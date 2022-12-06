Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy Reacts To What Tiger Woods Told His Son
Tiger Woods made waves recently when he revealed that he's been trying to teach his son the game of golf by modeling his swing after Rory McIlroy's rather than his own. Naturally, word of that got back to McIlroy himself. Appearing on Inside the NBA this week, McIlroy said he...
golfmagic.com
Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment
Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
golfmagic.com
Did Phil Mickelson just confirm this prominent LIV critic asked Norman for $55m?
Even though Phil Mickelson has returned to social media since creating that firestorm when he joined LIV Golf, he has remained largely a much quieter presence. We haven't had any ice cream analogies to bash the USGA. Nor have we had any preening about his massive calf muscles. But every...
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match
Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
Comparing Tiger and Charlie Woods at 13 Years Old
Is Charlie Woods better than Tiger Woods was at his age? The post Comparing Tiger and Charlie Woods at 13 Years Old appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
'Unbelievably Flattering' - McIlroy On Tiger Woods Telling Son Charlie To Copy His Swing
Rory McIlroy has said it's 'unbelievably flattering' that Tiger Woods has told his son Charlie to his swing
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy's simple solution for on-course jitters cracked up Ernie Johnson
Ernie Johnson might just have the best job in America. At the very least, he probably has the most fun one, highlighted by hearing the musings of Charles Barkley. Heck, just last night he got to witness Kenny Smith push Shaquille O'Neal into a Christmas tree. But the Inside The...
Kathryn Tappen out in latest shakeup to NBC's golf team
More changes will be coming to NBC’s broadcast team for its coverage of the PGA Tour in 2023. Golfweek has learned that Kathryn Tappen, who handled post-round player interviews this season, will be replaced by a revolving door of Golf Channel talent already on site, including Cara Banks and Damon Hack. Tappen declined to comment and neither Banks nor Hack responded to messages.
Charley Hoffman, Ryan Palmer grab lead at QBE Shootout
Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer used three eagles to shoot 16 under in a scramble format Friday and take the
theScore
4 things to watch as McIlroy, Woods take on Spieth, Thomas at The Match
Has there ever been a better set of players for The Match?. In terms of skill, probably not. While there's been no shortage of stars at the entertaining golf exhibition over the years, it's never had four participants who play at the level these players do. Combined, they've won an incredible 24 majors and a whopping 133 TOUR wins.
Why Tiger Is Switching Out a Piece of Gear for ‘The Match’
The five-time Masters champion hasn’t switched golf balls in 20 years.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy to television host: "I think you just need a drink!"
Rory McIlroy cracked up a television host when he was asked for a solution to the on-course jitters. McIlroy, 33, recently joined Inside The NBA hosted by Ernie Johnson as part of a promotional round for The Match. The Ulsterman will team up with Tiger Woods - who has recently...
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas dines at legendary Italian restaurant with even more legendary crew
On Wednesday, Justin Thomas lamented the fact that he and Jordan Spieth have yet to achieve "I-own-my-own-plane" status like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, their opponents in The Match this Saturday. But Thomas shouldn't fret, because he achieved something just as good and possibly better: Rao's status. As any food...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: On-site betting coming to PGA Tour | Scott on LIV peace talks | Rory to play Irish Open
For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans, as we inch closer to Tiger’s return this Sunday in the latest edition of the Match. 1. On-site betting is coming to the PGA Tour. Josh Weinfuss for ESPN…”The PGA Tour and DraftKings held a groundbreaking ceremony...
GolfWRX
Rory McIlroy WITB 2022 (December)
Rory McIlroy WITB accurate as of The Match. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees @7.5) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees) 5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees @17.55) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X. Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9) Shaft: Project X 7.0. Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB)
Golf.com
2022 QBE Shootout: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming
It may be the offseason, but PGA Tour stars are still in action this week at the 2022 QBE Shootout team event. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. A few things are different about this week’s QBE Shootout that give us a glimpse of the future of the event. For the first time in a long time, Greg Norman, who founded and acted as de facto host of the Shootout, will not be in attendance. Neither will last year’s champions, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.
Stage Set For Tiger Woods' Latest Comeback Alongside McIlroy In 'The Match' On Saturday
Tiger Woods will use a golf cart to play with Rory McIlroy in charity exhibition against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Tiger ready for Match | Zalatoris return date | More NBC changes
For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as we inch closer to Tiger’s return this Sunday in the latest edition of the Match. 1. Tiger ready for the Match. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach…”Tiger Woods is ready to go for the latest edition of “The Match”...
Golf.com
After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match
Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.
