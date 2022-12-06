ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theweektoday.com

Sippican Festival Band opens up AHA festivities in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD — The Sippican School Festival Band took on the big city. The fifth and sixth grade band opened up holiday festivities at New Bedford’s AHA night with a concert of holiday classics outside the New Bedford Whaling Museum on Thursday, Dec. 8. AHA night, which stands...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Gwendolen Breault, 84

HINGHAM – Gwendolen Breault, 84, of Hingham, formerly of Marion died Monday, December 5, 2022 at Bridges by EPOCH in Hingham. Born in New Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Reuben E. and Sarah L. (Smith) Chase. She worked for the U. S. Postal Service as both a postal clerk and a postmistress in Hopkinton, RI.
HINGHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Gregory Contois, 57

WAREHAM – Gregory M. Contois, 57, of Wareham, passed away at home on December 7, 2022. He was the son of Kathleen (Gunning) Contois and the late Louis J. Contois, III. He was born in Weymouth and lived in Wareham for most of his life. He graduated from Wareham High School, class of 1983. He served in the U.S. Navy.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People

With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
theweektoday.com

High School names November award winners

Wareham High School has announced its student award recipients for November 2022. Sophomore Jason Westgate is Student of the Month, while senior Dylan Tilton has won this month’s Scotty Monteiro Jr. Award. The “Scotty Award,” as it is called, is given monthly by the Scotty Monteiro Jr. Foundation. Established...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Anne Higgins, 80

Anne H. Higgins, of Yarmouth Port, died at age 80 at Care One nursing facility in New Bedford on. Anne was born in Wareham to the late Lorrimer and Elizabeth Higgins. She attended Wareham schools. and sang in the choir at First Congregational Church of Wareham. She graduated from Wareham...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Wareham Upper Cape Tech students inducted into National Honor Society

Two Wareham residents were among the nine Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School students who were inducted into the National Honor Society on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Juniors Bryce Moulding and Braden Coryer, who are both studying engineering technology, hail from Wareham. Moulding is a Junior Assistant Scoutmaster in his...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Amateur survivalists rough it on Wickets Island

Marese Barry-Belanger never had the chance to be a Girl Scout. On the stony shore of Wickets Island, without food or shelter, she was forced to learn survival the hard way. “We won’t go hungry,” she said, pointing out the shellfish on the beach. There’s just one problem....
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA

