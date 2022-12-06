North High school is located at 140 Harington Way, Worcester Ma 01604, USA, in its many years in business has done a great job at taking care of students’ needs. Mrs.Vaghn a believer in you should love what you do is a teacher at North High school and has been teaching for 20+ years. Mrs.Vaghn has taught 17 subjects, the current subjects she is teaching are phycology, criminal justice, and sociology. ‘’ I wouldn’t say disabilities, I would say abilities, kids are different, different needs. We had kids here who are blind, we had kids here who were in wheelchairs, so students have different needs and abilities and we should give them the extra love and support in their academic journey.’’

WORCESTER, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO