tn.gov
Volunteer Tennessee Awarded Nearly $400K from AmeriCorps Volunteer Generation Fund
NASHVILLE, TN – Volunteer Tennessee, Tennessee’s Governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and service, announced today that it has received a Volunteer Generation Fund grant of $399,893 from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. The grant will expand Volunteer Tennessee’s presence across the state, aiding the commission in improving infrastructure to support the engagement and participation of Tennessee citizens in volunteer activities and service-learning.
Tennessee to Receive $13 Million from Settlement with Electronic Cigarette Manufacturer JUUL Labs, Inc.
Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a Complaint and Assurance of Voluntary Compliance relating to Tennessee’s settlement with electronic cigarette maker JUUL Labs, Inc. The settlement is the culmination of a two-year, bipartisan, 34-state investigation into JUUL’s marketing and sales practices. The total settlement payout will be $434.9 million, with Tennessee receiving approximately $13 million.
2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest Winners Selected
NASHVILLE --- The winning entries for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest have been selected by staff members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the public. The selections will appear in the annual calendar which will begin in January for the 2023 calendar year. The staff and public...
December 8, 2022 SBE Special Called WebEx Meeting
III. Action Items (First Reading – Roll Call Vote on All) First reading of several sections to District and School Operations. Rule 0520-01-02 to remove specific references to the Basic. Education Program (BEP) due to the passage of the Tennessee. Investment in Student Achievement Act (TISA). B. First reading...
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures Dec. 8 - 14, 2022
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Rd. to install permanent striping and rumble strips.
