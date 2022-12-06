Battery energy density is still a problem for designers who want to create electric aerial vehicles that can carry a decent payload for a useful distance, but the team at Tupan Aircraft believes it has come up with a reasonable solution. Tupan’s family of high-speed, vertical takeoff and landing (HSVTOL) drones combines electric propulsion with tiny jet-A fueled turbine engines to deliver speed, payload capacity, and redundancy in a compact and capable package.

2 DAYS AGO