Kent, OH

WKYC

Missing man found dead in Perry Township

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who was reported missing back on Nov. 28 has been found dead in Perry Township. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Kenny Foucher’s body was discovered Friday by workers inside the nursery across from his home. An investigation into his disappearance...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The facility is located at 9892 Murray Ridge Road. The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Crash cleared on I-480 West, lanes open

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Heads up!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Drivers were being advised to find a new route on Thursday morning if they were heading into downtown Cleveland. According to the Ohio Department...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron seeks input for plan to reduce serious and fatal crashes

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study wants residents to help the agency craft an action plan to improve some of the most unsafe roadways in the region. An online survey will be available through Friday, Jan. 6, and will be supplemented by additional opportunities for the...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Buying New Vehicles in 2022: Appropriate, Then Wait

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has approved the purchase of four new ambulances for the fire department. They won’t be able to take delivery of most of them for a year though. It’s supply chain issues, once again. The department found...
CANTON, OH

