Police: Jersey City hit-and-run victim in critical condition
Authorities say on Wednesday, a driver at the corner of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue hit the victim and then drove off.
Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof
NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra’s Supermarket to get inside and rob the store’s cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra’s Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store’s stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from The post Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey City police investigating serious hit and run pedestrian crash
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are trying to identify a suspect in a serious hit and run crash that took place Tuesday evening. According to police, a hit-and-run accident that resulted in a severe injury to a pedestrian on Tuesday, is being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. Police reported a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue at approximately 4:35 p.m., according to the Jersey City Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old Jersey City man suffering from serious injuries. The The post Jersey City police investigating serious hit and run pedestrian crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: 16-year-old linked to Brooklyn train station strangulation in custody
Police have arrested a suspect linked to a strangulation that took place in Brooklyn Sunday.
Police: 5 Bayonne teens arrested after McDonald’s employee ‘threatened with violence & death’
Five Bayonne teenagers arrested after a McDonald’s employee was “threatened with violence and death,” leading to a chaotic scene on Tuesday, police said. Four teenagers, a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, 15-year-old male, and another a 16-year-old male, all of Bayonne, were charged with rioting (failure to disperse), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Investigations underway into unrelated New Jersey house fire, domestic violence incident
Police are investigating two unrelated incidents, a house fire and a possible domestic crime, that happened within 40 minutes of each other Wednesday morning.
Man Jailed For Assault, Robbery In Millburn Park: Report
A Newark man is behind bars after police say he and a teenager mugged a woman in a Millburn park on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a report by NJ.com. Investigators said the 46-year-old victim was walking down the sidewalk at Taylor Park just after 7:30 p.m. when Kazir Stokes, 20, and his 17-year-old companion pushed her to the ground, the report says.
Downtown Jersey City argument ends in gunfire, police say
An argument between two people outside a homeless shelter escalated into gunfire Sunday night, Jersey City authorities said. No one was injured in the incident at 16th and Grove streets, near the St. Lucy Shelter, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. She noted that the two people involved in the incident,...
5 hurt as driver of stolen car rear-ends ambulance, cops say
Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
Man with knife arrested in front of St. Peter’s in Jersey City after ‘displaying menacing behavior’
A man armed with a knife was arrested in front of St. Peter’s University in Jersey City after “displaying menacing behavior,” city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. At 1:02 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a 911 call reporting a crowd at St. Peters’ University, she wrote...
Woman injured after being attacked, robbed in Millburn park, cops say
A teenager and a man were arrested after attacking and robbing a woman walking in a park in Millburn on Wednesday night, authorities said. The 46-year-old suffered “significant” facial injuries after the pair tackled her from behind and shoved her face into a cement sidewalk at Taylor Park about 7:40 p.m., Millburn police said in a statement Thursday.
Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint. Duo stole his money and car, police said.
A fast food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Nutley and police were still searching for the suspects Thursday evening, authorities said. Officers were called to Hilton Street around 7:30 p.m. and were told by the driver that he was threatened and robbed by a man and woman who stole his money, food and 2016 Acura, according to a statement from the Nutley Police Department.
Montclair homeowner who had luxury cars stolen says he believes he was targeted
A Montclair homeowner who had thieves steal two of his luxury cars says that he believes he was targeted.
Ex-Con From Viral Jersey Shore Arrest Video Charged With 1,500 Heroin Bags, Pounds Of Pot, More
An ex-con whose Point Pleasant boardwalk arrest became part of a viral video was busted once again on drug charges, this time along with his roommate, authorities said. A SWAT team led a raid on the Grand Street apartment in Garfield that Zakee Murphy, 32, shares with fish tank technician Ryene Perry, 34, landing both in jail on various drug-related counts, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
UPDATE: NJ Admits Errors, Clears Correctional Officer Over Motorcycle Gang Membership, Side Gig
New Jersey authorities have dropped a case against a correctional police officer who'd been accused of hiding his membership in two outlaw motorcycle gangs.Ruben Morales, who worked at the state prison in Newark, had also been accused of hiding a food truck business he worked on the side.All of the…
Ramapo police seek tips in fatal shooting case of 19-year-old Nanuet resident
Three years ago to this day, authorities say Nanuet resident Nicholas Jasiel was shot and killed during a confrontation on Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest around 9 p.m.
Details Released In Maplewood Stabbing, Arson
A woman recently released from some type of institution is believed to have stabbed herself and set multiple fires in her Maplewood home the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.Responders at the scene on Maplewood Avenue noted some type …
Man stabbed during dispute on Midtown street, suspect sought
The NYPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in Midtown last month during a dispute, police said Wednesday.
Pair robbed 2 N.J. bodegas, liquor store gunpoint, feds say
Two 30-year-old New Jersey men robbed a pair of bodegas and a liquor store in Passaic County at gunpoint in a two-day span this summer, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter stole thousands of dollars from a liquor store and a bodega in Passaic and bodega in Paterson on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement Tuesday.
Atlantic City man receives 66-month sentence for prison escape and wire fraud
In 2020, 58-year-old Patrick Giblin escaped while traveling from a federal prison to a residential area in Newark while serving time for fraud and unlawful activities.
