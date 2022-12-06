Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Sheepdog Kills Entire Pack Of Coyotes Fending Off Brutal 8-On-1 Attack
A Georgia Sheepdog named Casper proved that he might be the baddest canine in the country after he was attacked by an entire pack of coyotes… and won. The 8-on-1 fight lasted for over a half hour and Casper emerged victorious, and the coyotes? He killed all 8 of them…
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
a-z-animals.com
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?. Crocodiles are one of the largest reptiles in the world, capable of reaching about 17 feet in length, which is more than twice the average human’s height. These cold-blooded predators are also known for their incredible biting force and strong tails. They can bring down large animals such as deer, snakes, and other crocodiles, crushing bones and hard shells with their powerful jaws.
Alabama Bowhunter Bags Extremely Rare Red Stag: “Looked Like A Darn Moose”
An Alabama teen bagged a red stag. No I’m not talking about the whiskey, I’m talking about the deer species that’s only indigenous to Europe, and parts of Iran and Asia, and northern Africa. In Alabama, typically the only deer you see roaming the woods are your...
Enormous Albino Boa Constrictor Caught in Florida Backyard: 'This Is Crazy'
"That is the fattest boa constrictor I've ever seen," said snake-catcher Rhett Stanberry about the serpent, which measures more than nine feet in length.
Colorado Man Finds Whole Family Of Mountain Lions On His Porch
Mountain lions are some of the most feared predators in our forest and there’s a good reason for it. They are trained killers who attack quickly using their leaping ability, speed and powerful bite to their advantage. They often take down their prey fast, grabbing onto their neck and holding their jaws tight until it’s all over.
Did You Know that 66% of Missouri is Covered With This?
I grew up in Missouri and knew there was a lot of this type of land, but had no idea it occupied such a large percentage of the state. If I told you that there was 66% of a certain type of land covering Missouri, what would you say?. I...
Memories of the Past: The Cross in the Sky
In all our lives, certain events mold us and stick with us long after they occur. For my Granny, the night of December 6, 1941, was one of those times. It was a warm spring day as we sat on the porch, and Granny began to recount the story of that night to me. I believe it's from my Granny that I developed a love of sharing stories from the past to carry on for future generations. Granny began her story by explaining that she and my grandpa were living at Tug Creek when this occurred. She said they were out...
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in North Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in North Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. North Carolina is a beautiful state in the southeastern region of the United States. It has a vast array of habitats – with the Coastal Plain in the east, the Piedmont region in the center, and mountains in the west. However, it is also home to many animals, and some of the most abundant animals in the state are snakes. There are 37 snakes in North Carolina, including six that are venomous. One of the best-known of these is the cottonmouth, so join us as we learn all about the cottonmouths in North Carolina, including how dangerous they are, how often they bite, and where they live!
Georgia Sheepdog Fights, Kills 8 Coyotes
As we develop further and further into coyotes’ natural range, interactions with pets have only become more common. Often, these occurrences are negative for one or both parties. Coyotes don’t like hanging out with people or their pets, and small pets may be killed if left unattended outside. Bigger dogs often instinctively chase off coyotes […] The post Georgia Sheepdog Fights, Kills 8 Coyotes appeared first on DogTime.
a-z-animals.com
The Only Wild Jaguar in the United States has a Taste for Bears
The Only Wild Jaguar in the United States has a Taste for Bears. During the 1800s, jaguars spanned all over the United States, from California to the Carolinas. But hunting played a significant role in decreasing their numbers. In 1949, the last female jaguar in the United States was hunted and killed in Arizona. Since then, some jaguars have been spotted in Arizona, near the US-Mexico border. There is a possibility of the jaguar returning to the USA – after nearly 80 years! One such jaguar, “El Jefe” has been spotted in the USA a few times over the past decade, giving wildlife biologists hope that others may follow suit soon.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Leopard Leap Between Two Trees When Hunting Monkeys
Sabi Sands Game Reserve is a true wildlife gem! It’s located in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, South Africa, adjacent to the Kruger National Park. The reserve hosts lions, elephants, leopards, rhinoceros, zebras, giraffes, and many more species visitors can see!. Since all these species are in their natural habitats,...
a-z-animals.com
Can You Find the Camouflaged Mountain Lion in This Viral Photo?
Can You Find the Camouflaged Mountain Lion in This Viral Photo?. This photograph is a tough one. Are you up to the challenge? Can you find the camouflaged mountain lion in this viral photo?. Few things can get people riled up like a photo with something “hidden”. Everyone likes to...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Mountain Lion Relentlessly Stalk a Terrified Hunter
Mountain lions run very fast, with their flexible spine allowing them to change direction and move around obstacles quickly. Mountain lions avoid humans whenever possible. But, if they encounter a human, the cats have been known to stalk and even kill people as prey. In the past 100 years, 125...
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0