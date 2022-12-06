ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Reacts To What Tiger Woods Told His Son

Tiger Woods made waves recently when he revealed that he's been trying to teach his son the game of golf by modeling his swing after Rory McIlroy's rather than his own. Naturally, word of that got back to McIlroy himself. Appearing on Inside the NBA this week, McIlroy said he...
golfmagic.com

Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment

Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
golfmagic.com

Did Phil Mickelson just confirm this prominent LIV critic asked Norman for $55m?

Even though Phil Mickelson has returned to social media since creating that firestorm when he joined LIV Golf, he has remained largely a much quieter presence. We haven't had any ice cream analogies to bash the USGA. Nor have we had any preening about his massive calf muscles. But every...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match

Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
BELLEAIR, FL
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy's simple solution for on-course jitters cracked up Ernie Johnson

Ernie Johnson might just have the best job in America. At the very least, he probably has the most fun one, highlighted by hearing the musings of Charles Barkley. Heck, just last night he got to witness Kenny Smith push Shaquille O'Neal into a Christmas tree. But the Inside The...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kathryn Tappen out in latest shakeup to NBC's golf team

More changes will be coming to NBC’s broadcast team for its coverage of the PGA Tour in 2023. Golfweek has learned that Kathryn Tappen, who handled post-round player interviews this season, will be replaced by a revolving door of Golf Channel talent already on site, including Cara Banks and Damon Hack. Tappen declined to comment and neither Banks nor Hack responded to messages.
theScore

4 things to watch as McIlroy, Woods take on Spieth, Thomas at The Match

Has there ever been a better set of players for The Match?. In terms of skill, probably not. While there's been no shortage of stars at the entertaining golf exhibition over the years, it's never had four participants who play at the level these players do. Combined, they've won an incredible 24 majors and a whopping 133 TOUR wins.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy to television host: "I think you just need a drink!"

Rory McIlroy cracked up a television host when he was asked for a solution to the on-course jitters. McIlroy, 33, recently joined Inside The NBA hosted by Ernie Johnson as part of a promotional round for The Match. The Ulsterman will team up with Tiger Woods - who has recently...
GolfWRX

Rory McIlroy WITB 2022 (December)

Rory McIlroy WITB accurate as of The Match. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees @7.5) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees) 5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees @17.55) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X. Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9) Shaft: Project X 7.0. Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB)
Golf.com

2022 QBE Shootout: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming

It may be the offseason, but PGA Tour stars are still in action this week at the 2022 QBE Shootout team event. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. A few things are different about this week’s QBE Shootout that give us a glimpse of the future of the event. For the first time in a long time, Greg Norman, who founded and acted as de facto host of the Shootout, will not be in attendance. Neither will last year’s champions, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.
GolfWRX

Morning 9: Tiger ready for Match | Zalatoris return date | More NBC changes

For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as we inch closer to Tiger’s return this Sunday in the latest edition of the Match. 1. Tiger ready for the Match. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach…”Tiger Woods is ready to go for the latest edition of “The Match”...
Golf.com

After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match

Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.

