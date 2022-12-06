Read full article on original website
Commission discusses skate park expansion
The Emporia City Commission continued discussions on potential updates to the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex skateboard park Wednesday afternoon. The skateboard park received an anonymous $250,000 donation last year to make improvements and updates. The donation came after Maddox Gutierrez, a local teenager, petitioned the city to do some work on the park. In March, the city reviewed renderings from American Ramp Company as well as pricing quotes for construction, with costs ranging from $250,000 - $500,000 for the work.
Winnie E. Boyer
Winnie E. Boyer of Emporia died Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 81. A family memorial is planned for a later date. The family has the arrangements.
Patricia June Rhoads
Patricia June Rhoads, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on December 4, 2022, in her home. She …
Genevieve Lorraine Shook
Genevieve Lorraine Shook of Emporia died on December 2, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She was 103. Genevieve was born on July 11, 1919 in Savonburg, Kansas the daughter of Melvin N. and Gertrude Oberg Larson. She married Harry L. Shook on December 2, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. He died on April 13, 2010 in Emporia.
Connie May Hilbish
Connie May Hilbish, 77, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. Connie was born January 19, 1945 in Emporia the daughter of John Neal and Alma (Pringle) Hartig. She retired from Newman Hospital having worked in housekeeping and switchboard/tubes. Connie attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia. She volunteered with the Newman Hospital Pink Ladies after her retirement. Connie enjoyed making book marks and crafts, visiting, flower gardening and vegetable gardening, cooking and canning and was involved with 4-H as a child, and then with her children and grandchildren.
SLC teacher awarded educator grant
A Southern Lyon County school district teacher now has more money for purchasing supplies and conducting activities. Libia Fernandini received a $500 “Classroom Grant” from the Kansas Association of American Educators Tuesday in Hartford. All teachers can apply for the grant, with a peer committee selecting recipients.
ESU, Chamber relaunch efforts for student internships
Emporia State University School of Business has teamed up with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce to relaunch student internships in Emporia. According to a written release, The Community Internship Consortium is a relaunched program with increased support that will benefit both Emporia State students and local businesses. The Chamber...
First the fog, then the rain
The morning weather lately in Emporia has been like some morning risers: a bit foggy. A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday for Lyon County, with freezing fog a possibility around sunrise. The advisory also covered surrounding counties and stretched southward along the Kansas Turnpike to South Haven.
I-35 and K-130 - 12.8.22
Other parts of Kansas are dealing with ice. But the Emporia area should receive nothing but …
Kenneth Lynn Barrows
Kenneth Lynn Barrows of Emporia died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was 65. Ken was born on May 15, 1957 in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania the son of Dotha (Doty) Louis Barrows. He attended school in South Gibson and Harford, Pennsylvania before joining the United States Army in 1974 which brought him to Kansas. He married Brenda Matlock on July 2, 2005 in Emporia. She survives at the home.
It's time to get radical
I want to share an observation and then give a radical and different suggestion. I wrote a much too-long piece about what I was shocked to see on our campus at ESU. I went into great detail, but it can be summed up by saying that I found that the dorms were in some cases vacant, torn down, or far from their former occupancy rate.
Ek-pansion: National name added, Topeka office planned
One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint. Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.
Christine Sue Allen
Christine Sue Allen of Emporia went to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 65. Chris was born on February 28, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of George Henry and Barbara Jean Dyer Goodell. She married Lester Allen on May 1, 1992 in Emporia. He survives at the home.
Emporia school board member named to state info board
An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
Post-Thanksgiving COVID surge near Emporia
An apparent surge in cases after Thanksgiving has made the Kansas coronavirus map almost as orange as a sweet potato. Lyon County remains at a high incidence rate, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday. The county reported 45 new cases in the week ending Friday, December 2, down from about 53 the week before.
Boys and Girls Club enrollment open for USD 253 elementary students
The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas has openings for after-school care at all six Emporia Public Schools elementary buildings. Enrollment is once again open for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas — BGCSCK — after school program for elementary school students in Emporia Public Schools.
A look at the week ahead in Emporia High athletics
It was a successful weekend in Emporia High School athletics, and the Spartans will be back in action beginning on Thursday this week. The boys swim team will be at Haysville for the Campus Invitational beginning at 4 p.m. The Spartans are coming off a second-place finish at their home invite last week.
Chase County Schools asks parents to help slow spread of illness
An uptick absences has USD 284 Chase County Schools asking parents to help slow the spread of illness. “After monitoring the absentee list over the last few weeks, it seems as though we have a large uptick in illness-related absences, especially after the long holiday break,” the district said in a post to social media. “We are working to help slow the spread through disinfection, promoting good hygiene practices, and frequent cleaning.”
Injuries reported in east Emporia collision
At least one person is injured after a collision in east Emporia. First responded were called to East 12th Avenue and Burlingame around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Initial unconfirmed reports indicate two vehicles were involved and the injuries may not be serious. The temperature at the time of the collision was...
Emporia’s Trear, Olpe’s Schmidt win coaching awards
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has announced that nine high school coaches from the state of Kansas have been named National Coaches Association Sectional Coaches of the Year for the 2021-22 school seasons. Emporia’s Tara Trear was honored as a sectional winner for girls spirit. The...
