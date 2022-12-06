ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nhsarctic.com

North High School Student Needs!

North High school is located at 140 Harington Way, Worcester Ma 01604, USA, in its many years in business has done a great job at taking care of students’ needs. Mrs.Vaghn a believer in you should love what you do is a teacher at North High school and has been teaching for 20+ years. Mrs.Vaghn has taught 17 subjects, the current subjects she is teaching are phycology, criminal justice, and sociology. ‘’ I wouldn’t say disabilities, I would say abilities, kids are different, different needs. We had kids here who are blind, we had kids here who were in wheelchairs, so students have different needs and abilities and we should give them the extra love and support in their academic journey.’’
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Threat Made at City Bus Stop Prompts Framingham High School Lockdown

A person waiting for a MWRTA bus made a threat about Framingham High School Friday, prompting the school to go into stay in-place mode, police in the Massachusetts city said. Framingham police didn't share the nature of the threat, noting that it was under investigation, but said the person who made it has been identified. The school had an increased police Friday afternoon.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Former Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner joins CES in Northampton

Former superintendent Patricia Gardner has joined the Collaborative for Educational Services (CES) in Northampton following her recent departure from the Palmer School District. The Collaborative for Educational Services is a non-profit that provides programming to school districts in Hampshire County in areas such as early childhood, special education, after-school programs,...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester

It's the most wonderful time of the year - a weekend in December! There may be a few weeks left before the holidays arrive, but it's never too early to start celebrating. How will make your Saturday and Sunday merry and bright? Take a look at ThisWeekinWorcester.com’s list of five fun events happening this weekend.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school

WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city.  “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Homelessness in Worcester an issue heading into winter

WORCESTER, Mass. - It’s the busiest time of year for Melissa Recore and her colleagues at UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project. Programs like UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project are seeing a large influx of homeless people in Worcester this year. Inflation, rising costs...
WORCESTER, MA
millburysutton.com

New director hired for public health district that includes Millbury

WORCESTER — A health official from Springfield has been chosen to lead the Worcester Division of Public Health and a public health-focused coalition that includes Millbury. Soloe Dennis started as director of the Division of Public Health on Monday, Dec. 5. He succeeds Zachary Dyer, who served as acting director following Karyn Clark’s departure in July to become Millbury’s first deputy town manager.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy