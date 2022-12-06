ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Manny's Deli Now Shipping Select Products Nationwide

A famed Chicago Jewish deli made a major announcement earlier this week, answering long-standing requests of many patrons no longer living in the Chicago area. Manny's Deli, a West Loop staple for 80 years, announced on Wednesday that some of their products can now be ordered to be shipped anywhere nationwide.
NBC Chicago

While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts

Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
Black Enterprise

These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More

Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
BoardingArea

Why Chicago’s O’Hare Int’l Airport Has No Terminal 4

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) is the main international airport serving Chicago, Illinois. It began as an airfield serving a Douglas manufacturing plant for C-54 military transports during World War II. The airport was renamed Orchard Field Airport in the mid-1940s, which is how it got the IATA code ORD. It was re-named once again in 1949, after aviator Edward “Butch” O’Hare.
CBS Chicago

Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
CBS Chicago

Car plows into support column at Belmont Cragin auto parts store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Buildings late Thursday was conducting emergency inspections ant a Northwest Side O'Reilly Auto Parts store, after a car slammed into it.The car jumped the curb and plowed into a load-bearing column at the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 2801 N. Cicero Ave. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.The Fire Department said the column appeared to be unstable after it was struck.Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
cwbchicago.com

Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say

Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
