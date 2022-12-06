Read full article on original website
Man dead following struggle with bondsmen in Alamosa
UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/9/2022 3:00 p.m. (ALAMOSA, Colo.) — A man is dead following an altercation between a bail bondsman and the subject of a warrant at a home in Alamosa. The City of Alamosa provided an update on Facebook on Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. The City said a bondsman and an associate entered a home […]
Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In this town of 400 just east of Alamosa, people have a new sensitivity regarding the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. And for good reason. KRDO A man who appeared to be a stranger walking suspiciously through town Wednesday afternoon, ended up using two assault rifles The post Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect appeared first on KRDO.
Police: active shooter in Blanca had multiple weapons
(BLANCA, Colo.) — The Blanca Police Department (BPD) has identified the man arrested after an active shooter incident and standoff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and they say he was found with multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest. Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with BPD responded to the […]
