Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
nhsarctic.com
North High School Student Needs!
North High school is located at 140 Harington Way, Worcester Ma 01604, USA, in its many years in business has done a great job at taking care of students’ needs. Mrs.Vaghn a believer in you should love what you do is a teacher at North High school and has been teaching for 20+ years. Mrs.Vaghn has taught 17 subjects, the current subjects she is teaching are phycology, criminal justice, and sociology. ‘’ I wouldn’t say disabilities, I would say abilities, kids are different, different needs. We had kids here who are blind, we had kids here who were in wheelchairs, so students have different needs and abilities and we should give them the extra love and support in their academic journey.’’
NECN
Threat Made at City Bus Stop Prompts Framingham High School Lockdown
A person waiting for a MWRTA bus made a threat about Framingham High School Friday, prompting the school to go into stay in-place mode, police in the Massachusetts city said. Framingham police didn't share the nature of the threat, noting that it was under investigation, but said the person who made it has been identified. The school had an increased police Friday afternoon.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester volunteers recognized for providing hot meals to those in need
WORCESTER, Mass. - On Thursday, volunteers with the St. John's Food For the Poor program got some recognition for the continued commitment to help serve free hot meals to those in need. What You Need To Know. A $25,000 donation was presented to volunteers with the St. John's Food for...
Former Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner joins CES in Northampton
Former superintendent Patricia Gardner has joined the Collaborative for Educational Services (CES) in Northampton following her recent departure from the Palmer School District. The Collaborative for Educational Services is a non-profit that provides programming to school districts in Hampshire County in areas such as early childhood, special education, after-school programs,...
thisweekinworcester.com
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
It's the most wonderful time of the year - a weekend in December! There may be a few weeks left before the holidays arrive, but it's never too early to start celebrating. How will make your Saturday and Sunday merry and bright? Take a look at ThisWeekinWorcester.com’s list of five fun events happening this weekend.
City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school
WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city. “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
spectrumnews1.com
Rutland man sleeping in tent on town common to raise money for homeless veterans
RUTLAND, Mass. - Along Main Street in Rutland this week, you'll notice a big green tent on the town’s common. It's Neil Viner's, and he's looking to send a message about what he describes as an epidemic of homeless veterans. "It hits home and people are taking note," Viner...
Massachusetts Cliff Effect pilot program developed for families above income limit for public assistance
A three-year program will use monetary support to provide 100 households with benefits to help fill the gap created by the cliff effect as they work towards economic independence from benefits programs.
Amazon driver arrested for never delivering Amazon packages
NASHUA, NH — An Amazon driver has been arrested for stealing and never delivering amazon packages. On December 7, 2022, Nashua PD arrested Rebecca Daigle, 23,of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to a call at the Amazon distribution facility on September 30. According to...
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
spectrumnews1.com
Homelessness in Worcester an issue heading into winter
WORCESTER, Mass. - It’s the busiest time of year for Melissa Recore and her colleagues at UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project. Programs like UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project are seeing a large influx of homeless people in Worcester this year. Inflation, rising costs...
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
millburysutton.com
New director hired for public health district that includes Millbury
WORCESTER — A health official from Springfield has been chosen to lead the Worcester Division of Public Health and a public health-focused coalition that includes Millbury. Soloe Dennis started as director of the Division of Public Health on Monday, Dec. 5. He succeeds Zachary Dyer, who served as acting director following Karyn Clark’s departure in July to become Millbury’s first deputy town manager.
Framingham Police Sgt. Curtis Disarms Man With Gun & Saves 2 Lives
FRAMINGHAM – On Thanksgiving weekend, Framingham Police were dispatched to a CVS parking lot on Concord Street, for a man with a gun. When Police Officers arrived one of the officers described an individual in a vehicle “with a firearm in hand holding it to head.”. Close to...
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
Framingham Police: 4 Vehicles and Trailer Broken Into With Tools Stolen
FRAMINGHAM _ Four vehicles and a Trailer were reported broken into on Wednesday, December 7, said Framingham Police. At 12:15 p.m., Police received a call from a resident about a burglary at 39 Taylor Street. “Two vehicles and a trailer were broken into,” said Framingham Lt. Rachel Mickens. “One...
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Boston Firefighter Accused Of Attacking Elderly Man Outside Faneuil Hall: Report
A Boston firefighter is accused of attacking a 68-year-old man in front of his family outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, reports said. Robert Buckley, age 43, of Plymouth, was ordered held on a $2,000 bail during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, where he was charged…
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
