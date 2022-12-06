ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata, OK

Ironmen Take on Mannford in Round 2 of Ty Hewitt Tournament

The Nowata Ironmen are fresh off a blow-out victory of Fairland on Tuesday in the first round of the Ty Hewitt Tournament, 66-36. The Ironmen were once again led in scoring by Spencer Bullen and Skylar Stevens. That win put the Ironmen at 2-0 after they beat Dewey last week in their opener as well, 65-55.
NOWATA, OK
Pawhuska Dominates in First Round of Alva-NWOSU Shootout

Pawhuska boys and girls would roll in its first-round opponents in the opening round of the Alva-NWOSU Shootout Thursday afternoon. The boys would trail against Alva’s JV team after the first quarter but dominated the rest of the game winning 52-29. A few seconds before halftime, Huskie guard Tahnahkeh...
PAWHUSKA, OK
Bruin Heads to Nationals for Swimming

Bartlesville High swimmer Griffin Craig is headed to Nationals on Thursday. Craig and Bartlesville swim coach Chad Englehart are both flying to Austin, Texas for the Speedo Winter Junior National Championships. Craig will swim in the 200-yard backstroke, the 400-yard IM and the 200-yard butterfly. Craig is a junior as...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Bruins Fall to Bixby in Double-Header

Bartlesville High was swept by Bixby at Bruin Field House on Tuesday night, as both Bruin clubs had trouble keeping up with the Spartans. On the girls’ side, Bartlesville was up against it from the beginning. Bixby topped the Bruin girls 96-52. The offense was better for Bartlesville, but...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
The National Finals Rodeo: Our Local Constatants in Round 7

Here are the results of our local participants in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas:. Tie-Down Roping: Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, came in 12th with a time of 20.2. He missed with first loop,but caught with the second. Barrel Racing: Wenda Johnson of Pawhuska came in 1st with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bruins Back at Home V. Bixby

Bartlesville High back at home for one of its final dates before Christmas on Tuesday night . BHS hosts Bixby in what will be a challenging double-header at Bruin Field House. On the girl’s side, Bixby is again one of the best teams in the state. The Lady Bruins...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Huskies Defense Shuts Down Shidler

Pawhuska boys and girls basketball tipped off the season in dominating fashion against Shidler. Starting with the girl’s game, the Lady Huskies would storm past the Lady Tigers 57-26. PHS allowed only two points in the first quarter and nearly half of Shidler’s points came in the third quarter. The Lady Huskies start the season 1-0 and face Catoosa in the first round of the NWOSU-Alva Shootout Thursday at 3:20.
PAWHUSKA, OK
Pryor roper makes leaderboard in Vegas National Finals Rodeo

Las Vegas, Nev. — This year marks Coleman Proctor’s seventh trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Nev. and so far he remains on the leaderboard. As of Tuesday, Proctor pulled in $48,629 at the NFR and has won $159,321 over the course of the 2022 season, which includes his NFR earnings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Portal Taketh and the Portal Giveth with LB Justin Wright Headed to OSU

STILLWATER – Former Tulsa linebacker and now graduate transfer just announced that he is going to land at Oklahoma State and be a part of the Cowboys starting in the upcoming spring semester. Wright (6-2, 244) is a four-year starter for Tulsa that has earned all-conference honors at some level the past three seasons from the American Athletic Conference including being a two-time first-team All-AAC linebacker. Wright went into the NCAA Transfer Portal shortly after Tulsa relieved head coach Philip Montgomery of his duties.
STILLWATER, OK
Maiden Native Gets Head Coaching Job At Tulsa University

TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa confirmed Monday night that Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will be introduced Tuesday as the school’s 34th head football coach. A news conference is set for 3:00 p.m. and will be carried live on ESPN+ and livestreamed at TulsaHurricane.com.
TULSA, OK
The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas

The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
‘Croce Plays Croce’ tour announces Tulsa stop

TULSA, Okla. — A.J. Croce is bringing his father’s music alive again, with a tour dedicated to all your Jim Croce favorites. A.J has spent the past 30 years making a reputation of his own a piano player and vocalist. In the past few years though, the ‘Croce Plays Croce’ concept took off with him sharing stories and songs from his father, his own songs and covers of the songs he says influenced them both.
TULSA, OK
Silver Alert issued for missing Broken Arrow woman

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Broken Arrow. Edith Putt was last seen Monday morning at her home on South Birch Avenue. She was wearing an off-white throw, blue and gray pajama pants, navy blue house shoes, and a gray hat.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

