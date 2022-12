Vegan diner and bakery Spiral has launched new programming for guests in time for the holidays, the eatery announced late last month. The eatery is now hosting a “reverse happy hour” weekdays from 7–10 p.m. with special pricing on appetizers and select beverages, and will close each week with a Friday game night. Spiral has consulted with a local board game group to provide games for guests, but diners are also encouraged to bring their own.

