Denton, TX

inforney.com

Make those plans: Winter break and college graduations approach

The downtown holiday lights have officially been flipped on. You know what that means: In what feels like 10 minutes, schools will be closing for winter break and college students will be getting ready to graduate. When fall commencement comes, locals should be ready for heavier traffic around campuses. As K-12 schools close for winter break, families can fire up their Disney+ accounts for some serious bingeing — or check out break-time activities available through Denton Parks & Recreation.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Susan Reid Knopick

On December 1, 2022, Susan Ann Reid Knopick, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in Denton, Texas. She was seventy-two years old. She and her husband of fifty years, Paul, raised two children. Elizabeth Knabenshue, who with her husband William, own and operate a horse training operation in Whitesboro, Texas, along with Susan’s beloved granddaughter, Emerson, age 13. Susan’s son, Eric Knopick moved back to Texas more than one year ago after spending 29 years living in Orange County, California and working at Saddleback College.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Denton council to discuss removing recalled member Alison Maguire from DCTA board

Alison Maguire, who represented District 4 on the Denton City Council before being removed in a politically motivated recall election, remains under fire as Denton’s mayor seeks to replace her on the Denton County Transportation Authority Board of Directors with someone who is more friendly to GoZone and the city’s plans, her supporters claim.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Swiss chocolate firm lands in AllianceTexas north of Fort Worth

The AllianceTexas development is the sweet spot for a global candy firm. Swiss chocolate company Läderach has planted its flag in the huge industrial development with a new distribution center. Läderach is taking more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake...
FORT WORTH, TX
inforney.com

Nephew, 11, tells jury he thought he was dreaming when cop Aaron Dean shot, killed aunt

FORT WORTH — Zion Carr thought he was dreaming when his aunt fell to the floor. Atatiana Jefferson, 28, heard a noise outside their southeast Fort Worth home and grabbed her gun from her purse, the now-11-year-old told jurors Monday on the first day of testimony at the murder trial of the former Fort Worth officer who killed her. Jefferson kept the weapon close to her side and she approached the back window of her bedroom, Zion said.
FORT WORTH, TX

