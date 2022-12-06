After a courageous battle with cancer, Leslie Ann Sampson passed away on November 28, 2022, at her Loleta home, surrounded by family and friends. She was born on July 6, 1949, in Sacramento and attended area schools, graduating from Roseville High School and attending Sierra College. Leslie worked for the telephone company in Roseville before moving to the North Coast area in the mid-1980s. She opened an antique store and a clothing store in Ferndale, and later moved to a vocational instruction position with the Humboldt County Office of Education. Her passion for sales and customer service led her to work for Abraxas in Ferndale, as well as the Eureka Reporter and the Shamus T Bones restaurant.

