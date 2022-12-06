TRUMP'S LOSING SENATE RECORD. With Republican Herschel Walker's loss in the Georgia Senate runoff, the 2022 midterm elections are finally over. The GOP actually took a step backward in the Senate, from the 50 seats the party controls now to 49 in the new Senate that convenes in January. That will be a big boost for Democrats, who had chafed under the difficulties of running a Senate that was evenly divided at 50-50, relying on the vice president's vote to break ties. Now, if Democrats stick together, they can win outright, and even if they lose one of their own, such as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), they can still prevail.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO