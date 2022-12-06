Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia restaurant denies service to Christian group to protect staffMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from DisneyMargaret MinnicksChester, VA
Related
Hospital group awards grants to Richmond small businesses
Bon Secours awarded more than $129,000 in grants to a dozen small businesses in Richmond's East End during a ceremony Thursday.
Henrico Property Transactions – Nov. 16-22, 2022
– $209,000, 960 SF (built in 1980), from Marshall David Pastore to Alton S. Crawley. 9729 Candace Court – $240,250, 1,280 SF (built in 1985), from Rebecca Diane Johnston to Debra Dabney. 317 Carlstone Drive – $264,950, 994 SF (built in 1975), from Russell L. Miller to Christopher S....
Where home values are dropping in Richmond
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsDespite a slowdown in sales, home prices are still rising in the Richmond region, per Zillow's proprietary home-values index.Yes, but: A handful of zip codes in the city center saw values drop between July and October.The Fan District (23220), Museum District (23221) and Near West End (23226) saw the biggest decreases.What they're saying: Those decreases most likely reflect an end to bidding wars in those neighborhoods that saw some buyers pay thousands over asking prices, Laura Lafayette, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors, tells us.Click through for an interactive version of the map.
NBC12
Governor Youngkin announces end of COVID-related fines and penalties
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued an Executive Order directing enforcement agencies, boards and commissions to report all fines, fees and suspensions related to COVID-19 shutdown violations. The governor also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget, to be delivered December 15. The budget will also direct the Secretary of Finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process for people and businesses that paid what he says are “unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.”
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this week
A popular discount store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular discount store chain BJ's Wholesale Club will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Midlothian.
For nearly 200 years, this Petersburg mansion has helped ring in the holidays
The house, known as Centre Hill Mansion, has sat majestically on a hill for the past 199 years. Its true greatness comes out to shine during the holiday season.
wfxrtv.com
Store owner argues skill games promote safety and fairness as injunction is extended
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The injunction allowing skill games to continue operating in Virginia has been extended. Lawmakers and local business owners are weighing in on the decision made by a judge on Monday, Dec. 5. Some say it’s not just the profits from skill games. Owners say having...
Mayor Stoney proposes plan to use $17M surplus throughout Richmond
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has outlined a proposal to set aside $17.1 million in excess tax revenue for agencies and programs in the city, including $5 million to fund pay changes for first responders and $3.1 million for inclement weather shelters.
NBC12
Henrico County leaders searching for new Glenwood Farms property owner
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders say they’re searching for a new responsible local owner to take the title of a 22-acre community that has nearly 300 apartments. Glenwood Farms apartment complex is located near Laburnum Avenue. For years, dozens of Glenwood Farms’ tenants have complained about the...
NBC12
Stoney: $6 million surplus should go toward needs of Richmond’s vulnerable populations
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration has proposed using budget surplus money to address the needs of the city’s most vulnerable populations. Over $3.1 million for the Department of Housing and Community Development for four inclement weather shelters and 190 beds. $1 million to Greater Richmond...
PHOTOS: Demolition of Petersburg ‘eyesore,’ Ramada Inn, continues
Take a look at the progress of the Ramada Inn demolition in photos taken by 8News.
andnowuknow.com
BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for Midlothian, Virginia, Location; Contina McNeill Shares
MARLBOROUGH, MA & MIDLOTHIAN, VA - Just in time for holiday shopping, BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced the opening of its Midlothian, Virginia, location. Slated to open its doors on December 9, the store will bring the retailer’s total number of clubs in the United States to 235.
Youngkin Issues Order Related to Covid-19 Suspensions
Youngkin Issues Order Related to Covid-19 Suspensions
Personal property taxes due Dec. 5 for many residents in Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
If you live in the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities area, you may want to double-check and make sure you paid your personal property taxes. The deadline for payment is today in many localities.
This Petersburg organization hopes to prepare young men for future opportunities
A Petersburg organization is providing young people with the tools to build a successful future to help to keep them on the right path.
NBC12
Ramada Inn demolition ahead of schedule Petersburg city officials say
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - With less than three weeks left until the projected deadline for the demolition of the blighted Ramada Inn in Petersburg, city officials are assuring the public that the project is slated to be complete before the new year. “The demolition should be complete by the end...
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
This underutilized program helps Richmond parents and babies in need
Employees at Richmond Department of Social Services say a vital program for helping families grow isn’t being utilized enough.
Virginia defense contractors plead guilty to accepting home improvement supplies in bribery scheme
Three Virginia defense contractors who supplied Fort Lee have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe a public official in a scheme that saw pay absurd markups on the federal dime in exchange for cash and home improvement supplies.
Comments / 0