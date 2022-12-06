Read full article on original website
hilinetoday.com
A Record Food Donation
Recently the Havre Food Bank received an amazing almost 3000 pounds of food just in time for the Holidays. The food donations were the results of the annual Every Body Loves Firefighters Food Drive otherwise known as the Elf Food Drive. The director of the food drive and Local Vice President Firefighter Cody McLain explains how the food drive went this year.
hilinetoday.com
Havre Artist gets Statewide Recognition
Havre is home to an acclaimed artist. He was recently recognized along with five other artist for the 2022 Governor’s Art Award. The Governor’s Arts Awards honor outstanding citizens and organizations in Montana whose achievements in the arts, or on behalf of the arts, benefit all Montanans. The...
hilinetoday.com
The Country Christmas Recap
This past weekend Chouteau County hosted the Country Christmas, an event that encouraged people to travel from city to city and shop local. Connie Jenkins the marketing director for the event explains how it went. “The streets were full of cars, and everybody was going from one business to another,...
hilinetoday.com
Your Opportunity to Improve the County Park
Changes are coming to Beaver Creek Park, and the citizens of Hill County have the power to determine those changes. Recently the new Lodge Levy passed allowing Hill County taxes to be adjusted in order to fund the new Lodge at Beaver Creek Park. The old lodge unfortunately had some faults in the initial construction and as time has gone on the building is becoming unsafe and expensive to upkeep.
hilinetoday.com
Hunting Season Recap
HAVRE- The results are in from the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Havre check station for the 2022 hunting season. The check station was open for eight weekends from Oct. 8 through Nov. 27. Overall, hunter numbers and mule deer harvest were above average. Havre-area biologist Scott Hemmer, who manages...
hilinetoday.com
Chouteau County Honors Lives Lost from Cancer
This past weekend in Fort Benton paid respects to those that have passed from cancer in a beautiful way. Connie Jenkins explains the scene. “We had the Luminaries on the Bridge which is a Chouteau County cancer support group and there were 173 angels on the bridge that was the luminary bags of people that have passed away in Chouteau County and there were 372 luminary bags down the trail, and it was really a beautiful sight. They lit the bags right before dark.”– Connie Jenkins.
hilinetoday.com
Havre High Wrestlers Headed to Butte
(NMB) The Havre High Wrestling team got their first taste of competition with the Havre Invite last weekend. Head Coach Beau Lasalle sys it was nice to see his team compete and the focus now through Christmas will be getting in better shape and tougher mentally. “We need to get...
hilinetoday.com
Havre’s Dangerous Problem
The City of Havre is dealing with a serious problem. The fire station and police station have tested positive for egregious amounts of surface asbestos and lead. Havre Council member Josh Miller addressed the problem at the most recent City Council Meeting. He stated, according to the report the air came back negative, but the surface levels were egregious. For example, Josh Miller said that one north side supply duct registered at 38000 for lead. The legal limit is 10.
hilinetoday.com
Former Havre Football Coach Honored
Former Havre High School Football coach and current Carroll College Coach Troy Purcell was named AFCA NAIA Region Five Coach of the Year. This is the first time he has won the award and first Carroll College coach to do so since Mike Van Diest won it from 2007-2010.
hilinetoday.com
Havre High Boys Basketball Ready for Early Season Challenge
The Havre Blue Ponies Boys Basketball team travels to Billings Central Saturday. Head Coach Waylon Burgess knows that his boys will need to come ready to play. “We know this week against Billings Central that were going to need to come ready to play. We were the ones that ended up knocking them out last year going to the state tournament, that was the deciding game. We know they’re going to give us their best effort and it’s going to be a tough battle anytime you go down there to play a Billings Central team. They just keep reloading every year for some odd reason.”
