3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Crews battle large fire at Portage County excavating and trucking company
RAVENNA, Ohio — Officials in Portage County tell 3News that crews from multiple departments battled a large fire at the Patrick Excavating & Trucking Company on State Route 5 in Charlestown Township on Thursday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Missing man found dead in Perry Township
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who was reported missing back on Nov. 28 has been found dead in Perry Township. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Kenny Foucher’s body was discovered Friday by workers inside the nursery across from his home. An investigation into his disappearance...
CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
Newton Falls votes to put policing in hands of sheriff
Newton Falls City Council council voted Wednesday to place policing in the hands of the Trumbull County Sheriff's department.
Man in serious condition after early morning shooting in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after an early morning shooting, according to Cleveland police. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, fire and EMS responded to the East 30th area of Chester Avenue for a reported shooting. Police said the man walked down to the Greyhound Bus...
Lowe’s incorrectly built gas grill, causing fire that burned down Summit County home, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal lawsuit accuses Lowe’s of incorrectly building a gas grill for a customer, leading to a fire that burned down a Summit County home. The July 2021 fire destroyed Justin and Kayla Mosley’s home on Kruger Avenue in New Franklin. The fire happened on the day they bought the grill.
Warren police investigating after 2 toddlers left home alone
They found a one-year-old and a two-year-old home by themselves crying
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The facility is located at 9892 Murray Ridge Road. The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window...
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
Crash cleared on I-480 West, lanes open
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Heads up!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Drivers were being advised to find a new route on Thursday morning if they were heading into downtown Cleveland. According to the Ohio Department...
Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
Coroner identifies victim of Youngstown crash that sheared vehicle in half
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a crash in Youngstown in which the vehicle split into two pieces.
Report: Man says driver followed, pointed gun at him in Warren
The man says he was driving near Buena Vista on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
Akron seeks input for plan to reduce serious and fatal crashes
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study wants residents to help the agency craft an action plan to improve some of the most unsafe roadways in the region. An online survey will be available through Friday, Jan. 6, and will be supplemented by additional opportunities for the...
Three members of Carrollton Exempted Village Schools facing several charges
CARROLL COUNTY, OH — Three members of the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools were indicted on Wednesday by the Carroll County Grand Jury. Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi, along with school board member Michael Pozderac and his wife Jackie, a teacher in the district are each facing ten charges. The charges...
Man wanted for questioning in double homicide arrested after car breaks down in Ashtabula
A man wanted for questioning in a double homicide in Paulding County is now in custody in Ashtabula.
Charges filed against Newton Falls police chief, former sheriff’s deputy
Charges have been filed against Newton Falls' police chief and a former sheriff's deputy, alleging dereliction of duty after a crash that killed a woman in 2020.
Canton Buying New Vehicles in 2022: Appropriate, Then Wait
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has approved the purchase of four new ambulances for the fire department. They won’t be able to take delivery of most of them for a year though. It’s supply chain issues, once again. The department found...
