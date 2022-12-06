Read full article on original website
Flying Privately: Fractional Ownership vs. Jet Card - BJT Explainer
When you start flying privately, there is a lot of vocabulary that gets thrown around. We explain the difference between Fractional Ownership and Jet Cards in simple terms. Visit AIN sister site http://bjtonline.com for the most comprehensive resource available for anyone using—or interested in trying—private flight.
Auric Jets Markets 2003 Challenger 604 at MEBAA Show
New York City-based Auric Jets is hawking a 2003 Challenger 604 this week at the MEBAA 2022 static display. The aircraft, which has a cabin that can accommodate 10 passengers, has completed 12,890 hours and 7,270 landings in total and is FAA-registered. It is enrolled on GE OnPoint and is Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out-compliant.
Gulf Business Boom Driving Interest in Lighter Aircraft, Embraer Says
Embraer is seeing a notable pick up in activity in the Middle East as interest in business aviation expands across numerous sectors and for aircraft of all sizes, according to Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets (Static A26). “We view this region as having significant potential,” Friedrich...
Tupan Unveils Turbine-powered Cargo UAV
Battery energy density is still a problem for designers who want to create electric aerial vehicles that can carry a decent payload for a useful distance, but the team at Tupan Aircraft believes it has come up with a reasonable solution. Tupan’s family of high-speed, vertical takeoff and landing (HSVTOL) drones combines electric propulsion with tiny jet-A fueled turbine engines to deliver speed, payload capacity, and redundancy in a compact and capable package.
