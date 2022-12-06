Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsDespite a slowdown in sales, home prices are still rising in the Richmond region, per Zillow's proprietary home-values index.Yes, but: A handful of zip codes in the city center saw values drop between July and October.The Fan District (23220), Museum District (23221) and Near West End (23226) saw the biggest decreases.What they're saying: Those decreases most likely reflect an end to bidding wars in those neighborhoods that saw some buyers pay thousands over asking prices, Laura Lafayette​​, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors, tells us.Click through for an interactive version of the map.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO