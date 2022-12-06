Read full article on original website
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
theweektoday.com
Sippican Festival Band opens up AHA festivities in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD — The Sippican School Festival Band took on the big city. The fifth and sixth grade band opened up holiday festivities at New Bedford’s AHA night with a concert of holiday classics outside the New Bedford Whaling Museum on Thursday, Dec. 8. AHA night, which stands...
WCVB
Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform together at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announced they will perform together at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023. This night in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will mark the first time the two artists have performed on the same stage in the New England area, a spokesperson said.
nrinow.news
‘Madwoman’ brings her food truck, edible concoctions to new home base on Great Road
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A chef who has trained in five-star restaurants across the state has gone rogue, with plans to roll her new kitchen on wheels into a space on Great Road, which will serve as her weekday home. Methods of a Madwoman, a food truck owned and operated...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
theweektoday.com
Gwendolen Breault, 84
HINGHAM – Gwendolen Breault, 84, of Hingham, formerly of Marion died Monday, December 5, 2022 at Bridges by EPOCH in Hingham. Born in New Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Reuben E. and Sarah L. (Smith) Chase. She worked for the U. S. Postal Service as both a postal clerk and a postmistress in Hopkinton, RI.
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
Fairhaven Hound Who Loves Belly Rubs Back in Shelter Since April After Being Returned [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Wet Nose Wednesday is back, and today is going to the dogs. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we are able to share the stories of loveable animals that are up for adoption on the SouthCoast. Hundreds of animals are waiting to go home once and for all -- including Boomer, who is waiting to meet you at Fairhaven Animal Shelter.
Acushnet’s Rescue Cafe Moving From Trailer to Permanent Fairhaven Location
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
theweektoday.com
Gregory Contois, 57
WAREHAM – Gregory M. Contois, 57, of Wareham, passed away at home on December 7, 2022. He was the son of Kathleen (Gunning) Contois and the late Louis J. Contois, III. He was born in Weymouth and lived in Wareham for most of his life. He graduated from Wareham High School, class of 1983. He served in the U.S. Navy.
New Bedford Family Devastated By the Shocking Loss of Husband & Father [HOLIDAY WISH]
It's been an emotional week on Fun 107 for the eighth year of Holiday Wish, as Michael and Maddie and the United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families in need. For the final family of the week, we share the heartbreaking story of the DiGregorio family...
Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People
With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
The Totally True Tiverton Dunkin’ Caper, a Case of Little Cents
My paycheck does not contribute to the success of Dunkin' or Starbucks, even though I have an iced coffee occasionally on the weekend, particularly if my wife and I head off for a Sunday afternoon adventure somewhere. I will even sip a cold brew during my radio program from time...
theweektoday.com
High School names November award winners
Wareham High School has announced its student award recipients for November 2022. Sophomore Jason Westgate is Student of the Month, while senior Dylan Tilton has won this month’s Scotty Monteiro Jr. Award. The “Scotty Award,” as it is called, is given monthly by the Scotty Monteiro Jr. Foundation. Established...
theweektoday.com
Anne Higgins, 80
Anne H. Higgins, of Yarmouth Port, died at age 80 at Care One nursing facility in New Bedford on. Anne was born in Wareham to the late Lorrimer and Elizabeth Higgins. She attended Wareham schools. and sang in the choir at First Congregational Church of Wareham. She graduated from Wareham...
Waltham nonprofit group raffling off two VIP packages to Taylor Swift’s sold out show at Gillette
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts nonprofit group is raffling off two VIP packages to one of the three sold-out Taylor Swift concerts at Gillette Stadium in an effort to support people with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to their website. The Arc of Massachusetts, based in Waltham,...
theweektoday.com
Wareham Upper Cape Tech students inducted into National Honor Society
Two Wareham residents were among the nine Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School students who were inducted into the National Honor Society on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Juniors Bryce Moulding and Braden Coryer, who are both studying engineering technology, hail from Wareham. Moulding is a Junior Assistant Scoutmaster in his...
WCVB
Prisco’s Market gives away Christmas trees to those in need in memory of owner’s mother
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — In 2006, Steve Prisco started Prisco’s Market and Deli with a small concept and big dreams. Sixteen years and many expansions later, it is much more than just a deli. This holiday season, while grieving the recent loss of his mother, Steve and the entire...
theweektoday.com
Amateur survivalists rough it on Wickets Island
Marese Barry-Belanger never had the chance to be a Girl Scout. On the stony shore of Wickets Island, without food or shelter, she was forced to learn survival the hard way. “We won’t go hungry,” she said, pointing out the shellfish on the beach. There’s just one problem....
Toy drive at Mass. casino sparks controversy
According to the flyer, people who brought a toy would receive $10 in free slot play at the casino.
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
Comments / 1