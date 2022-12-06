Barbara Lorenz, the local organizer for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, recently accepted donations of sheets, pillows and cash from the Beadle County Republican Women, in support of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a charity that gives beds to children from the age of 3 to 17 who have no bed. The motto of SHP is “No child sleeps on the floor in our town.”

BEADLE COUNTY, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO