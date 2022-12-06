The Havre Blue Ponies Boys Basketball team travels to Billings Central Saturday. Head Coach Waylon Burgess knows that his boys will need to come ready to play. “We know this week against Billings Central that were going to need to come ready to play. We were the ones that ended up knocking them out last year going to the state tournament, that was the deciding game. We know they’re going to give us their best effort and it’s going to be a tough battle anytime you go down there to play a Billings Central team. They just keep reloading every year for some odd reason.”

HAVRE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO