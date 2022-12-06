It may be the offseason, but PGA Tour stars are still in action this week at the 2022 QBE Shootout team event. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. A few things are different about this week’s QBE Shootout that give us a glimpse of the future of the event. For the first time in a long time, Greg Norman, who founded and acted as de facto host of the Shootout, will not be in attendance. Neither will last year’s champions, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.

2 DAYS AGO