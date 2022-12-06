ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp

Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’

Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
‘26.2 to Life’: The Must-See Doc About Running a Marathon in California’s Most Notorious Prison

San Quentin State Prison has long been a central locale in American life. In the 1930s, it became Hollywood’s go-to prison, home to salty crooks played by Humphrey Bogart and James Cagney. During the Black Power era, leading prison radical George Jackson met his fate there. The prison’s Marin County location places it in the middle of the resource-rich Bay Area, making it accessible to visitors like the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors and even Mark Zuckerberg.Now, a new documentary, 26.2 to Life, brings audiences inside the storied walls of what denizens call “The Q.” As the title indicates,...
