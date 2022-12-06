ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz

When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg

Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNN

See Brittney Griner on flight back to US

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
ClutchPoints

Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion

The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Sports

How Klay feels passing Dirk, J-Kidd on all-time 3-point list

Despite the Warriors falling 112-104 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center, Klay Thompson did achieve personal history, passing Jason Kidd and Dirk Nowitzki on the all-time 3-pointers made list. Thompson moved into 13th place on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list after going 8-of-16 from beyond the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay admits to falling asleep on late Jazz trey in Warriors' loss

Klay Thompson and the Warriors were caught snoozing in crunch time in their 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. Golden State claimed a four-point lead on Jordan Poole’s free throw with 13.3 seconds left, which should have secured the win. The Warriors needed just one more stop and no turnovers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Jazz score five points in last eight seconds, stun Warriors

Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored five points in the final 7.8 seconds to earn an improbable 124-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Jordan Poole led all scorers with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Steph among trio of Warriors starters ruled out vs. Jazz

As the Warriors look to bounce back vs. the Utah Jazz after a disappointing home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, they’ll have to do so without three pieces of their starting core. Steph Curry (left ankle soreness), Draymond Green (left hip tightness) and Andrew Wiggins (right adductor...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

