Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Manny's Deli Now Shipping Select Products Nationwide
A famed Chicago Jewish deli made a major announcement earlier this week, answering long-standing requests of many patrons no longer living in the Chicago area. Manny's Deli, a West Loop staple for 80 years, announced on Wednesday that some of their products can now be ordered to be shipped anywhere nationwide.
From ‘Dibs' When it Snows to ‘Welp' When You Leave, Locals Explain ‘Weird' Chicago Mannerisms
From the way people walk to the way people talk, it's no secret that Chicagoans have a certain way of getting somewhere, or saying something -- and a now-viral reddit thread has helped to highlight some of the idiosyncrasies people of the Windy City share. The thread, posted in the...
While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts
Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
Why Chicago’s O’Hare Int’l Airport Has No Terminal 4
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) is the main international airport serving Chicago, Illinois. It began as an airfield serving a Douglas manufacturing plant for C-54 military transports during World War II. The airport was renamed Orchard Field Airport in the mid-1940s, which is how it got the IATA code ORD. It was re-named once again in 1949, after aviator Edward “Butch” O’Hare.
Airbnb Picked These 27 Chicago Restaurants For Their New ‘Chicago Restaurant Guide'
If you're looking for a new place to eat in your Chicago neighborhood -- or any Chicago neighborhood for that matter, there's a new list you might want to consult. In partnership with the Illinois Restaurant Association, Airbnb hosts across the city have created a "Airbnb's Chicago Restaurant Guide" which highlights 27 restaurants across six Chicago neighborhoods.
This Chicago Christmas Market Keeps Getting Ranked as The Best Christmas Market in the Nation
Christkindlmarket Chicago's isn't just one of the city's favorite Christmastime traditions. It's also consistently ranked as one of the best Christmas markets in the nation -- and the world. A newly released list from the Global travel site Big 7 just ranked the "The 25 Best Christmas Markets in North...
Chicago Residents Share Mannerisms They Have Picked Up in the City on Viral Reddit Thread
Whether it's the way you talk or walk, Chicago residents new and old alike are sharing what mannerisms they have picked up while living in the city in a viral Reddit thread highlighting the idiosyncrasies of the Windy City. The thread, posted in the Chicago-based subreddit r/chicago, asked users "What...
Chef at Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Badly Hurt After Being Shoved Onto CTA Tracks
A Chicago chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Wicker Park is sharing his story after being nearly killed while waiting for the CTA train. Jose Duran said his life will never be the same. He’s now trying to recover mentally, physically, and emotionally from what he said was a senseless attack.
Chicago residents can now get an additional $500 in stimulus payment
A new initiative that will offer you a one-time stimulus payment of $500 just in time for the holidays is available if you’re currently having financial difficulties. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 has recently been introduced by the city of Chicago. Residents of the City of Chicago who had...
More than 50 armed robberies in 6 days, but Chicago police seem to have no plan to fight it
Chicago police are investigating seven more armed robberies that unfolded in under an hour on the Near West Side overnight as a relentless surge of armed robbery sprees continues across the area and parts of the North Side. Three of this morning’s victims were pistol-whipped. At least two robbery...
United flight crashed in Chicago neighborhood 50 years ago Thursday
CHICAGO - Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of Chicago’s worst aviation disaster. United Airlines Flight 553 crashed into homes outside of Midway Airport, killing 45 people. The crash was blamed on pilot error and failure by the captain "to exercise positive flight management." But there were also speculations of...
Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
Daughter's TikTok Seeking Customers for Mom's Empty Glenview Taco Shop Goes Viral
A suburban Chicago taco shop went viral after the owner's daughter posted a message asking for customers for her mom for Christmas -- and TikTokers delivered in a big way. TikTok user @marcatostacc posted a video this week showing her mom's empty Glenview taco restaurant. "It breaks my heart to...
Family Responds After TikTokers Flood Glenview Restaurant to Fulfill Christmas Wish
It all started with a daughter's simple Christmas wish: to bring her mother's restaurant some customers. And it ended up becoming something so much more. "Growing up I always knew my mom deserved the best," Isbel Milan told NBC Chicago through tears. "I am sorry... I just get really emotional about it."
Car plows into support column at Belmont Cragin auto parts store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Buildings late Thursday was conducting emergency inspections ant a Northwest Side O'Reilly Auto Parts store, after a car slammed into it.The car jumped the curb and plowed into a load-bearing column at the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 2801 N. Cicero Ave. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.The Fire Department said the column appeared to be unstable after it was struck.Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
Chicago Police Searching for Robbery Suspect With a U-Haul Getaway Truck
Chicago Police are investigating a series of muggings that they say have happened in neighborhoods along the lakefront and involve an alleged robber using a U-Haul truck to flee the scene. Detectives say a man approaches victims on the sidewalk, takes their property by force and then runs toward a...
Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say
Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
Skokie mall plans to move beyond retail and 'evolve … into a micro-cityscape'
Skokie’s Old Orchard shopping center wants to make the transition from outdoor mall to neighborhood. The owner of Old Orchard has unveiled plans to turn the shopping mall into a residential and retail space with restaurants and entertainment venues.
2022-23 New Year's Eve Celebrations in the Chicago Area
With a new year on the horizon, it's almost time to bid farewell to 2022. Events in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs are already looking ahead to 2023, revealing celebrations that are set to unfold on New Year's Eve. Here are some events in the area that will ring in...
Comments / 0