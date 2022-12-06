Big runs in each half powered No. 14 Indiana to an 81-65 victory over the Nebraska men's basketball team Wednesday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers opened the game on a 14-2 run en route to building a 13-point halftime lead. In the second half, Nebraska twice trimmed the lead to seven before Indiana put the game away with a 14-0 run that gave the Hoosiers an 21-point advantage.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO