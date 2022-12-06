ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Richmond

Where home values are dropping in Richmond

Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsDespite a slowdown in sales, home prices are still rising in the Richmond region, per Zillow's proprietary home-values index.Yes, but: A handful of zip codes in the city center saw values drop between July and October.The Fan District (23220), Museum District (23221) and Near West End (23226) saw the biggest decreases.What they're saying: Those decreases most likely reflect an end to bidding wars in those neighborhoods that saw some buyers pay thousands over asking prices, Laura Lafayette​​, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors, tells us.Click through for an interactive version of the map.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Governor Youngkin announces end of COVID-related fines and penalties

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued an Executive Order directing enforcement agencies, boards and commissions to report all fines, fees and suspensions related to COVID-19 shutdown violations. The governor also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget, to be delivered December 15. The budget will also direct the Secretary of Finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process for people and businesses that paid what he says are “unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.”
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy