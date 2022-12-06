Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ironmen Take on Mannford in Round 2 of Ty Hewitt Tournament
The Nowata Ironmen are fresh off a blow-out victory of Fairland on Tuesday in the first round of the Ty Hewitt Tournament, 66-36. The Ironmen were once again led in scoring by Spencer Bullen and Skylar Stevens. That win put the Ironmen at 2-0 after they beat Dewey last week in their opener as well, 65-55.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Dominates in First Round of Alva-NWOSU Shootout
Pawhuska boys and girls would roll in its first-round opponents in the opening round of the Alva-NWOSU Shootout Thursday afternoon. The boys would trail against Alva’s JV team after the first quarter but dominated the rest of the game winning 52-29. A few seconds before halftime, Huskie guard Tahnahkeh...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruin Heads to Nationals for Swimming
Bartlesville High swimmer Griffin Craig is headed to Nationals on Thursday. Craig and Bartlesville swim coach Chad Englehart are both flying to Austin, Texas for the Speedo Winter Junior National Championships. Craig will swim in the 200-yard backstroke, the 400-yard IM and the 200-yard butterfly. Craig is a junior as...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Fall to Bixby in Double-Header
Bartlesville High was swept by Bixby at Bruin Field House on Tuesday night, as both Bruin clubs had trouble keeping up with the Spartans. On the girls’ side, Bartlesville was up against it from the beginning. Bixby topped the Bruin girls 96-52. The offense was better for Bartlesville, but...
SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 football rankings: After dominant 6AI title win, Bixby solidly No. 1
By Christian Potts Photo of Bixby's Jakeb Snyder by Michael Kinney History was made and legendary status cemented as six schools wrapped up state championships on the football field last weekend. Just six teams remain now, playing for the state titles in Classes 2A, A and B this weekend. This ...
bartlesvilleradio.com
The National Finals Rodeo: Our Local Constatants in Round 7
Here are the results of our local participants in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas:. Tie-Down Roping: Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, came in 12th with a time of 20.2. He missed with first loop,but caught with the second. Barrel Racing: Wenda Johnson of Pawhuska came in 1st with a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Back at Home V. Bixby
Bartlesville High back at home for one of its final dates before Christmas on Tuesday night . BHS hosts Bixby in what will be a challenging double-header at Bruin Field House. On the girl’s side, Bixby is again one of the best teams in the state. The Lady Bruins...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Defense Shuts Down Shidler
Pawhuska boys and girls basketball tipped off the season in dominating fashion against Shidler. Starting with the girl’s game, the Lady Huskies would storm past the Lady Tigers 57-26. PHS allowed only two points in the first quarter and nearly half of Shidler’s points came in the third quarter. The Lady Huskies start the season 1-0 and face Catoosa in the first round of the NWOSU-Alva Shootout Thursday at 3:20.
KOKI FOX 23
Pryor roper makes leaderboard in Vegas National Finals Rodeo
Las Vegas, Nev. — This year marks Coleman Proctor’s seventh trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Nev. and so far he remains on the leaderboard. As of Tuesday, Proctor pulled in $48,629 at the NFR and has won $159,321 over the course of the 2022 season, which includes his NFR earnings.
Sperry Football Booster Club files lawsuit over playoff controversies
SPERRY, Okla. — The Sperry Football Booster Club has filed a lawsuit against the KanOK Youth Football League, Dewey Youth Football Booster Club, and Joseph Rogers. The lawsuit was filed last Friday, just weeks after Sperry football coach Will Collier shared his intentions of suing the leagues over playoff qualifications.
pokesreport.com
The Portal Taketh and the Portal Giveth with LB Justin Wright Headed to OSU
STILLWATER – Former Tulsa linebacker and now graduate transfer just announced that he is going to land at Oklahoma State and be a part of the Cowboys starting in the upcoming spring semester. Wright (6-2, 244) is a four-year starter for Tulsa that has earned all-conference honors at some level the past three seasons from the American Athletic Conference including being a two-time first-team All-AAC linebacker. Wright went into the NCAA Transfer Portal shortly after Tulsa relieved head coach Philip Montgomery of his duties.
860wacb.com
Maiden Native Gets Head Coaching Job At Tulsa University
TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa confirmed Monday night that Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will be introduced Tuesday as the school’s 34th head football coach. A news conference is set for 3:00 p.m. and will be carried live on ESPN+ and livestreamed at TulsaHurricane.com.
TU Students Share Reactions About New Head Football Coach
TU football is over for the season, but campus is still buzzing with the excitement of getting a new head football coach. "I had to almost kind of wipe my eyes away and be like oh wow, this is awesome, this is really cool," said TU Senior, Freddy Ward. He...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas
The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
Demolition plans underway for Tulsa VA hospital
2 News first reported in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
KOKI FOX 23
‘Croce Plays Croce’ tour announces Tulsa stop
TULSA, Okla. — A.J. Croce is bringing his father’s music alive again, with a tour dedicated to all your Jim Croce favorites. A.J has spent the past 30 years making a reputation of his own a piano player and vocalist. In the past few years though, the ‘Croce Plays Croce’ concept took off with him sharing stories and songs from his father, his own songs and covers of the songs he says influenced them both.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Board of Education Filings For Tuesday, December 6, 2022
WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTION BOARD reminds candidates that the Board of Education Filing Period Ends Today,Wed, Dec 5-7, 2022 , at 5:00pm. This is for the Primary Election: February 14,2023 / General: April 4, 2023. If only two candidates file for a Board of Education office, both candidates will appear on...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Silver Alert issued for missing Broken Arrow woman
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Broken Arrow. Edith Putt was last seen Monday morning at her home on South Birch Avenue. She was wearing an off-white throw, blue and gray pajama pants, navy blue house shoes, and a gray hat.
