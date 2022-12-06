Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz
When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
The Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League on Monday.
Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Warriors
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after the Utah Jazz defeated the Golden State Warriors.
NBC Sports
Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg
Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Jazz
The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded vs. the Utah Jazz
Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion
The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
Warriors And Jazz Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports.
Golden State Warriors Recall James Wiseman From G-League
James Wiseman is rejoining the Warriors
NBC Sports
How Klay feels passing Dirk, J-Kidd on all-time 3-point list
Despite the Warriors falling 112-104 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center, Klay Thompson did achieve personal history, passing Jason Kidd and Dirk Nowitzki on the all-time 3-pointers made list. Thompson moved into 13th place on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list after going 8-of-16 from beyond the...
NBC Sports
Klay admits to falling asleep on late Jazz trey in Warriors' loss
Klay Thompson and the Warriors were caught snoozing in crunch time in their 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. Golden State claimed a four-point lead on Jordan Poole’s free throw with 13.3 seconds left, which should have secured the win. The Warriors needed just one more stop and no turnovers.
Yardbarker
Knicks Active in Trade Calls, Make Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, Others Available
With the season looking to be going nowhere, the Knicks have long been rumored to be aiming to make a move (or three), the idea being to put a better cast around the likes of point guard Jalen Brunson, guard/forward RJ Barrett and power forward Julius Randle. Per Katz, the...
BREAKING: Key Player Ruled Out For Warriors-Jazz Game
Lauri Markkanen has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
NBA
Grizzlies overpower Thunder 123-102; Morant makes franchise history with sixth triple-double
Ja Morant made franchise history with his sixth triple-double, helping the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday at FedExForum. It marked the season-high fourth straight win for the Grizzlies, who improved to 10-2 at home this season. Morant led the Grizzlies with 26 points, a career-high...
Yardbarker
Jazz score five points in last eight seconds, stun Warriors
Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored five points in the final 7.8 seconds to earn an improbable 124-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Jordan Poole led all scorers with...
Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard goes full Stephen Curry against the Warriors star himself
Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard continues to establish himself as one of the best big-stage players of his class. After he put his name in the consciousness of NBA fans with his game-winner against the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s back at it again on Monday, this time to terrorize Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Baker Mayfield Leads Rams to Heroic Comeback Win Over Raiders
Baker Mayfield had an absolutely unforgettable night in his debut with the Los Angeles Rams, leading his team to a come from behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
NBC Sports
Steph among trio of Warriors starters ruled out vs. Jazz
As the Warriors look to bounce back vs. the Utah Jazz after a disappointing home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, they’ll have to do so without three pieces of their starting core. Steph Curry (left ankle soreness), Draymond Green (left hip tightness) and Andrew Wiggins (right adductor...
