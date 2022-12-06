Read full article on original website
wilcosun.com
Photos: Sights from the Georgetown Christmas Stroll
Georgetown's Christmas Stroll took place December 2-3. The annual holiday parade Saturday morning was a highlight of the festival.
Whip My Soul serves up homemade soul food off RM 620 in Austin
Whip My Soul’s menu includes wings and waffles. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) When Antonio and Tanika Echols moved from Chicago to Austin a year ago, they had no plans to open a restaurant. Then, opportunity came knocking. The Echolses jumped at the chance to purchase a location within The Shops...
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
wilcosun.com
Two Taylor parades kick off holiday season
Taylor residents and visitors gathered Saturday, December 3, to watch two holiday parades — the Taylor Christmas Lights Parade hosted annually by the Taylor Area Ministerial Alliance and the city’s inaugural Very Merry Holiday Parade. Both parades traveled down Taylor's Main Street and ended near Heritage Square, 400 Main Street, for the city's tree lighting and winter festivities. “I want to…
Austin Christmas bar ‘Miracle on 5th Street’ addresses issues after ticket backlash
Guests are sharing the issues they experienced over the weekend, and now, the popular holiday-themed bar said it's addressing the issues.
Builder
Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas
In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
austinmonthly.com
9 Global Christmas Foods to Try Around Austin
A Christmas staple in Latin American countries such as Mexico, Colombia, and Guatemala, where recipes are often handed down over generations. That tradition has continued for many Mexican-Americans here in Texas, where they wrap masa around pork, chicken, and any number of fillings. The great mobilizer, tamales bring families together as they gather around the kitchen to assemble them for special occasions like baptisms and holidays.
One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
fox7austin.com
City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home
AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Clifford from P.A.W.S.
Clifford is a loveable, gentle giant who came in as a stray. He's 1 to 2 years old and is likely a Great Pyrenees mix. P.A.W.S. is hosting Pet Pictures with Santa on Sunday, December 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Best Little Plaza in Texas on E. Main Street in Pflugerville.
Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet
Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/09/2022 - 04:46 Image Crews responded to a fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric supply store in the 300 block of US 281 in Burnet. The US 281 storefront of Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and...
Teen sisters in need of a forever family
AUSTIN, Texas — When biological parents aren't in the picture, having a strong sibling bond can help many children cope with the unpredictable journey of growing up in foster care. Sisters Kendra and Te'Asia are two peas in a pod who even enjoy wearing matching outfits. Kendra is the...
thetexastasty.com
Pieous Pizza Review
Pieous, a local Austin restaurant that serves an array of different foods, was opened in 2013 by Paige and Joshua Kaner. The original focus was pizza, but as time went on, they have expanded to pastries and pastrami. They relocated to Dripping Springs in 2018, looking for a larger space.
Construction on new UFCU branch underway in Cedar Park; slated for 2023 opening
UFCU provides banking services to more than 352,000 members. (Courtesy Pexels) Construction is underway on a new UFCU branch at the corner of 183A Toll and New Hope Drive in Cedar Park. Located at 5300 183A Toll, the New Hope branch is slated to open in 2023. Once it opens,...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Dec. 9-11
Bookworms, treat yourself for the holidays at the Literati Books Warehouse Sale. The Austin-based book subscription company holds this event annually at their fulfillment center, with huge discounts on all items. Stock up on picture books for kids (60 percent off) and adult reads (70 percent off) after registering here. Dec. 8-10, 4509 Freidrich Lane, Bldg. 4 Ste. 402.
LIST: See which 439 Texas Methodist churches are leaving denomination
KXAN compiled a comprehensive list of the Texas churches that are set to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.
Tree work clears site for hotel/conference center in Marble Falls
Tree work clears site for hotel/conference center in Marble Falls Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 12/06/2022 - 04:26 Image Visitors to Lakeside Park may be startled to see that the block at the southeast corner of Main and Yett streets now has no trees. Site-clearing work has started on the city's proposed hotel and conference center, which is expected to be finished early in 2024. The complex...
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
Thunder Horse Outfitters saddles up at Reveille Peak Ranch for rides, lessons
A new attraction has come to the Highland Lakes, letting visitors explore and enjoy nature from the back of a horse. Travis Caffee of Thunder Horse Outfitters recently brought in a herd of 12 rescued horses to spend the fall, winter, and spring at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet County. The ranch, 101 CR 115, sprawls across 1,300 acres of rugged country just to the east of Lake Buchanan, where Caffee is now teaching riding lessons and leading trail rides and overnight horseback campouts.
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
Homeless student population in Round Rock ISD at the highest its ever been
AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock ISD (RRISD) has 767 students experiencing homelessness. This time last year, there were only 500 students. The number of homeless students in RRISD is the highest Desiree Viramontes, RRISD Families in Transition Coordinator, has seen. "Thanksgiving break, when you have the fall break going...
