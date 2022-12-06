Patricia June Rhoads, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on December 4, 2022, in her home. She was 72 years old. Patricia was born in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, on September 11, 1950, the daughter of Clifford Cook and Violet E. (Potter) Cook. She married Randall Dean Rhoads Sr. in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, on September 28, 1968, and moved to Long Beach, California where Randy was in the military. After four years, they returned to Emporia, Kansas, where they continued to grow their family. He passed away on April 19, 2014, in Topeka, Kansas. Patricia began her career at Dolly Madison, where she retired after 35 years. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dial (Troy) of Emporia, Kansas; brothers, Jerry Gonzales (Brenda) of Michigan, Jeff Cook (Regina) of Texas, Kevin Cook (Sheila) of Oklahoma, Tom Cook (Gayle) of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas; grandchildren, Tylor Preeo (Autumn), Ashlynn Hanna (Cody), Samantha Mezquite (John), Aerial Coppola (Michael), Storm Dial, Jaxon Dial, Mattingly Bohart; great-grandchildren, Carson, Riley and Sophie Hanna; Isabella and Amelia Coppola; Kayden and Khloe Justus; and two great-grandchildren due in 2023; and great-god-child, Andy Perez. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Randall Dean Rhoads Jr.; grandson, Austin Dean Rhoads; and many other loved ones.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO