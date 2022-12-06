ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

We are very proud to announce that the Town of Madison has again been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada (GFOA). Our Finance Director Stacy Nobitz and her team have done an incredible job delivering clear and concise financial information to the public.
