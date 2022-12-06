Read full article on original website
Poll: 70 percent of voters don’t want Biden to run for a second term
A majority of Americans said in a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey that they don’t want President Biden to run for a second term in 2024. The survey, published on Friday, found that 70 percent of those polled said they don’t want to Biden to run, largely citing his age. Nineteen percent of respondents said…
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the midterm elections were 'good' because 'wing nuts didn't get elected'
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said he thought the results of the 2022 midterms were "good" because "he wing nuts didn't get elected" for "both parties."
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna backs The Post, says Twitter was ‘wrong to censor newspapers’
The House Democrat who wrote to Twitter about his concerns the company was suppressing free speech after it blocked The Post’s blockbuster reporting on Hunter Biden said Sunday he’s open to holding hearings in Congress about press freedom. “It is wrong to censor newspapers. It is wrong to censor journalists,” Rep. Ro Khanna of California said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “The New York Post hasn’t written a kind thing about me in my six years in Congress. They’re a conservative-point-of-view paper,” he continued. “But that doesn’t mean that you can stop publishing their pieces or articles or censor their journalists from...
