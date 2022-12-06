Read full article on original website
grocerydive.com
Inside the Store: Giant Food’s new ‘iterative’ location in Silver Spring, Maryland
Giant Food’s recently opened supermarket in Silver Spring, Maryland, sits just a few doors down from an Aldi and across the parking lot from a Target. But while being located that close to two other food retailers might pose a hefty dose of competition to the storied Mid-Atlantic grocery chain, Giant officials are focused on what makes their new store stand out.
The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List Worthy
Virginia is home to many old-fashioned general stores. Typically found in the middle of nowhere along quiet country roads and filled with homemade food, gifts, and vintage memorabilia, these community staples are relics of a bygone era.
theburn.com
Parent companies of Matchbox, Velocity Wings join forces
Some big news on the Northern Virginia restaurant scene — one that will have ramifications for many popular dining establishments in Loudoun County and surrounding communities. The Burn has learned that Thompson Hospitality — the company perhaps best known for its Matchbox restaurant brand — has formed a partnership...
alxnow.com
Vienna-based chocolate and coffee shop coming to Old Town
(Updated 1:40 p.m.) A coffee shop founded by Iraqi immigrants has filed a permit to open in Old Town. Lily’s Chocolate and Coffee is coming to 631 King Street at the intersection with S. Washington Street. The site was previously Francesca’s until it closed in 2020. The shop...
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
WUSA
Alexandria, Virginia Christmas market returns Saturday
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — If you're looking to get ahead on your holiday shopping or simply get in the spirit, Alexandria will bring more than 100 artisans to Old Town Saturday to help you do just that on Saturday. The annual event will take place at John Carlyle Square, where...
theburn.com
It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday
The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the backyard and deer, obviously
FULL HOUSE (4 bedrooms 3 baths ) Rare opportunity: 3-bedroom, 2-full-bath detached house PLUS full lower level 1-BA, 1-BR apartment, perfect for in-laws, an au pair or a recreational room. In the heart of Northwest, DC with Beautiful/ QUIET park setting. Tired of narrow, row-house stairs and cramped apartments? Looking...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Winning Boats of the 2022 Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights
More than 50 boats competed for prizes in 11 categories Dec. 3 at the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon.Thousands of locals and visitors came out to experience one of the region’s most beloved holiday traditions at Alexandria’s historic waterfront. The mile-long parade was led by Alexandria’s fireboat Relief and Fireboat 2 from Washington, D.C.’s Fire Department.
middleburglife.com
No HOA, Privacy, and Million Dollar Views in Bluemont
This property offers a lovely 4-bedroom home on 5-fenced acres right in the heart of horse country and in the Piedmont Fox Hunt territory. Incredible views cannot be missed while walking out to catch your horse in the front paddock, or playing ball with the kids in the front yard.
pagevalleynews.com
Tastee Freez owner gets snack bar and gift shop
December 6, 1962 — On Monday of this week Mrs. Wilbur G. Jenkins received possession of the Little Snack Bar and Brown’s Gift Shop near the Luray Singing Tower on West Main Street. Mrs. Jenkins, who also operates the Luray Tastee Freez, states that the snack bar would...
popville.com
TJ Maxx closing in Friendship Heights
Thanks to Noah for sending: “Friendship Heights T.J. maxx closing Dec. 24th. Everything is 20% off this week!”
ffxnow.com
Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead
A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
WUSA
Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
bethesdamagazine.com
Italian American restaurant opens at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda
A popular Washington, D.C. Italian American restaurant will expand its operations into Montgomery County. Caruso’s Grocery started in May 2021 in Capital Hill and will now expand the business to Maryland with a location at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda. The Italian American is a collaboration by chef Matt Adler and Michael Babin, Neighborhood Restaurant Group founder.
Jolly Good Times in Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Economic Development Department. Step into a one-horse open sleigh for a magical ride through Historic Downtown Manassas!. Carriages will be parked at the Manassas Railroad Depot waiting to give passengers free Holiday Carriage Rides for the next two Sundays: Dec. 11 and 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (No reservations needed, rides are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
ffxnow.com
Begin your resort-lifestyle with special savings at Snowden Bridge
Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential is here to help make owning a brand new home that fits the needs of your family a reality. At Snowden Bridge located near Winchester, you can find beautiful...
WJLA
'Not so fast': Fairfax Co. shop owner reports burglary, gets caught for selling THC items
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County business owner reported a burglary at his store but was instead arrested and charged for selling various THC products packaged for resale, police said. On Monday, police said they were called to VaSparx on Cooper Road, in the Mount Vernon District...
Augusta Free Press
Fauquier County: Wastewater systems manufacturer investing $3.5M in expansion
A Fauquier County nextgen wastewater treatment systems manufacturer is investing $3.5 million in an expansion that will create 16 new jobs. E-Z Treat will build a new 30,000-square-foot facility next to its existing site in Catlett. The company, founded in 2000, designs and manufactures efficient and affordable onsite re-circulating sand...
