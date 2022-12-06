ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
travelawaits.com

National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023

National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
WISCONSIN STATE
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. Navy intercepts fishing boat smuggling ammunition in Gulf of Oman -statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said on Saturday it had intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling "more than 50 tonnes of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets" in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen on Dec. 1. "Navy personnel operating from...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with UK, Italy

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as Tokyo looks to expand defense cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2 that...
TheDailyBeast

Exploring the Caribbean on the World’s First Hybrid Ship

Ship. Boat. Bus. Boat. Walk. That’s how I made it to Lamanai, an ancient Mayan city reservation in Northern Belize that was the longest occupied of the Mayan world (3,000 years). In Mayan, Lamanai means “submerged crocodile,” which fits as it sits along the lush and green crocodile waters of the New River that took us there.
INDIANA STATE
cntraveler.com

U.S. Destinations Almost as Captivating as New Zealand

Although lots of locations throughout the world are stunning, no place embodies natural wonder quite as well as New Zealand. One of the more stunning and unique hideaways in New Zealand can be found at The Shack, nestled within the Cloudy Bay Vineyards estate in the Wairau Valley in Marlborough. While most people know Cloudy Bay for its world-famous Sauvignon Blanc, its land is also home to this four-bedroom oasis. Surrounded by vineyards, and luxuriously furnished with pieces designed by local artisans to reflect the surrounding beauty of the region, The Shack offers a chance to relax, reset, and enjoy the wonders of NZ nature. While an escape to this exact location would be a dream, there are some stateside locations that will help satisfy your wanderlust until you’re able to make it around the world. We’ve highlighted some natural wonders that can be found across the United States: From a desert oasis in Palm Beach to an architectural masterpiece in Telluride, there are amazing options that feature architecture almost as impressive as their natural backdrops.
COLORADO STATE
techaiapp.com

Top 5 Reasons to Visit Spain’s Basque Country – Pursuitist

Spain is one of the most popular international destinations for tourists. Still, the Basque Country in the nation’s north may not be on the tip of everyone’s tongue. It should be though. It is home to several dozen Michelin star restaurants and is Europe’s highest density of Michelin stars per inhabitant.
FodorsTravel

Asia’s 10 Most Beautiful Cities on the Water

These waterfront destinations offer incredible scenic views, ancient history, and natural beauty across the continent. Asia has many water towns, cities, and ancient places shaped by inlets, seas, bays, and rivers. They possess invisible waterways, canal networks, majestic oceanside settings, select diving locations, and giant rivers that define their past and future. Such watery backdrops enhance the beauty and intrigue of these communities, which are scattered from China in Asia’s north to Malaysia in the south, Sri Lanka in the west, and Japan in the east.

Comments / 0

Community Policy