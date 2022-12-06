Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Your weekend arts forecast: Holiday Pops
The Florida Orchestra, to be sure, attracts big audiences for its entire October-to-May season. Still, the most well-attended concert every year is Holiday Pops. It’s such a big deal that there are five performances of the Christmas-and-more program for 2022. Podium guest for this weekend’s show is Bob Bernhardt,...
Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy. While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods...
stpetecatalyst.com
Startup helps the blind navigate spaces in Tampa
Navigating streetscapes and buildings in complete darkness, due to visual impairment, is an overwhelming task that a new startup is solving for the City of Tampa. Chilean-based tech company Lazarillo creates accessible indoor and outdoor maps of public buildings and parks by using audio on a smartphone to guide people, essentially serving as a GPS system.
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
995qyk.com
New Restaurants Coming To Tampa
There are some new restaurants coming to Tampa in 2023. That’s So Tampa put together a list of some of the restaurants coming to Tampa next year. This restaurant will be located on Channelside Drive. The restaurant is a French bistro and will have a restaurant, café and full bar. Their menu will have fresh-caught seafood and modern interpretations of classic French pastries.
stpetecatalyst.com
Second Saturday ArtWalk will have a holiday theme
The last Second Saturday ArtWalk of the year happens this Saturday, and since selling their work to us consumers is a big part of why St. Petersburg’s artists do this thing monthly, it should be pointed out that this is one of the final opportunities for a big (or small) multi-artist holiday art-purchasing binge.
Central Florida's Strawberry Festival completes 2023 music lineup with Ludacris, Walker Hayes and more
And what a berry sweet lineup it is.
Two New Fresh Kitchen Outposts Coming to Tampa Region
In addition to its Lakeland restaurant that’s opening early 2023, the homegrown quick-service healthy eatery filed a plan review with the city of Tampa for another location on Dec 6.
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
Tampa Bay to Get Another Urban Air Adventure Park
Franchisees Greg Dunn and Thomas Garcia are currently working with the company’s real estate team to find a suitable location.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local leaders usher in a new year
The Suncoast Tiger Bay Club hosted elected officials to help celebrate its 44th year as a non-partisan public square for civic discourse at its annual Year in Review. During Tuesday night’s event at Sea Salt St. Pete, the organization’s leadership also announced its new officers. Rev. J.C. Pritchett II made Tiger Bay history last year as he became its first Black President and will now serve as executive director.
Landmark Pinellas County cemetery remains a source of heartbreak
A landmark Pinellas County cemetery with a troubled past remains a source of heartbreak for families who laid their loved ones to rest.
fox35orlando.com
Most fun cities in America: These 2 Florida cities ranked most fun in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new study attempted to find the most fun cities in the United States and two Florida cities ranked high on the list. Though Las Vegas, Nevada, landed the No. 1 pick for entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties and costs, Orlando ranked No. 2 followed by Miami at No. 3.
stpetecatalyst.com
Marina, African American Museum hosts gift drive
December 6, 2022 - Officials with the City of St. Petersburg’s Municipal Marina and The Woodson African American Museum of Florida are partnering for a holiday gift drive through Dec. 16. According to a release, the museum has 150 registered families in need. All donations will go to those families, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club and the St. Petersburg Police Department’s Victims Unit. The Municipal Marina at 500 1st Ave. SE. will accept donations Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Residents can also drop off gifts in the City Hall lobby at 175 5th St. N. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, email Mia.Alshabaley@stpete.org.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete police give out 200 bikes
December 8, 2022 - Thanks to the generosity of Alex and Kacy DeJesus and the St. Pete Fools Charities, 200 needy kids will have new bicycles this Christmas. The St. Petersburg police department handed out the bikes Tuesday night at a special holiday event. The kids picked out the bicycle of their choice, and officers provided helmets, locks and lights. According to a release, the program started Dec. 20, 2019, when Alex DeJesus spotted an officer buying a bike for a teen in a Walmart check-out lane.
Beach Beacon
Comedian Ron White to return to Hard Rock Event Center
TAMPA — Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White has scheduled two shows for Tampa Bay area fans. White will take the stage Sunday, Dec. 18, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets...
995qyk.com
Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.
Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
995qyk.com
5 Worst Florida Cities For Singles
Tampa Bay has lots of great spots to grab a drink, see a show, enjoy a meal or watch a game. In fact, both Tampa and Orlando ranked in the top 30 for best cities to live in America for singles. Miami came in at #39. But 5 Florida cities came in near the bottom of the rankings, according to Wallet Hub.
Savor the Season: Clearwater Restaurants Serving Christmas Dinner
Spend more time with your family and less time worrying about cooking this Christmas when...
police1.com
Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?
Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
Comments / 0