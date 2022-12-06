Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
Hoops Preview: #7 Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The seventh-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team caps off a three-game homestand Wednesday, taking on Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the...
HIghlights/Photos/Postgame/Stats/Story: Lady Vols Dominate Mocs, 69-39
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Lady Vols got contributions throughout the lineup Tuesday night en route to a dominant 69-39 victory over Chattanooga at Thompson-Boling Arena. After posting perhaps its best effort of the season in a three-point loss to No. 9 Virginia Tech on Sunday, UT took more...
Hoops Preview: Lady Vols vs. Chattanooga
Tennessee (4-5) will try to get back in the winning column and even its season record when it welcomes the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (6-4) to Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday at 6:32 p.m. ET. The contest marks the Lady Vols’ fourth of a six-game home stand and a stretch...
Jimmy’s blog: Tennessee’s unstoppable offense stopped by two culprits
Tennessee’s high-scoring offense was nearly unstoppable this season. And when it was stopped, there were two primary culprits: sacks and penalties. They accounted for Tennessee’s touchdown-stopping drives 22% of the time. My criteria: I used Power Five opponents only and the first-team offense only. Notice, I said touchdown-stopping...
Four Vols Earn First Team All-SEC Recognition From Coaches
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After a highly successful 2022 season, Tennessee was well represented on the Southeastern Conference postseason teams that were announced on Tuesday afternoon, which are voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. The Volunteers had four players earn first team All-SEC recognition, led by the...
Peyton Manning to be Honored with NCAA Silver Anniversary Award
INDIANAPOLIS – Former Tennessee Volunteer quarterback Peyton Manning was selected by the NCAA for the 2023 Silver Anniversary Award, the association announced Monday afternoon. The Silver Anniversary Award recognizes six individuals on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their collegiate athletics careers. The individuals honored are nominated by...
Hooker, Heupel Garner AP SEC Yearly Honors, Four Vols Tabbed All-SEC
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Associated Press announced Monday afternoon that Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year, while Vols head coach Josh Heupel was picked as the AP SEC Coach of the Year. Additionally, four Vols were tabbed to the AP’s All-SEC teams.
Heupel Collects AFCA Regional Coach of the Year Honors
WACO, Texas – Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel was named the 2022 American Football Coaches Association’s Region 2 Coach of the Year, the AFCA announced on Tuesday. Building on a strong first season on Rocky Top that saw the head ball coach earn the Steve Spurrier First-Year...
The fugitive that was armed and dangerous on the loose on Friday is now in custody by Cocke County and State Authorities.
The fugitive that was armed and dangerous on the loose on Friday is now in custody by Cocke County and State Authorities. Authorities said the fugitive, Gary Ball, was last seen near highway 25/70 near the Cedarwood Veterinary Clinice in the Castle Heights area before being taken into custody. Ball...
