NASHVILLE, TN – Volunteer Tennessee, Tennessee’s Governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and service, announced today that it has received a Volunteer Generation Fund grant of $399,893 from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. The grant will expand Volunteer Tennessee’s presence across the state, aiding the commission in improving infrastructure to support the engagement and participation of Tennessee citizens in volunteer activities and service-learning.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO