honda, Yamaha and Volkswagen closed factories in China, as did Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi. And Apple (AAPL)...
NASDAQ
Visa (V) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Visa (V) closed at $209.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the global...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Aaron's (AAN) Stock?
Investors in The Aaron's Company AAN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $5.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $74.80, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 2.34%...
NASDAQ
What Makes VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Union Pacific, CSX and Norfolk Southern
Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Union Pacific UNP, CSX Corp. CSX and Norfolk Southern NSC.
NASDAQ
Abbott (ABT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $104.81, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo: Which Stock Has More Fizz?
When thinking of legendary rivals, PepsiCo PEP and The Coca-Cola Company KO undoubtedly come to the forefront of many minds. After all, they’re both titans in the Zacks Consumer Staples sector, which has performed at a much higher level than the general market in 2022. This is shown in the chart below.
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Crocs a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or...
NASDAQ
Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dave & Buster's (PLAY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 33.33%. A...
NASDAQ
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
NASDAQ
Carter's Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.18% Yield (CRI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI), which saw buying by Director William J. Montgoris.
NASDAQ
MRC (MRC) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for MRC Global (MRC). Shares have added about 4.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MRC due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Clorox (CLX) Stock Now
The Clorox Company CLX has been gaining from solid demand for its products and brands, cost-saving efforts, and strong execution and pricing actions. Its IGNITE strategy and digital investments also bode well. This led to the top and the bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in first-quarter fiscal 2023.
NASDAQ
Jack Henry (JKHY) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Jack Henry (JKHY). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jack Henry due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Comments / 0