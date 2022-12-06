Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker
HUMBOLDT, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent, Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, what […]
WIBW
Harvesters to host December food distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its December food distribution. Harvesters Community Food Network says it will hold its next food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It said it will aim to start by 9 or 9:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month, Harvesters hosts a mobile...
Emporia gazette.com
SLC teacher awarded educator grant
A Southern Lyon County school district teacher now has more money for purchasing supplies and conducting activities. Libia Fernandini received a $500 “Classroom Grant” from the Kansas Association of American Educators Tuesday in Hartford. All teachers can apply for the grant, with a peer committee selecting recipients.
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics reveal the worst school district in every state.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU, Chamber relaunch efforts for student internships
Emporia State University School of Business has teamed up with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce to relaunch student internships in Emporia. According to a written release, The Community Internship Consortium is a relaunched program with increased support that will benefit both Emporia State students and local businesses. The Chamber...
Emporia gazette.com
About town
The Street Cats Club invites the community to a paint and pour fundraiser from 7:30 - 9 p.m. Friday, at the Lyon County History Center. Come out, drink, and paint Christmas ornaments in an activity led by Destiny Farr. Cost is $30 a person. Some adoptable kitties will also be at the event.
Emporia gazette.com
Ek-pansion: National name added, Topeka office planned
One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint. Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.
Emporia gazette.com
I-35 and K-130 - 12.8.22
Other parts of Kansas are dealing with ice. But the Emporia area should receive nothing but …
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
KWCH.com
Topeka, Valley Center school districts release joint statement as investigation into inappropriate behavior continues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendents from the Topeka and Valley Center school districts released a joint statement on Wednesday following reports of inappropriate behavior over the weekend at a basketball game between Topeka High School and Valley Center High School. In the statement, Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka Public...
Emporia gazette.com
Kenneth Lynn Barrows
Kenneth Lynn Barrows of Emporia died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was 65. Ken was born on May 15, 1957 in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania the son of Dotha (Doty) Louis Barrows. He attended school in South Gibson and Harford, Pennsylvania before joining the United States Army in 1974 which brought him to Kansas. He married Brenda Matlock on July 2, 2005 in Emporia. She survives at the home.
nomadlawyer.org
Manhattan: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manhattan, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manhattan Kansas. Known as the “Little Apple” of the Flint Hills, Manhattan Kansas is an exciting place to visit. Its small town charm is accompanied by a wealth of arts and culture. There are a variety of activities to keep you busy, including shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.
Emporia gazette.com
Patricia June Rhoads
Patricia June Rhoads, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on December 4, 2022, in her home. She was 72 years old. Patricia was born in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, on September 11, 1950, the daughter of Clifford Cook and Violet E. (Potter) Cook. She married Randall Dean Rhoads Sr. in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, on September 28, 1968, and moved to Long Beach, California where Randy was in the military. After four years, they returned to Emporia, Kansas, where they continued to grow their family. He passed away on April 19, 2014, in Topeka, Kansas. Patricia began her career at Dolly Madison, where she retired after 35 years. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dial (Troy) of Emporia, Kansas; brothers, Jerry Gonzales (Brenda) of Michigan, Jeff Cook (Regina) of Texas, Kevin Cook (Sheila) of Oklahoma, Tom Cook (Gayle) of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas; grandchildren, Tylor Preeo (Autumn), Ashlynn Hanna (Cody), Samantha Mezquite (John), Aerial Coppola (Michael), Storm Dial, Jaxon Dial, Mattingly Bohart; great-grandchildren, Carson, Riley and Sophie Hanna; Isabella and Amelia Coppola; Kayden and Khloe Justus; and two great-grandchildren due in 2023; and great-god-child, Andy Perez. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Randall Dean Rhoads Jr.; grandson, Austin Dean Rhoads; and many other loved ones.
2 Kansas high schools investigate offensive chants at game
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team.
KVOE
Negotiations underway to sell Emporia Country Club to local ownership group
The future of the Emporia Country Club is apparently in the process of adding a new chapter. Negotiations are underway to sell the property to an ownership group led by Skip Evans after a shareholder meeting late last month. Shareholders also considered a proposal from Dynamic Discs owner Jeremy Rusco before moving forward with the Evans-led group.
Emporia gazette.com
Boys and Girls Club enrollment open for USD 253 elementary students
The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas has openings for after-school care at all six Emporia Public Schools elementary buildings. Enrollment is once again open for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas — BGCSCK — after school program for elementary school students in Emporia Public Schools.
Emporia gazette.com
Connie May Hilbish
Connie May Hilbish, 77, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. Connie was born January 19, 1945 in Emporia the daughter of John Neal and Alma (Pringle) Hartig. She retired from Newman Hospital having worked in housekeeping and switchboard/tubes. Connie attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia. She volunteered with the Newman Hospital Pink Ladies after her retirement. Connie enjoyed making book marks and crafts, visiting, flower gardening and vegetable gardening, cooking and canning and was involved with 4-H as a child, and then with her children and grandchildren.
Emporia gazette.com
Tommy (Tom) James Poston
Tommy (Tom) James Poston, 79, of Council Grove, Kansas passed away November 9, 2022, at Brookdale Shawnee Alzheimer & Dementia Care Center in Shawnee, Kansas. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, 10:30 AM at First Baptist Church, 501 Country Lane, Council Grove, Kansas, with Pastor Chris Carlson officiating. Visitation Friday, December 16, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the same location.
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County Schools asks parents to help slow spread of illness
An uptick absences has USD 284 Chase County Schools asking parents to help slow the spread of illness. “After monitoring the absentee list over the last few weeks, it seems as though we have a large uptick in illness-related absences, especially after the long holiday break,” the district said in a post to social media. “We are working to help slow the spread through disinfection, promoting good hygiene practices, and frequent cleaning.”
Comments / 0