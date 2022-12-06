STILLWATER – Former Tulsa linebacker and now graduate transfer just announced that he is going to land at Oklahoma State and be a part of the Cowboys starting in the upcoming spring semester. Wright (6-2, 244) is a four-year starter for Tulsa that has earned all-conference honors at some level the past three seasons from the American Athletic Conference including being a two-time first-team All-AAC linebacker. Wright went into the NCAA Transfer Portal shortly after Tulsa relieved head coach Philip Montgomery of his duties.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO