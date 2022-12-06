Read full article on original website
Millions of State Dollars Headed to Humboldt for New Walking and Biking Projects
Well, here’s a pleasant Friday surprise: The California Transportation Commission is kicking down a cool $1 billion to fund 93 new walking and biking projects in some of the state’s “disadvantaged communities.” Humboldt County communities qualify as such, but hopefully today’s news makes us incrementally more advantaged: millions of dollars are headed our way for new walking and biking projects.
More Street Medicine Teams Tackle the Homeless Health Care Crisis
Living on the streets of California is a deadly affair. The life expectancy of an unsheltered person is 50, according to national estimates, nearly 30 years less than that of the average Californian. As homelessness spirals out of control throughout the state, so too do deaths on the street, but it’s those whose lives are the most fragile who are least likely to get medical care.
(UPDATE) ‘It’s Beyond Frustrating’: Yurok Vice-Chair Calls Out Provisional Winners of Offshore Wind Bid for Failing to Engage With the Tribe Ahead of This Week’s Auction
UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: One of the winning bidders, RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, LLC, sent the following response to the Outpost’s request for additional comment:. “RWE is committed to thoughtfully engaging Tribes and tribal fisheries at all stages of project development,” Dominik Schwegmann, head of offshore development U.S. West for RWE, wrote in an email to the Outpost. “Prior to the auction, RWE has met with a number of Tribes to learn about their heritage. We look forward to meeting with all affected Tribes to continue discussing their interests surrounding our new lease area off the Northern Coast.”
THIS WEEK in COUNCIL: Eureka Signs Off on $515k Funding Request for New Police Vehicles, Rebrands 20/30 Park, Approves New Rules for Sewer Laterals and More!
As the end of the year draws near, the Eureka City Council is gearing up for some pretty big adjustments — namely saying goodbye to Councilmember Natalie Arroyo after an eight-year stint on the council and welcoming two new faces aboard, G Mario Fernandez and Renee Contreras de Loach. Mayor Susan Seaman will also bid the council adieu and hand the reins over to Mayor-Elect Kim Bergel.
WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Snowfall and Heavy Winds Descend Upon Humboldt
Snow is falling across the upper elevations of Humboldt County, creating a winter wonderland atop Berry Summit and dropping three accumulated inches (and counting!) at Titlow Hill. Time to check your generators and bust out the thick blankets because more inclement weather is on the way. Strong south winds are...
Trial of Arcata Rancher Ray Christie Delayed Yet Again, as the Accused’s Medical Problems Worsen
Another lengthy trial continuance has been granted for Arcata rancher Ray Christie, who is facing worsening medical problems. This morning Judge Gregory Elvine-Kreis granted defense attorney Rick Richmond’s motion to continue the trial, which had been scheduled to begin Jan. 17. The trial on felony animal cruelty charges was...
OBITUARY: Jerry Oscar III, 1950-2022
Jerry Oscar III left this world peacefully on November 25, 2022. Jerry was born on August 27, 1950 to Jerry Oscar II and Harriet “Shorty” Oscar in Eureka, California. Jerry was a kind soul that will be missed by all. Jerry was a loving husband, father, uncle, cousin and friend. Jerry was a proud Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Tribal member and spent much of his life residing on the Rancheria in Fortuna.
OBITUARY: Renate Scheithauer, 1953-2022
Renate Scheithauer passed to her rest on November 11, 2022. She was born in East Germany on August 25, 1922 to Victor and Margaret Scholz. She had just celebrated her 100th birthday. She came to the USA in 1953 with her young son, six months after her husband had come....
Drug Task Force Raid on Wabash Finds Big Trove of Stolen Weapons, Agents Say; One Arrested
On Friday December 9, 2022, Agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force obtained information that indicated stolen property from a burglary, being investigated by Eureka Police Department, was located at a residence located near the intersection of Wabash St. and B St. in Eureka. A Humboldt County Superior Court...
OBITUARY: Leslie Ann Sampson, 1949-2022
After a courageous battle with cancer, Leslie Ann Sampson passed away on November 28, 2022, at her Loleta home, surrounded by family and friends. She was born on July 6, 1949, in Sacramento and attended area schools, graduating from Roseville High School and attending Sierra College. Leslie worked for the telephone company in Roseville before moving to the North Coast area in the mid-1980s. She opened an antique store and a clothing store in Ferndale, and later moved to a vocational instruction position with the Humboldt County Office of Education. Her passion for sales and customer service led her to work for Abraxas in Ferndale, as well as the Eureka Reporter and the Shamus T Bones restaurant.
OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022
Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
