cbs2iowa.com
1 injured in officer-involved shooting near Blakesburg
NEAR BLAKESBURG, Iowa — Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting reported near rural Blakesburg Wednesday evening. The incident unfolded following a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is being treated for an apparent gunshot wound at an area hospital. No...
cbs2iowa.com
Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges
BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
cbs2iowa.com
Agencies from across eastern Iowa assist with Marengo plant explosion, fire
Agencies from all over eastern Iowa answered the call after a large explosion and fire in Iowa County on Thursday. The explosion happened around 11:15 am at a soybean plant in Marengo. Crews from Linn County, all across Iowa County and more assisted with the explosion and fire - around...
cbs2iowa.com
Community asked to fight back after antisemitic flyers found in 3 Coralville neighborhoods
Coralville — The Eastern Iowa Jewish community is coming together with neighbors in Coralville to condemn hate speech after antisemitic flyers were found around town this week. The incidents come amidst an uptick in antisemitic rhetoric across the country. Police were called to three different neighborhoods on Sunday in...
cbs2iowa.com
Temporary phone service outage in Coralville
CORALVILLE, IOWA(IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — There's a temporary outage by a major carrier affecting the city of Coralville's telephone service. It's affecting inbound and outbound calls across all departments. As of this morning, facilities remain open as the carrier works to fix the issue. For updates head to Coralville.org...
cbs2iowa.com
Protesters booted from Iowa City's public library during discussion on the refugee crisis
IOWA CITY — A presentation on the refugee crisis in Iowa got off to a rocky start in Iowa City Tuesday evening. Organizers had to call the police on a couple of protesters who wouldn't let them proceed with the program. Police ended up booting the protesters out of...
cbs2iowa.com
Windham Village residents urge board to vote "no" to a proposed development plan
Thursday night held an emotional Johnson Co. board meeting as residents pushed back on a proposal to add a major development to Windham Village. Iowa’s News Now has been following this story for several months when chatter of the development first began. Johnson Co. board members want to move...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Holiday Lights Recycling Program
With the holiday season well underway, you've probably already set up some of those holiday decorations only to find strands not working anymore, or you might be upgrading from old holiday lights. Either way, if you are looking for good ways to get rid of those lights the Iowa City area has a program set up to take those old lights.
cbs2iowa.com
Grow education farm receives $10,000 grant from Bayer to fund grain drill and training
Johnson County — Grow: Johnson County has received a $10,000 grant from Bayer Fund, which will be used to fund a no-till grain drill for cover crop seeding and apprentice training at the Grow: Johnson County education farm. A no-till grain drill will allow Grow: Johnson County farm staff...
cbs2iowa.com
West Branch community rallies to find a bone marrow match for Coach Butch Pedersen
West Branch — The West Branch community is showing their support for an Eastern Iowa coaching legend. The local Lions Club hosted a bone marrow donor drive at the high school Wednesday evening. Butch Pedersen revealed his battle with blood cancer just before West Branch started the playoffs this...
cbs2iowa.com
Business organizations urge state and federal legislators to address workforce challenges
On Thursday the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership continue their alliance to urge state and federal legislators to address workforce challenges facing many employers in the state. They held 2023 Legislative Launch event on Thursday where they called on the Iowa Legislature and...
