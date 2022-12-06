ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers Fall to No. 14 Hoosiers

Big runs in each half powered No. 14 Indiana to an 81-65 victory over the Nebraska men's basketball team Wednesday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers opened the game on a 14-2 run en route to building a 13-point halftime lead. In the second half, Nebraska twice trimmed the lead to seven before Indiana put the game away with a 14-0 run that gave the Hoosiers an 21-point advantage.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Huskers Continue Stand with Bulldogs

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Samford Bulldogs (4-7, 0-0 SoCon) Saturday, December 10, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Doors Open: 60 Minutes Prior to Tip (Double-Header with MBB, 1:15 p.m. tip) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media. Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio...
LINCOLN, NE
Huskers Fall to Oregon in Five Sets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The No. 7 Nebraska volleyball team had its season come to an end with a five-set 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 30-32, 11-15 loss to No. 9 Oregon in an NCAA regional semifinal on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Huskers finished the season at 26-6 and had...
LINCOLN, NE

