Mount Pleasant, IA

cbs2iowa.com

1 injured in officer-involved shooting near Blakesburg

NEAR BLAKESBURG, Iowa — Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting reported near rural Blakesburg Wednesday evening. The incident unfolded following a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is being treated for an apparent gunshot wound at an area hospital. No...
BLAKESBURG, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges

BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
cbs2iowa.com

Temporary phone service outage in Coralville

CORALVILLE, IOWA(IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — There's a temporary outage by a major carrier affecting the city of Coralville's telephone service. It's affecting inbound and outbound calls across all departments. As of this morning, facilities remain open as the carrier works to fix the issue. For updates head to Coralville.org...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Holiday Lights Recycling Program

With the holiday season well underway, you've probably already set up some of those holiday decorations only to find strands not working anymore, or you might be upgrading from old holiday lights. Either way, if you are looking for good ways to get rid of those lights the Iowa City area has a program set up to take those old lights.
IOWA CITY, IA

