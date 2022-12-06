ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Fall to Bixby in Double-Header

Bartlesville High was swept by Bixby at Bruin Field House on Tuesday night, as both Bruin clubs had trouble keeping up with the Spartans. On the girls’ side, Bartlesville was up against it from the beginning. Bixby topped the Bruin girls 96-52. The offense was better for Bartlesville, but...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pawhuska Dominates in First Round of Alva-NWOSU Shootout

Pawhuska boys and girls would roll in its first-round opponents in the opening round of the Alva-NWOSU Shootout Thursday afternoon. The boys would trail against Alva’s JV team after the first quarter but dominated the rest of the game winning 52-29. A few seconds before halftime, Huskie guard Tahnahkeh...
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

Pawhuska basketball begins its December tournament on Thursday, as both the Husky clubs make a long trip to Alva for the Alva-Northwestern Oklahoma State University Shootout. The Pawhuska guys are slated for a 2:00 tip this afternoon against an opponent to be announced. Seiling, Pawhuska’s original game, is bowing out of the event because the Wildcats are still alive in football playoffs.
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruin Heads to Nationals for Swimming

Bartlesville High swimmer Griffin Craig is headed to Nationals on Thursday. Craig and Bartlesville swim coach Chad Englehart are both flying to Austin, Texas for the Speedo Winter Junior National Championships. Craig will swim in the 200-yard backstroke, the 400-yard IM and the 200-yard butterfly. Craig is a junior as...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Tulsa Transfer Linebacker Justin Wright Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys picked up their first transfer portal commitment of the 2023 cycle Wednesday, and it was a big one. Justin Wright, a 6-foot-2, 244-pound linebacker from Tulsa, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State after leading the Golden Hurricane in tackles this past season. As a senior in 2022, Wright...
STILLWATER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ironmen Take on Mannford in Round 2 of Ty Hewitt Tournament

The Nowata Ironmen are fresh off a blow-out victory of Fairland on Tuesday in the first round of the Ty Hewitt Tournament, 66-36. The Ironmen were once again led in scoring by Spencer Bullen and Skylar Stevens. That win put the Ironmen at 2-0 after they beat Dewey last week in their opener as well, 65-55.
NOWATA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

The National Finals Rodeo: Our Local Constatants in Round 7

Here are the results of our local participants in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas:. Tie-Down Roping: Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, came in 12th with a time of 20.2. He missed with first loop,but caught with the second. Barrel Racing: Wenda Johnson of Pawhuska came in 1st with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
addictedtovacation.com

The 13 Best Restaurants In Muskogee Oklahoma

Food is one of the most sought-after amenities whenever you visit a new place. That said, let’s look at some good places to eat in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is a city located in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. The city has a population of 38,310 as of 2019 and is the county seat of Muskogee County. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is the home of the historic Five Civilized Tribes and is also known as the “Gateway to the Six Nations.”
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
MUSKOGEE, OK
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas

The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KRMG

Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rescue pup from Tulsa to be featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsan will appear in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Powder Puff is from Small Paws Animal Rescue and will be competing the game, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 12. The Puppy Bowl highlights animal rescues across the country and the staff members who...
TULSA, OK

