Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
businesswest.com
Women of Impact Class of 2022 to Be Celebrated Tonight
SPRINGFIELD — Tonight, BusinessWest will host its fifth annual Women of Impact Gala at the Sheraton Springfield, located at One Monarch Place. BusinessWest has long recognized the contributions of women within the business community and created the Women of Impact awards in 2018 to further honor women who have the authority and power to move the needle in their business, are respected for accomplishments within their industries, give back to the community, and are sought out as respected advisors and mentors within their field of influence.
businesswest.com
Picture This
Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]. For the 13th consecutive year, Monte Belmonte, radio personality at WRSI 93.9 the River, led a 43-mile, two-day march on Nov. 21-22 to benefit the mission of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to feed neighbors in need. This year’s event has raised close to $500,000 and will help provide nearly 2 million meals across Western Mass. During the annual march, Belmonte, joined by supporters and civic leaders, pushes an empty shopping cart, as a metaphor for hunger, from Springfield to Greenfield while broadcasting live on WRSI to raise awareness about food insecurity, while inviting listeners to donate funds to provide emergency food assistance across Western Mass.
businesswest.com
Freedom Credit Union Hosting Cherish the Children Holiday Giving Campaign
SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union is again helping to make holiday wishes come true for area children through its Cherish the Children 2022 campaign, held in cooperation with the local Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF). Through Dec. 22, Freedom invites its members, staff, and the entire community to select a child’s wish from the tree inside each of its branches and return to place the requested gift under the tree.
businesswest.com
Children’s Advocacy Center Awarded Grant from Massachusetts Bankers Assoc.
GREENFIELD — The Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. (MBA) awarded the Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin (CAC) a $5,000 grant, thanks to a nomination from Greenfield Cooperative Bank. The MBA Charitable Foundation awarded 52 grants, totaling $162,000, to nonprofits over eight geographic regions across the Commonwealth....
businesswest.com
Amherst Area Chamber Announces Kwench Juice Café Ribbon Cutting
AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a ribbon cutting at Kwench Juice Café, located at 19 North Pleasant St. in Amherst, on Friday, Dec. 9 at 12:30 p.m. Attendees can enter a raffle for a $50 Kwench gift certificate and a $50 Amherst Area Gift Card, and sample some of Kwench’s fresh offerings between noon and 1 p.m.
businesswest.com
Asnuntuck Open House Features Training for Careers in Under a Year
ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College will hold its Licensure Careers Open House on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at its 170 Elm St., Enfield location. The event will showcase in-demand careers, live demonstrations, SNAP scholarship information, and the college’s expert instructors. No registration is...
businesswest.com
Proponents Celebrate Successful Advocacy Push for Cliff-effect Legislation
SPRINGFIELD — On Wednesday, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Springfield WORKS, and the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (WMEDC) hosted a celebration and press event for the cliff-effect pilot program included in the state’s economic-development bill in October. Representatives from those organizations joined legislators in discussing the...
businesswest.com
AIC Receives Grant to Elevate Diversity, Equity Objectives
SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced it has received a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts to uphold the college’s commitment to embracing diversity and fostering a sense of belonging. The 2022 Flexible Funding Grant will support the establishment of an Office of Diversity,...
businesswest.com
Meg Sanders Infuses Energy, Innovation into Canna Provisions
Was wearing as she led BusinessWest on a tour of Canna Provisions’ Holyoke dispensary recently. Those words cover a lot of ground. They’re a request, as well as a statement. They’re also an operating philosophy. And in some respects, they constitute hope for what people will be able to do more easily in the future.
businesswest.com
Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of November 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions). CHICOPEE. U.S. Tsubaki Inc. 106 Lonczak Dr. $3,000 — Pour concrete pad. HADLEY. Joseph Boisvert. 8 Stockwell Road. N/A —...
businesswest.com
Incorporations
The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community. Ganpati Bapa Inc., 36 Yarmouth Dr., Agawam MA, 01001. Rishabh D. Rabari, 48 Yorktown Ct., Chicopee, MA 01020. Package store. AMHERST. Zerka Foundation Inc., 24 Greenleaves Dr. No....
Comments / 0