Connie May Hilbish, 77, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. Connie was born January 19, 1945 in Emporia the daughter of John Neal and Alma (Pringle) Hartig. She retired from Newman Hospital having worked in housekeeping and switchboard/tubes. Connie attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia. She volunteered with the Newman Hospital Pink Ladies after her retirement. Connie enjoyed making book marks and crafts, visiting, flower gardening and vegetable gardening, cooking and canning and was involved with 4-H as a child, and then with her children and grandchildren.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO