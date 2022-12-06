Read full article on original website
Ag banquet held Friday
A crowd of 550 attended the annual Huron Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s Ag Banquet last week, featuring line dancing with little shooting stars running throughout the performance. Elvis and Willie Nelson made an appearance during the Wrangler performance and dancing rounded out the evening.The S.D. Army National Guard posted the colors. It was a fun night to honor the ag community.
Marilyn Jean (Bockoven) Soderquist, 82, of Redfield
REDFIELD — Marilyn Jean (Bockoven) Soderquist, 82, of Redfield, formerly of Wahkon, Ogilvie, and Dalbo, Minn., passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral and burial services will be delayed until next spring. Services will then be held on May 13, 2023, at...
Rowen claims title for Tigers at Mitchell event
MITCHELL — Kenedee Rowen of Huron won the 148-pound girls’ division during the Mitchell Powerlifting Invitational, which was held Dec. 3. Rowen had a winning total of 785 pounds, while Tristen Zimmer of Mitchell was second at 545, followed by Emma Plamp of Mitchell at 445. Rowen, who...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Barbara Lorenz, the local organizer for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, recently accepted donations of sheets, pillows and cash from the Beadle County Republican Women, in support of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a charity that gives beds to children from the age of 3 to 17 who have no bed. The motto of SHP is “No child sleeps on the floor in our town.”
Tigers take down Yankton in season opener
YANKTON — The Huron Tigers girls’ basketball team dug itself an early hole, struggling from the field in the early going, then rode the hot hand of Isabelle Ellwein and the sticky fingers of Heavan Gainey, to post a 50-39 come-from-behind win over the Yankton Gazelles in the Tigers’ season opener. Yankton falls to 0-2 with the loss.
No. 3 Wolsey-Wessington wins against Wessington Springs
WOLSEY – The Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds open the season with the top-ranked unsigned senior prospect in the state in Mallory Miller and the No. 3 ranking in the preseason polls for Class B, but the first victory of the season was a grind in a 281 Conference matchup against the Wessington Springs Lady Spartans Tuesday in Wolsey, with the home team coming away with a 58-50 victory.
Area basketball 12-7-22
MILLER — The Leola-Fredrick Area Titans ran past the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders 50-13 in non-conference girls’ basketball Tuesday night. It was the season opener for both teams. Sofia Losure led the Titans with 18 points and gathered nine rebounds on the night. Teammate Laura Sumption added 16...
