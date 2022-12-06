Read full article on original website
Bruins Fall to Bixby in Double-Header
Bartlesville High was swept by Bixby at Bruin Field House on Tuesday night, as both Bruin clubs had trouble keeping up with the Spartans. On the girls’ side, Bartlesville was up against it from the beginning. Bixby topped the Bruin girls 96-52. The offense was better for Bartlesville, but...
Pawhuska Dominates in First Round of Alva-NWOSU Shootout
Pawhuska boys and girls would roll in its first-round opponents in the opening round of the Alva-NWOSU Shootout Thursday afternoon. The boys would trail against Alva’s JV team after the first quarter but dominated the rest of the game winning 52-29. A few seconds before halftime, Huskie guard Tahnahkeh...
Pawhuska basketball begins its December tournament on Thursday, as both the Husky clubs make a long trip to Alva for the Alva-Northwestern Oklahoma State University Shootout. The Pawhuska guys are slated for a 2:00 tip this afternoon against an opponent to be announced. Seiling, Pawhuska’s original game, is bowing out of the event because the Wildcats are still alive in football playoffs.
SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 football rankings: After dominant 6AI title win, Bixby solidly No. 1
By Christian Potts Photo of Bixby's Jakeb Snyder by Michael Kinney History was made and legendary status cemented as six schools wrapped up state championships on the football field last weekend. Just six teams remain now, playing for the state titles in Classes 2A, A and B this weekend. This ...
Bruin Heads to Nationals for Swimming
Bartlesville High swimmer Griffin Craig is headed to Nationals on Thursday. Craig and Bartlesville swim coach Chad Englehart are both flying to Austin, Texas for the Speedo Winter Junior National Championships. Craig will swim in the 200-yard backstroke, the 400-yard IM and the 200-yard butterfly. Craig is a junior as...
No. 9 Arkansas battles Oklahoma, moves on without Trevon Brazile
Despite adding a pair of wins to its ledger this week, No. 9 Arkansas suffered a harsh setback on Wednesday
Tulsa Transfer Linebacker Justin Wright Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys picked up their first transfer portal commitment of the 2023 cycle Wednesday, and it was a big one. Justin Wright, a 6-foot-2, 244-pound linebacker from Tulsa, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State after leading the Golden Hurricane in tackles this past season. As a senior in 2022, Wright...
Ironmen Take on Mannford in Round 2 of Ty Hewitt Tournament
The Nowata Ironmen are fresh off a blow-out victory of Fairland on Tuesday in the first round of the Ty Hewitt Tournament, 66-36. The Ironmen were once again led in scoring by Spencer Bullen and Skylar Stevens. That win put the Ironmen at 2-0 after they beat Dewey last week in their opener as well, 65-55.
The National Finals Rodeo: Our Local Constatants in Round 7
Here are the results of our local participants in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas:. Tie-Down Roping: Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, came in 12th with a time of 20.2. He missed with first loop,but caught with the second. Barrel Racing: Wenda Johnson of Pawhuska came in 1st with a...
The 13 Best Restaurants In Muskogee Oklahoma
Food is one of the most sought-after amenities whenever you visit a new place. That said, let’s look at some good places to eat in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is a city located in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. The city has a population of 38,310 as of 2019 and is the county seat of Muskogee County. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is the home of the historic Five Civilized Tribes and is also known as the “Gateway to the Six Nations.”
Sperry Football Booster Club files lawsuit over playoff controversies
SPERRY, Okla. — The Sperry Football Booster Club has filed a lawsuit against the KanOK Youth Football League, Dewey Youth Football Booster Club, and Joseph Rogers. The lawsuit was filed last Friday, just weeks after Sperry football coach Will Collier shared his intentions of suing the leagues over playoff qualifications.
TU Students Share Reactions About New Head Football Coach
TU football is over for the season, but campus is still buzzing with the excitement of getting a new head football coach. "I had to almost kind of wipe my eyes away and be like oh wow, this is awesome, this is really cool," said TU Senior, Freddy Ward. He...
Demolition plans underway for Tulsa VA hospital
2 News first reported in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.
Bogus school shooter threats made in several Oklahoma cities
Emergency crews got several false 911 calls in several Oklahoma cities this morning. The hoax calls claim there's an active shooter at schools.
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas
The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
Claremore plans for regional fire and police training center
The City of Claremore and Claremore Police Department are planning to create a Tri-County Fire and Police Training Center in Claremore.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
Rescue pup from Tulsa to be featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsan will appear in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Powder Puff is from Small Paws Animal Rescue and will be competing the game, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 12. The Puppy Bowl highlights animal rescues across the country and the staff members who...
