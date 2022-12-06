Read full article on original website
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies and Qualys
Chicago, IL – December 7, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Fortinet, Inc. FTNT, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP and Qualys, Inc. QLYS. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2025577/3-security-stocks-to-buy-amid-robust-industry-trends. The Zacks Security industry is benefiting from solid demand for cybersecurity offerings as well as the heightening need for secure networks...
nVent (NVT) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
NVent Electric (NVT) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%
NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), which makes up 2.46% of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,277,351 worth of NCR, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NCR:
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) closed at $128.08, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial...
After-Hours Earnings Report for December 8, 2022 : COST, AVGO, LULU, COO, MTN, DOCU, RH, CHWY, PHR, MANU, DOMO, CURV
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 5.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 33.45 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2022: MSFT,ATVI,CIEN,HCP,EGHT
Technology stocks continued their market-leading advance Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.5%. In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) was 1% higher in late trading after the Federal Trade Commission Thursday filed suit seeking to block the tech giant...
DB January 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Deutsche Bank AG (Symbol: DB) saw new options become available today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DB options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share. This compares to loss of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Coinbase Global (COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN has been in investors’ good books on the back of higher institutional interest, higher Monthly Transacting Users (MTU), improved average crypto asset prices and total crypto spot market volumes. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. Coinbase Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the...
StockSnips Launches AI Sentiment-based Sector Model Portfolio
StockSnips, a firm that provides easy access tostock market newssentiment analysis, announced that it has introduced a new SPDR Sector ETF-based portfolio model that ranks sectors by leveraging its proprietary sector sentiment signal. This will be the fifth StockSnips model portfolio that aims to deliver alpha after the launch of equity-based portfolios last year. With model portfolios increasingly attracting assets and markets being impacted by social media, investor sentiment, and chatter, StockSnips believes its signal can quantify those investor sentiment trends, resulting in alpha for end investors. While most sentiment analysis uses a survey methodology, StockSnips separates signals from the noise through Micro-sentiment, focused at the individual firm level. Ravi Koka, CEO of StockSnips commented on the model, "We are excited to bring a sector ETF-based portfolio model to investment advisors and asset managers, leveraging our extensive research in transforming unstructured textual information to a valid signal, and a robust proxy for measuring investor sentiment for a sector.” Their ticker-based portfolio models have performed well so far in a volatile 2022, and they believe the back-testing results for their sector model bode well for investors as well.
GXC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P China ETF (Symbol: GXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.31, changing hands as high as $81.62 per share. SPDR S&P China shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Did Shares of Block Rise 13% in November?
Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) climbed 12.8% in November, following a strong earnings announcement. However, it lost some of those gains later in the month as fintech stocks and cryptocurrencies hit a rough patch. So what. Block impressed investors, as its third-quarter results beat Wall Street's estimates. The fintech disruptor...
If You Invested $1000 in Tetra Tech 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly...
Carter's Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.18% Yield (CRI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI), which saw buying by Director William J. Montgoris.
MRC (MRC) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for MRC Global (MRC). Shares have added about 4.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MRC due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy in 2023 for Long-Term Upside
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into some of the mixed signals that the stock market and economy are sending. Despite the volatility and slowing growth, long-term investors might consider buying stocks in December for 2023, even if that means starting tiny positions or dollar-cost averaging into blue chips. The two stocks we explore today are Intuit (INTU) and Mastercard (MA).
Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Autodesk (ADSK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this design software company have returned -0.7%, compared to the...
