Cumberland, ME

mainebiz.biz

Portland wealth management firm adds to team

Spinnaker Trust, a Portland-based wealth management firm with more than $2.5 billion in funds under management, has hired two new assistant portfolio managers amid a bullish outlook for business in 2023. The new hires, Taylor V. James and David Phelps, come from very different professional backgrounds. James brings a decade...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Portland developer builds novel live-work units

Remote and hybrid work have many companies rethinking how much and what type of office space they really need. In response, a Portland developer has reimagined a new type of office and living space at 482 Congress St. “Since the pandemic and its effect on the classic office market, we...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Geiger teams with Roux on workforce development

Lewiston-based promotional products company Geiger is joining forces with Northeastern University's Roux Institute in Portland on a two-pronged workforce development initiative. Through the partnership, Geiger will be able to tap into the talents of Roux graduate students participating in a cooperative education program. For Geiger, co-op students will work on...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?

Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
MAINE STATE
gorhamtimes.com

Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update

The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
GORHAM, ME
103.7 WCYY

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine

MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday

PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

#BeerFriday: Sea Dog Brewery now open in Scarborough

Maine family-run Sea Dog Brewing Co. is now open in the former Famous Dave's restaurant space at Cabela's plaza, right off I-95 in Scarborough. The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, bringing a late-night dining option to an area that has now has few.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
94.9 HOM

Here’s 13 Portland, Maine, Restaurants That Sadly Closed in 2022

It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect at the end of the year. Even if wrapped up in holiday madness, there always seems to be time to reminisce. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons. Sometimes it's easy to look back and reflect on the bad news that hit us in 2022. Good Lord, we have had enough of that lately. And some of the worst news comes with business closures.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
CASTINE, ME
lcnme.com

Frustrated Residents End Whitefield Select Board Meeting

The Whitefield Select Board abruptly ended its Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting with items still on the agenda after residents voiced their frustration at the board’s rejection of a citizens’ petition. The petition, signed by 334 registered voters, sought to place a public easement on Wear Pond Road and...
WHITEFIELD, ME
WMTW

Maine CDC confirms case of whooping cough at Kennebunk school

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a case of whooping cough at a school in York County. Officials with RSU 21 in Kennebunk said they were contacted about the case at Sea Road School. Sea Road School serves around 300 children from grades 3 through 5, according to their website.
KENNEBUNK, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
BRUNSWICK, ME

